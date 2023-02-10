ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Are parking woes the start of an existential crisis for Holmes Beach?

Officials in the city, county and state wrestle over who can access a public beach. The population on Holmes Beach is going down. So has parking available for anyone not living in the community. Tensions between the barrier island community and Manatee County, meanwhile, only escalated in recent years. Meetings...
HOLMES BEACH, FL
srqmagazine.com

Joint Venture Buys Ellenton Property for Luxury Apartments

A luxury condominium will soon begin construction near Ellenton Premium outlets. In a joint venture, Defined Companies and Nadeb Investments Group purchased a 7.86-acre property on Factory Shops Boulevard for $4.95 million. Now developers expect to build a 235-unit luxury apartment complex advertising resort amenities. SVN Commercial Advisory Group represented...
BRADENTON, FL
PSki17

Boom or Bust? Housing Values Are Falling Sharply in These Florida Areas.

When the housing market surge reached its peak in the middle of 2022, many experts warned of a pullback. In some Florida counties, they appear to have been right. While rental prices have remained stubbornly high, housing prices retreated slightly in the latter half of 2022. Most areas are still significantly more expensive than they were just a few years ago, but homebuyers who purchased at the peak of the market may already find themselves underwater on their mortgages, depending on the timing of their purchase.
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Public invited to comment in SPD accreditation program

Sarasota residents are invited to participate in the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation process of the Sarasota Police Department. A team of assessors from the CFA will arrive on March 21 to examine all aspects of SPD’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services. To achieve accredited status, the department must comply with multiple standards, many of them critical to life, health, safety and best practices.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties

The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WZVN-TV

Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Nearly $12 million estate listed in Sarasota

A waterfront property in Sarasota has found itself on the market for the first time in over 40 years. The home at 900 Alameda Lane has been listed for $11.9 million. The estate sits on nearly 2 acres featuring gardens and a resort-style pool alongside a 3,209-square-foot house, a 912-square-foot cottage house and a 678-square-foot carriage house.
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

Detwiler’s Farm Market Expanding Again Here on the Suncoast

Since 2002 Detwiler’s Farm Market has been operating their family-owned brand of fresh food markets. The entire family prides itself on a hometown-feeling store with fresh produce, deli, and bakery goods that cater to a wide range of tastes at a reasonable price to the consumer. This family-owned grocer was started as a roadside produce stand with humble beginnings here on the Suncoast. Early on, Henry and Natalie Detwiler lived in Myakka City with nine children in a mobile home. When Henry and Natalie Detwiler ran a produce stand at Fruitville Grove in Sarasota, their kids helped after school and on weekends. Today, the family is expanding again with exciting news for Manatee County as they intend to launch their second store in that area.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Homebuilders set to capitalize on shifting demographics

Key takeaway: As Tampa Bay housing costs continue to price prospective buyers out of the market, homebuilders flock to outlying areas in anticipation of surging demand. Core challenge: The inflated cost of materials has made it difficult for builders to keep homes priced in the $350,000-$400,000 range that attracts young families looking to move up from a starter home or rental.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store

Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
travelawaits.com

Tall Ships Festival Coming To St. Petersburg This Spring — The Amazing Experiences You Won’t Want To Miss

For the first time in 20 years, a 4-day maritime celebration will include a port in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Tall Ships St. Pete Festival will take place from March 30 through April 2 and is expected to bring almost 20,000 people to the city. This is a rare chance to see, step aboard, and even set sail on the 2023 fleet of tall ships.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
News4Jax.com

Otters invade Florida backyards, it’s a good thing

BRADENTON, Fla. – Alligators and manatees seem to get all of the attention when it comes to Florida wildlife. But river otters can be found in every region of the state except for the Keys. And their presence indicates a healthy ecosystem. Even though the river otter is a...
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Greek Glendi in Sarasota adds to its menu

As Sarasota’s Yianni Chalvadakis poured Metaxa, a Greek brandy, into a sizzling cast iron skillet that was cooking kasseri cheese, flames erupted. In typical Greek fashion, Chalvadakis exclaimed, “Opa!”. Opa, loosely translated is kind of a Greek way of saying, "wow," and it fit the moment perfectly. “I...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

SPD welcomes new four-legged officer

The Sarasota Police Department has sworn in a new four-legged law enforcement officer. Czech Republic-born K-9 Kodak, a German shepherd, has completed 640 hours of initial training with handler Officer Paul Gagnon. Training includes patrol work, tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches and apprehension. Gagnon joined the SPD K-9...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy