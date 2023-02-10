Since 2002 Detwiler’s Farm Market has been operating their family-owned brand of fresh food markets. The entire family prides itself on a hometown-feeling store with fresh produce, deli, and bakery goods that cater to a wide range of tastes at a reasonable price to the consumer. This family-owned grocer was started as a roadside produce stand with humble beginnings here on the Suncoast. Early on, Henry and Natalie Detwiler lived in Myakka City with nine children in a mobile home. When Henry and Natalie Detwiler ran a produce stand at Fruitville Grove in Sarasota, their kids helped after school and on weekends. Today, the family is expanding again with exciting news for Manatee County as they intend to launch their second store in that area.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO