floridapolitics.com
Are parking woes the start of an existential crisis for Holmes Beach?
Officials in the city, county and state wrestle over who can access a public beach. The population on Holmes Beach is going down. So has parking available for anyone not living in the community. Tensions between the barrier island community and Manatee County, meanwhile, only escalated in recent years. Meetings...
srqmagazine.com
Joint Venture Buys Ellenton Property for Luxury Apartments
A luxury condominium will soon begin construction near Ellenton Premium outlets. In a joint venture, Defined Companies and Nadeb Investments Group purchased a 7.86-acre property on Factory Shops Boulevard for $4.95 million. Now developers expect to build a 235-unit luxury apartment complex advertising resort amenities. SVN Commercial Advisory Group represented...
Boom or Bust? Housing Values Are Falling Sharply in These Florida Areas.
When the housing market surge reached its peak in the middle of 2022, many experts warned of a pullback. In some Florida counties, they appear to have been right. While rental prices have remained stubbornly high, housing prices retreated slightly in the latter half of 2022. Most areas are still significantly more expensive than they were just a few years ago, but homebuyers who purchased at the peak of the market may already find themselves underwater on their mortgages, depending on the timing of their purchase.
Longboat Observer
Public invited to comment in SPD accreditation program
Sarasota residents are invited to participate in the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation process of the Sarasota Police Department. A team of assessors from the CFA will arrive on March 21 to examine all aspects of SPD’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services. To achieve accredited status, the department must comply with multiple standards, many of them critical to life, health, safety and best practices.
Longboat Observer
Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties
The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
WZVN-TV
Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
businessobserverfl.com
Nearly $12 million estate listed in Sarasota
A waterfront property in Sarasota has found itself on the market for the first time in over 40 years. The home at 900 Alameda Lane has been listed for $11.9 million. The estate sits on nearly 2 acres featuring gardens and a resort-style pool alongside a 3,209-square-foot house, a 912-square-foot cottage house and a 678-square-foot carriage house.
Detwiler’s Farm Market Expanding Again Here on the Suncoast
Since 2002 Detwiler’s Farm Market has been operating their family-owned brand of fresh food markets. The entire family prides itself on a hometown-feeling store with fresh produce, deli, and bakery goods that cater to a wide range of tastes at a reasonable price to the consumer. This family-owned grocer was started as a roadside produce stand with humble beginnings here on the Suncoast. Early on, Henry and Natalie Detwiler lived in Myakka City with nine children in a mobile home. When Henry and Natalie Detwiler ran a produce stand at Fruitville Grove in Sarasota, their kids helped after school and on weekends. Today, the family is expanding again with exciting news for Manatee County as they intend to launch their second store in that area.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints Ashley Moody staffer to bench after Hillsborough state attorney shuffle
The Andrew Warren firing and replacement left a vacancy on the court. Gov. Ron DeSantis is filling a vacancy on the Hillsborough County Court created by the Governor elevating a judge to State Attorney. DeSantis selected Judge Susan Lopez to fill 13th Circuit State Attorney Andrew Warren’s shoes after he...
businessobserverfl.com
Homebuilders set to capitalize on shifting demographics
Key takeaway: As Tampa Bay housing costs continue to price prospective buyers out of the market, homebuilders flock to outlying areas in anticipation of surging demand. Core challenge: The inflated cost of materials has made it difficult for builders to keep homes priced in the $350,000-$400,000 range that attracts young families looking to move up from a starter home or rental.
How soaring Florida home values are impacting rent
It's coming as a surprise to some, a big increase in their monthly expenses either directly, or indirectly due to higher property taxes.
Florida non-profit that helps veterans moving amid legal dispute
A Ruskin-based non-profit that offers hope for veterans with PTSD and Gold Star families is moving to another county following a year-long dispute with Hillsborough County.
businessobserverfl.com
71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store
Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
travelawaits.com
Tall Ships Festival Coming To St. Petersburg This Spring — The Amazing Experiences You Won’t Want To Miss
For the first time in 20 years, a 4-day maritime celebration will include a port in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Tall Ships St. Pete Festival will take place from March 30 through April 2 and is expected to bring almost 20,000 people to the city. This is a rare chance to see, step aboard, and even set sail on the 2023 fleet of tall ships.
Bay News 9
Bradenton restaurant owner believes robots are the future for industry
BRADENTON, Fla. — The owner of the Anna Maria Oyster Bar Landside in Bradenton who recently got his second robot to wheel out food believes automation is the future for the restaurant industry which continues to face labor shortages. "I truly believe that you're going to see more and...
News4Jax.com
Otters invade Florida backyards, it’s a good thing
BRADENTON, Fla. – Alligators and manatees seem to get all of the attention when it comes to Florida wildlife. But river otters can be found in every region of the state except for the Keys. And their presence indicates a healthy ecosystem. Even though the river otter is a...
Longboat Observer
Greek Glendi in Sarasota adds to its menu
As Sarasota’s Yianni Chalvadakis poured Metaxa, a Greek brandy, into a sizzling cast iron skillet that was cooking kasseri cheese, flames erupted. In typical Greek fashion, Chalvadakis exclaimed, “Opa!”. Opa, loosely translated is kind of a Greek way of saying, "wow," and it fit the moment perfectly. “I...
Longboat Observer
SPD welcomes new four-legged officer
The Sarasota Police Department has sworn in a new four-legged law enforcement officer. Czech Republic-born K-9 Kodak, a German shepherd, has completed 640 hours of initial training with handler Officer Paul Gagnon. Training includes patrol work, tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches and apprehension. Gagnon joined the SPD K-9...
Pacific Counter to Open New Sarasota Location at The Landings
Founded in St. Pete, the poke bowl and sushi burrito brand continues to expand
