Sarasota, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Green burial in Florida: How a 'reef ball' memorializes those who've passed, fosters life underwater

SARASOTA, Fla. — Death is not a subject we enjoy talking about or like to think about, but it’s important, especially for your family, to plan. There are plenty of options, and there’s a green option – a green burial – just off the coast of Sarasota where hundreds of people have found their final resting place and are creating life after death.
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Dog Wins 2023 Puppy Bowl

Florida dog wins the 2023 Puppy Bowl as Team Fluff beat Team Ruff 87-83. Majesty, a purebred corgi from Florida, was handed the championship trophy. Majesty is the captain of Team Fluff. The 2023 Puppy Bowl is the first game to ever go to overtime. Team Fluff now has won two straight games.
TAMPA, FL
News4Jax.com

Otters invade Florida backyards, it’s a good thing

BRADENTON, Fla. – Alligators and manatees seem to get all of the attention when it comes to Florida wildlife. But river otters can be found in every region of the state except for the Keys. And their presence indicates a healthy ecosystem. Even though the river otter is a...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Phantom History House: Tampa's paranormal bed and breakfast

TAMPA, Fla. — The rhythmic ticking of a grandfather clock is just one sound that brings out the charm and ambiance inside a Tampa bed-and-breakfast. Aptly named the Phantom History House, it is a home that partners Steve Blanchard and Tim Hinton have turned into a one-of-a-kind bed-and-breakfast experience.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties

The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Take a shot with these tequilas on National Margarita Day on Feb. 22

Tequila might not always be the answer, but it’s worth a shot – especially on National Margarita Day, which Google tells me is Feb. 22. Nowadays you see alcohol aficionados ordering espresso martinis with tequila instead of vodka (or is that just me?). The high visibility of celebrity created tequilas is impossible to miss (try Kendall Jenner’s 818 Añejo), and restaurant cocktail menus that were once drowning in generic gin offerings have remolded themselves to pour agave-based cocktails for your liking.
SARASOTA, FL
travelawaits.com

Tall Ships Festival Coming To St. Petersburg This Spring — The Amazing Experiences You Won’t Want To Miss

For the first time in 20 years, a 4-day maritime celebration will include a port in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Tall Ships St. Pete Festival will take place from March 30 through April 2 and is expected to bring almost 20,000 people to the city. This is a rare chance to see, step aboard, and even set sail on the 2023 fleet of tall ships.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fire destroys Englewood home on Sunday morning

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a house fire in Englewood on Sunday morning. The fire happened around 7:45 a.m. at a mobile home on San Casa Drive. The two adults and five children who lived in the home were not injured, but their house been completely destroyed.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Uncovering Florida

'Save the Tiny Town': Florida Business Pleas For Help to Stop Roadway Through Farm

A Manatee County farm is begging the public for help to save their beloved "Tiny Town". "Hello everyone, we need your help to stop the county from putting a 165ft width road right through our Tiny Town and part of our petting zoo," Hunsader Farms, a local tourist destination known for their flower fields, farmer markets and petting zoo, wrote in part on their most recent Instagram post.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Manatee County's largest event helps support local businesses, vendors

BRADENTON, Fla. — The annual Bradenton Area River Regatta is Manatee County's biggest event of the year, typically bringing in tens of thousands of spectators. People from Bradenton, Palmetto and beyond all set their sights on the banks of the Manatee River for powerboat races, live entertainment, food and more.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

South Beach Bar and Grille owners vow to rebuild their beloved restaurant

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:19056cf68163b3aadfa5768e Player Element ID: 6320136813112. Many homes, lives, and businesses were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Some people saw the devastation firsthand, while others watched from afar. One of the...
BOCA GRANDE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Nearly $12 million estate listed in Sarasota

A waterfront property in Sarasota has found itself on the market for the first time in over 40 years. The home at 900 Alameda Lane has been listed for $11.9 million. The estate sits on nearly 2 acres featuring gardens and a resort-style pool alongside a 3,209-square-foot house, a 912-square-foot cottage house and a 678-square-foot carriage house.
SARASOTA, FL
PSki17

Boom or Bust? Housing Values Are Falling Sharply in These Florida Areas.

When the housing market surge reached its peak in the middle of 2022, many experts warned of a pullback. In some Florida counties, they appear to have been right. While rental prices have remained stubbornly high, housing prices retreated slightly in the latter half of 2022. Most areas are still significantly more expensive than they were just a few years ago, but homebuyers who purchased at the peak of the market may already find themselves underwater on their mortgages, depending on the timing of their purchase.
FLORIDA STATE

