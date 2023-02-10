West Virginia looks to end a four-game losing streak to Baylor and win at the Ferrell Center for the first time since 2018 in tonight's 9 o'clock game on ESPN2. In WVU's last trip to Waco, Baylor had just two scholarship guards available and trailed 57-48 but took the lead with a 16-6 run on the way to an 81-77 win. The Bears committed one turnover in the final 15 minutes. WVU's Taz Sherman had 29 points before he left with an injury that turned out to be a concussion. The score was tied when Sherman departed, and the Mountaineers were not happy afterward.

WACO, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO