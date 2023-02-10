ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Cryer's shooting leads Baylor to win over WVU

West Virginia looks to end a four-game losing streak to Baylor and win at the Ferrell Center for the first time since 2018 in tonight's 9 o'clock game on ESPN2. In WVU's last trip to Waco, Baylor had just two scholarship guards available and trailed 57-48 but took the lead with a 16-6 run on the way to an 81-77 win. The Bears committed one turnover in the final 15 minutes. WVU's Taz Sherman had 29 points before he left with an injury that turned out to be a concussion. The score was tied when Sherman departed, and the Mountaineers were not happy afterward.
WACO, TX
247Sports

Huggins dialed up a legend to help Stevenson find his way again

The Erik Stevenson story from this season that's easiest to retrieve is his episode against Oklahoma State, when he made three 3-pointers to put West Virginia in the lead, picked up a technical foul for taunting an NBA star in the crowd and fouled out moments later in a game the Mountaineers would lose. It's either that or the overdue rebound with 31, 17 and 34 points before he was banged up in Wednesday's win, when he scored eight points and fouled out against Iowa Stae.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Texas

Things did not go well for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. That seems like a mild understatement. The Mountaineers went into the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and walked out with a 34-point beatdown from the No. 5 Longhorns. The biggest culprit? WVU turning the ball over a whopping 20 times, with 13 of those coming in the first half, leading to the blowout. The Mountaineers certainly made some unforced errors, but the Longhorns also played their part by getting right up in WVU's face.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

72K+
Followers
428K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy