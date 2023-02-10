Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Baylor prepares to catch WVU in a mood: 'They're going to be happy'
When West Virginia and No. 9 Baylor met at the Coliseum last month, it was the first fork-in-the-road moment of the season. Both were 0-3 in Big 12 play and neither team could have seen it coming. The Mountaineers had started 10-2 in non-conference play and reached the top 25...
Cryer's shooting leads Baylor to win over WVU
West Virginia looks to end a four-game losing streak to Baylor and win at the Ferrell Center for the first time since 2018 in tonight's 9 o'clock game on ESPN2. In WVU's last trip to Waco, Baylor had just two scholarship guards available and trailed 57-48 but took the lead with a 16-6 run on the way to an 81-77 win. The Bears committed one turnover in the final 15 minutes. WVU's Taz Sherman had 29 points before he left with an injury that turned out to be a concussion. The score was tied when Sherman departed, and the Mountaineers were not happy afterward.
Huggins dialed up a legend to help Stevenson find his way again
The Erik Stevenson story from this season that's easiest to retrieve is his episode against Oklahoma State, when he made three 3-pointers to put West Virginia in the lead, picked up a technical foul for taunting an NBA star in the crowd and fouled out moments later in a game the Mountaineers would lose. It's either that or the overdue rebound with 31, 17 and 34 points before he was banged up in Wednesday's win, when he scored eight points and fouled out against Iowa Stae.
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Texas
Things did not go well for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. That seems like a mild understatement. The Mountaineers went into the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and walked out with a 34-point beatdown from the No. 5 Longhorns. The biggest culprit? WVU turning the ball over a whopping 20 times, with 13 of those coming in the first half, leading to the blowout. The Mountaineers certainly made some unforced errors, but the Longhorns also played their part by getting right up in WVU's face.
247Sports
72K+
Followers
428K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0