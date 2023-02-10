15 Reasons Why "Tár" Is A Must-Watch Film

Change location
Cate Blanchett’s masterful performance as Lydia Tár garnered much-deserved praise. Transformation is her specialty, proven by roles like Lady Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings , Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, and Bob Dylan in I'm Not There . Breathing life into a complex character like Tár is just another day on the job for someone as talented as Blanchett. That being said…
Blanchett's depiction of the titular character is so brilliant it's easy to forget that the film isn't based on a real musician. While made to play like a biopic, Todd Field's script is completely fictional. Yet, the film's nuanced realism has tricked countless viewers.
Wondering who else could've brought Lydia Tár to life? The answer is apparently "no one." Writer-director Todd Field wrote the script with Blanchett in mind, claiming he would have never made the film without her. In other words, this role was tailor-made for Blanchett, and she made the most of it.
With a large portion of the film set in Germany, language is something that Todd Field was particularly wary of. Lydia running rehearsals in German instead of English was one of many creative choices to give the narrative an added air of authenticity. On top of learning the language and accent, Blanchett also studied how to use a composer's baton and how to play the piano.
Tár tackles "cancel culture" and #MeToo from a perspective we don't often see. After all, the movement is what triggers Lydia's downfall, and she's our protagonist. The subject looms over the entire film, leading to several hot-button scenes and talking points.
Favors, preferential treatment, harassment, and bullying are the dark underbelly of creative fields. When stardom and success are on the line, opportunists in power are the first to resort to shady practices. Tár uses the world of music in a modern setting to examine power's ever-changing nature.
Tár allows each viewer to dig deep. The film is open to interpretation since it becomes increasingly subjective as Lydia's story progresses. Some theorize that nothing in the latter half of the film actually happened. Some have realized that most of Tár could be considered a ghost movie. Everyone walks away with something different, and that's what makes the discourse so fascinating.
Tár is a psychologically complicated and cryptic film. If you don't mind the 158-minute runtime for a second viewing, it's worth revisiting to get a grip on the aforementioned theories while possibly forming new ones.
Lydia Tár's most prominent relationships are also her most toxic. She does wrong by most of the people in her life, including her wife Sharon (played by Nina Hoss) and her assistant Francesca (Noémie Merlant). These tumultuous bonds wouldn't have been as convincing without the incredibly talented women behind them.
One of Tár 's most polarizing moments involves a tense scene at Juilliard where Lydia speaks with a student named Max (played by Zethphan D. Smith-Gneist). Tár butts heads with the BIPOC pangender student, as Max explains that they find iconic composer Bach distasteful because of his misogyny. She doesn't take kindly to that rational.
German cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister had his work cut out for him. Tár is an intricate enigma of a film. Visually depicting its underlying themes would be a challenge for even the most experienced filmmaker. Allowing the audience to intimately observe this flawed character for over two and a half hours is no small feat, and Hoffmeister got an Oscar nomination for his trouble.
A film about a renowned conductor is bound to feature stunning music, particularly during rehearsal scenes. However, there's an additional subtle soundtrack by Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, known for her work on Joker and Chernobyl . Her music sets an unsettling undertone that, while not prominent, adds another layer of dread to an already tense narrative.
Gamers into slow-burn psychological thrillers can expect a strange, hilarious Monster Hunter reference near the end of Tár. The scene is absurd and could potentially be seen as an insult to video games, depending on how one views the context.
Writer-director Todd Field confirmed that a short film called The Fundraiser will be set in the same universe as Tár . While the plot is still under wraps, he claims that Blanchett will make an appearance in the project.
Lydia Tár playing the accordion (terribly) and screeching her hit song “Apartment for Sale” is the stuff of legend. It may or may not be Blanchett’s best musical performance ever...
