BuzzFeed

15 Reasons Why "Tár" Is A Must-Watch Film

By Myan Mercado,

7 days ago

Tár is the type of slow-burn dramatic thriller you need to mentally prepare for. It's convoluted, unsettling, and shockingly relevant.

Focus Features / alamy

Cate Blanchett portrays egocentric conductor Lydia Tár at the peak of her career leading the Berlin Philharmonic. The film covers her downfall as her underhanded actions come back to haunt her.

Focus Pictures / Alamy

With all its awards buzz and polarizing discourse, here's why Tár is the type of character study you need to add to your watch list.

1. Cate Blanchett delivers a sensational performance.

Cate Blanchett’s masterful performance as Lydia Tár garnered much-deserved praise. Transformation is her specialty, proven by roles like Lady Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings , Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, and Bob Dylan in I'm Not There . Breathing life into a complex character like Tár is just another day on the job for someone as talented as Blanchett. That being said…

Focus Features / Alamy

2. Blanchett is so convincing, you'll forget that Tár isn't even a real person.

Blanchett's depiction of the titular character is so brilliant it's easy to forget that the film isn't based on a real musician. While made to play like a biopic, Todd Field's script is completely fictional. Yet, the film's nuanced realism has tricked countless viewers.

Focus Features / Alamy

3. The film wouldn't exist if Blanchett had turned down the role.

Wondering who else could've brought Lydia Tár to life? The answer is apparently "no one." Writer-director Todd Field wrote the script with Blanchett in mind, claiming he would have never made the film without her. In other words, this role was tailor-made for Blanchett, and she made the most of it.

Focus Features / Alamy

4. The film is dedicated to authenticity.

With a large portion of the film set in Germany, language is something that Todd Field was particularly wary of. Lydia running rehearsals in German instead of English was one of many creative choices to give the narrative an added air of authenticity. On top of learning the language and accent, Blanchett also studied how to use a composer's baton and how to play the piano.

Focus Features / Via youtube.com

5. Tár examines relevant #MeToo conversations.

Tár tackles "cancel culture" and #MeToo from a perspective we don't often see. After all, the movement is what triggers Lydia's downfall, and she's our protagonist. The subject looms over the entire film, leading to several hot-button scenes and talking points.

Focus Features / Via youtube.com

6. Its harshly depicts power games in a creative field.

Favors, preferential treatment, harassment, and bullying are the dark underbelly of creative fields. When stardom and success are on the line, opportunists in power are the first to resort to shady practices. Tár uses the world of music in a modern setting to examine power's ever-changing nature.

Focus Features / Everett Collection / Via youtube.com

7. There are multiple potential interpretations.

Tár allows each viewer to dig deep. The film is open to interpretation since it becomes increasingly subjective as Lydia's story progresses. Some theorize that nothing in the latter half of the film actually happened. Some have realized that most of Tár could be considered a ghost movie. Everyone walks away with something different, and that's what makes the discourse so fascinating.

Focus Features / Via youtube.com

8. It easily lends itself to a second viewing.

Tár is a psychologically complicated and cryptic film. If you don't mind the 158-minute runtime for a second viewing, it's worth revisiting to get a grip on the aforementioned theories while possibly forming new ones.

Focus Features / Alamy

9. The supporting cast is stellar.

Lydia Tár's most prominent relationships are also her most toxic. She does wrong by most of the people in her life, including her wife Sharon (played by Nina Hoss) and her assistant Francesca (Noémie Merlant). These tumultuous bonds wouldn't have been as convincing without the incredibly talented women behind them.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

10. The Juilliard scene will stick in your mind.

One of Tár 's most polarizing moments involves a tense scene at Juilliard where Lydia speaks with a student named Max (played by Zethphan D. Smith-Gneist). Tár butts heads with the BIPOC pangender student, as Max explains that they find iconic composer Bach distasteful because of his misogyny. She doesn't take kindly to that rational.

Focus Pictures

11. The cinematography is stunning.

German cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister had his work cut out for him. Tár is an intricate enigma of a film. Visually depicting its underlying themes would be a challenge for even the most experienced filmmaker. Allowing the audience to intimately observe this flawed character for over two and a half hours is no small feat, and Hoffmeister got an Oscar nomination for his trouble.

Focus Features / Via youtube.com

12. The masterful soundtrack is subtle yet haunting.

A film about a renowned conductor is bound to feature stunning music, particularly during rehearsal scenes. However, there's an additional subtle soundtrack by Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, known for her work on Joker and Chernobyl . Her music sets an unsettling undertone that, while not prominent, adds another layer of dread to an already tense narrative.

Focus Features / Via youtube.com

13. There is a fascinating and bizarre Monster Hunter reference.

Gamers into slow-burn psychological thrillers can expect a strange, hilarious Monster Hunter reference near the end of Tár. The scene is absurd and could potentially be seen as an insult to video games, depending on how one views the context.

Nintendo / Via youtube.com

14. There's a spin-off on the way.

Writer-director Todd Field confirmed that a short film called The Fundraiser will be set in the same universe as Tár . While the plot is still under wraps, he claims that Blanchett will make an appearance in the project.

David M. Benett / Max Cisotti/Dave Benett / WireImage / Via Getty Images

15. And lastly, it includes the greatest musical performances in cinematic history.

Lydia Tár playing the accordion (terribly) and screeching her hit song “Apartment for Sale” is the stuff of legend. It may or may not be Blanchett’s best musical performance ever...

Focus Pictures / Via youtube.com

Stream Tár now on Peacock.

Florian Hoffmeister/Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection
