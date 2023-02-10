Open in App
BuzzFeed

19 Janine And Gregory Moments From "Abbott Elementary" That Made Me Shout "KISS ALREADY" At The TV

By Jess Goodwin,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28foQe_0kiqiDT000

We're not even two seasons into Abbott Elementary , but Janine Teagues and Gregory Eddie are already very high on my list of favorite sitcom couples (even if they're not actually a couple yet).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iLx4X_0kiqiDT000
ABC

While plenty of people have compared them to Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt from Parks and Recreation ( myself included ), I'd be lying if I said I haven't been rooting harder for Janine and Gregory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMbJq_0kiqiDT000
Nickelodeon

I'm super torn between wanting them to get together ASAP and wanting them to get together during like, the series finale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQKWV_0kiqiDT000
ABC / Via giphy.com

Either way, they've firmly established themselves as a fantastic slow-burn couple, so here are 19 of my favorite Janine and Gregory moments so far:

1. When Gregory spends an entire B-plot defending himself for not liking pizza and then agrees to get pizza with Janine without hesitation:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ww8H3_0kiqiDT000
ABC

2. When Gregory does a secret little knock on Janine's classroom wall to get her attention:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gqnYM_0kiqiDT000
ABC

3. When Gregory all but admitted the only reason he helped Ava was because Janine asked him to:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvhIM_0kiqiDT000
ABC

4. When they danced at the hookah bar like they were the only two people there:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g93Uj_0kiqiDT000
ABC

5. When Janine pointed out it was snowing and Gregory said "beautiful" and obviously wasn't talking about the snow and they almost KISSED:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v2fmP_0kiqiDT000
ABC

6. When Gregory remembered Janine's favorite movie after her longtime (now ex) boyfriend didn't:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ozmv0_0kiqiDT000
ABC

7. When Janine tells Gregory she hopes he decides to stay at Abbott "for the kids":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MAz6_0kiqiDT000
ABC

8. When Gregory tells Janine he's staying at Abbott and it's pretty much all because of her:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zwbzv_0kiqiDT000
ABC

9. When they try to keep a couple of teen podcasters from literally airing all their business:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Do0YK_0kiqiDT000
ABC

10. When Barbara gives Gregory advice about how to get what he wants and he immediately looks over at Janine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w3bNw_0kiqiDT000
ABC

11. When they playfully banter about Sully Sullenberger and we get to see them flirt:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iu7gN_0kiqiDT000
ABC

12. When Gregory poorly hides how good he thinks Janine looks in her Marilyn Monroe costume and she poorly hides how happy she is about that:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFnrM_0kiqiDT000
ABC

13. When they have a heart-to-heart out in the rain:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GksgL_0kiqiDT000
ABC

14. When Barbara catches a moon-eyed Gregory watching Janine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfSwn_0kiqiDT000
ABC

15. When Gregory finally decorated his classroom walls and Janine is so happy he used his kids' drawings that she tells him she'll help him decipher them:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfrGM_0kiqiDT000
ABC

16. When Gregory was the first to welcome Janine back after she was sick:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1jA8_0kiqiDT000
ABC

17. When Janine brings Gregory an Italian ice after finding out he and Taylor broke up:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5pCO_0kiqiDT000
ABC

18. When Gregory was the only one to notice Janine parted her hair on the other side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNPic_0kiqiDT000
ABC

19. And when Gregory fixes Janine's crooked map of Philly without even thinking about it:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HuBNz_0kiqiDT000
ABC

What's your favorite Janine and Gregory moment? Sound off in the comments!

Black History Month is here! Join us from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28 (or all-year round) and support our content celebrating the culture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lg5jT_0kiqiDT000
Logan Perrin
