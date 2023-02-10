Change location
19 Janine And Gregory Moments From "Abbott Elementary" That Made Me Shout "KISS ALREADY" At The TV
By Jess Goodwin,7 days ago
We're not even two seasons into Abbott Elementary , but Janine Teagues and Gregory Eddie are already very high on my list of favorite sitcom couples (even if they're not actually a couple yet).ABC
While plenty of people have compared them to Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt from Parks and Recreation ( myself included ), I'd be lying if I said I haven't been rooting harder for Janine and Gregory.Nickelodeon
I'm super torn between wanting them to get together ASAP and wanting them to get together during like, the series finale.ABC / Via giphy.com
Either way, they've firmly established themselves as a fantastic slow-burn couple, so here are 19 of my favorite Janine and Gregory moments so far:
1. When Gregory spends an entire B-plot defending himself for not liking pizza and then agrees to get pizza with Janine without hesitation:
2. When Gregory does a secret little knock on Janine's classroom wall to get her attention:
3. When Gregory all but admitted the only reason he helped Ava was because Janine asked him to:
4. When they danced at the hookah bar like they were the only two people there:
5. When Janine pointed out it was snowing and Gregory said "beautiful" and obviously wasn't talking about the snow and they almost KISSED:
6. When Gregory remembered Janine's favorite movie after her longtime (now ex) boyfriend didn't:
7. When Janine tells Gregory she hopes he decides to stay at Abbott "for the kids":
8. When Gregory tells Janine he's staying at Abbott and it's pretty much all because of her:
9. When they try to keep a couple of teen podcasters from literally airing all their business:
10. When Barbara gives Gregory advice about how to get what he wants and he immediately looks over at Janine:
11. When they playfully banter about Sully Sullenberger and we get to see them flirt:
12. When Gregory poorly hides how good he thinks Janine looks in her Marilyn Monroe costume and she poorly hides how happy she is about that:
13. When they have a heart-to-heart out in the rain:
14. When Barbara catches a moon-eyed Gregory watching Janine:
15. When Gregory finally decorated his classroom walls and Janine is so happy he used his kids' drawings that she tells him she'll help him decipher them:
16. When Gregory was the first to welcome Janine back after she was sick:
17. When Janine brings Gregory an Italian ice after finding out he and Taylor broke up:
18. When Gregory was the only one to notice Janine parted her hair on the other side:
19. And when Gregory fixes Janine's crooked map of Philly without even thinking about it:
What's your favorite Janine and Gregory moment? Sound off in the comments!
