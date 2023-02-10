Read full article on original website
Preventing Evictions and Protecting Residents: Miami's Housing ChallengeInformed InsightMiami, FL
Miami-Fort Lauderdale: How Non-Profits Are Creating A Bright FutureInformed InsightMiami, FL
Waste-to-energy plant suffers major fire in DoralUSA DiarioDoral, FL
Exploring Airlines and Prices for Miami to Havana FlightsOscarMiami, FL
Wine Spectator's annual Grand Tour will stop in South Florida featuring over 200 top-rated winesBest of South FloridaHollywood, FL
WSVN-TV
Miami International Boat Show set to begin this week
MIAMI (WSVN) - An annual festival is set to sail starting on Wednesday. Many yachts were docked at Herald Plaza in Miami, one of six locations for the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. Some other venues are the Miami Beach Convention Center, Venetian Marina and Museum Park Marina. The...
islandernews.com
Daylin Rodriguez selected as Miss Carnaval Miami, will represent South Florida in the Miss Florida USA pageant
The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana has crowned 17-year-old Daylin Rodriguez as its Miss Carnaval Miami 2023. Rodriguez will be the ambassador of Carnaval Miami 2023, and represent South Florida during the Miss Florida USA pageant, as well as join the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana as an ambassador during community events and goodwill projects throughout the year.
Voodoo Bayou Heads to Fort Lauderdale
Born in Palm Beach Gardens, this Southern Cajun Kitchen is preparing to expand
miamionthecheap.com
Free ‘Dancing in the Street’ fest in Oakland Park
Oakland Park is presenting a lively Dancing In The Street event with art, food trucks and fun for kids. Lots of live music is featured. It’s free. Dancing in The Street in 2023 is 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. February 17 on Northeast 12th Avenue. It’s between Oakland Park Boulevard and Northeast 38th Street.
Heading To Florida This Month? What To Know About The Upcoming Afro-Carib Festival In Miramar
Are you planning to visit Florida this month? Swing down to the Afro-Carib Festival, set to blast off on Saturday, February 25, 2023. On that day, the Miramar Regional Amphitheater will be on fire with reggae, afro-pop, reggaeton, salsa and other genres with African roots. This festival is a great...
Click10.com
Final stop: ‘Zoofari’ at Zoo Miami will be pulled off the tracks next month
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After nearly four decades, the monorail at Zoo Miami will soon be pulled off the tracks, but you still have a chance to take pictures of it through March 2nd. The “Zoofari” opened in 1982 and originally consisted of three trains that provided elevated transportation...
Miami mayor hits back at climate ideologues who spelled doom for city: 'I'm fired up' about this
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez dismissed doom-and-gloom claims that investors should turn away from Miami because climate change could immerse the city in ocean water.
islandernews.com
Local students well represented in Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards
Fifteen local area high school seniors were named recipients of the Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards recipients for the Green region, which encompasses Florida and Georgia. The Miami-area schools represented included Belen Jesuit, School for Advanced Studies, Gulliver Prep and Immaculata-La Salle. The award, now entering their 24th year, are presented...
Miami-Fort Lauderdale: A City on the Rise
Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a top market for commercial investing, offering a variety of opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on the city's strong economy, diverse population, and thriving business community. From its thriving tourism industry to its growing technology sector, Miami-Fort Lauderdale is a city with a bright future, making it an attractive destination for investment.
WSVN-TV
Chick-fil-A opening new restaurant in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A new Chick-fil-A is coming to a South Florida neighborhood. The chicken chain restaurant will be located at 5870 NW 183rd St. and begin serving the Miami Gardens community on Thursday. Chick-fil-A Miami Gardens will be open between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday...
New River Cafe & Bakery: How Fort Lauderdale pastry chef won a Netflix baking show and opened her first bakery
As anyone who’s watched her conquer holiday cakes on Netflix baking show “Sugar Rush Christmas” can attest, Sabrina Courtemanche’s pastry prowess shouldn’t be taken lightly. Courtemanche, the longtime head pastry chef at Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside Hotel, won $10,000 on the competition series for her spiced vanilla cupcakes spiked with cherry mulled wine. But what truly clinched her victory ...
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL - No matter where you stay - on the beach or in town - Fort Lauderdale offers plenty of great places to eat, from casual beach bars to elegant fine dining establishments. No matter what style of eater you are after, Fort Lauderdale will surely please your palate.
wlrn.org
Little Haiti Cultural Center hit with 'unsafe structures' violations. The community fears what comes next
The Little Haiti Cultural Center has been cited with two unsafe structures violations by the City of Miami, raising concerns that the cultural institution — often visited by presidents, top federal officials and touring musicians — could be shut down. One of the violations: failing to obtain a...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Tamarac, FL
Located in Broward County, Tamarac has a rich history and plenty of attractions that won't break the bank. It was formally incorporated on July 19, 1963, by developer Kenneth E. Behring to provide retirees with the comfort of a condominium and the solitude of single-family homes. Its name comes from...
Miami New Times
The Most Romantic Valentine's Day Cocktails in Miami
Bouquets of roses and drugstore chocolates on Valentine's Day are overrated. What your sweetheart truly desires is a good cocktail. Cozy up bar-side and drink in love at one of these South Florida's top bars and restaurants. From beet-infused love potions to fairy-tale-inspired cocktails, get love-struck by one of these romantic concoctions.
Daycare Accused of Painting Toddlers' Faces Black for Black History Month
A couple in Miami has pulled their biracial children out of a private daycare after pictures were shared on the school's messaging app that showed toddlers in blackface as part of a Black History Month celebration.
These are the neighborhoods in Miami-Dade with the cheapest rents
The real estate market in South Florida is one of the most competitive in the entire country with prices that are not exactly the cheapest. However, in Miami County itself, there are Miami County itself, however, there are some more affordable neighborhoods where you can find more affordable more affordable housing than in the rest of the state. We show you below.
Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami
Miami is a culturally diverse city, and its food scene reflects this. Mexican cuisine has a special place in the hearts of Miami locals, and there are many fantastic Mexican restaurants that offer a taste of authentic Mexican flavors. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami.
nova.edu
Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time
NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
NBC Miami
Warm, Muggy Sunday in South Florida with Temps Expected to Drop Ahead of Work Week
A cold front has moved through and brought heavy rain to Miami and a few showers to Fort Lauderdale early Sunday morning. Rain showers were off the coast by 5 a.m., so it will be a damp start this morning. We are still starting with a muggy morning with temperatures...
