Miami International Boat Show set to begin this week

MIAMI (WSVN) - An annual festival is set to sail starting on Wednesday. Many yachts were docked at Herald Plaza in Miami, one of six locations for the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. Some other venues are the Miami Beach Convention Center, Venetian Marina and Museum Park Marina. The...
Daylin Rodriguez selected as Miss Carnaval Miami, will represent South Florida in the Miss Florida USA pageant

The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana has crowned 17-year-old Daylin Rodriguez as its Miss Carnaval Miami 2023. Rodriguez will be the ambassador of Carnaval Miami 2023, and represent South Florida during the Miss Florida USA pageant, as well as join the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana as an ambassador during community events and goodwill projects throughout the year.
Free ‘Dancing in the Street’ fest in Oakland Park

Oakland Park is presenting a lively Dancing In The Street event with art, food trucks and fun for kids. Lots of live music is featured. It’s free. Dancing in The Street in 2023 is 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. February 17 on Northeast 12th Avenue. It’s between Oakland Park Boulevard and Northeast 38th Street.
Local students well represented in Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards

Fifteen local area high school seniors were named recipients of the Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards recipients for the Green region, which encompasses Florida and Georgia. The Miami-area schools represented included Belen Jesuit, School for Advanced Studies, Gulliver Prep and Immaculata-La Salle. The award, now entering their 24th year, are presented...
Miami-Fort Lauderdale: A City on the Rise

Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a top market for commercial investing, offering a variety of opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on the city's strong economy, diverse population, and thriving business community. From its thriving tourism industry to its growing technology sector, Miami-Fort Lauderdale is a city with a bright future, making it an attractive destination for investment.
Chick-fil-A opening new restaurant in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A new Chick-fil-A is coming to a South Florida neighborhood. The chicken chain restaurant will be located at 5870 NW 183rd St. and begin serving the Miami Gardens community on Thursday. Chick-fil-A Miami Gardens will be open between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday...
New River Cafe & Bakery: How Fort Lauderdale pastry chef won a Netflix baking show and opened her first bakery

As anyone who’s watched her conquer holiday cakes on Netflix baking show “Sugar Rush Christmas” can attest, Sabrina Courtemanche’s pastry prowess shouldn’t be taken lightly. Courtemanche, the longtime head pastry chef at Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside Hotel, won $10,000 on the competition series for her spiced vanilla cupcakes spiked with cherry mulled wine. But what truly clinched her victory ...
15 Free Things to Do in Tamarac, FL

Located in Broward County, Tamarac has a rich history and plenty of attractions that won't break the bank. It was formally incorporated on July 19, 1963, by developer Kenneth E. Behring to provide retirees with the comfort of a condominium and the solitude of single-family homes. Its name comes from...
The Most Romantic Valentine's Day Cocktails in Miami

Bouquets of roses and drugstore chocolates on Valentine's Day are overrated. What your sweetheart truly desires is a good cocktail. Cozy up bar-side and drink in love at one of these South Florida's top bars and restaurants. From beet-infused love potions to fairy-tale-inspired cocktails, get love-struck by one of these romantic concoctions.
These are the neighborhoods in Miami-Dade with the cheapest rents

The real estate market in South Florida is one of the most competitive in the entire country with prices that are not exactly the cheapest. However, in Miami County itself, there are Miami County itself, however, there are some more affordable neighborhoods where you can find more affordable more affordable housing than in the rest of the state. We show you below.
Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami

Miami is a culturally diverse city, and its food scene reflects this. Mexican cuisine has a special place in the hearts of Miami locals, and there are many fantastic Mexican restaurants that offer a taste of authentic Mexican flavors. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami.
Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time

NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
