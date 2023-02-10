Katherine L. McCowan, born April 18, 1927, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the age of 95. Katherine was born in Lorain. She graduated from Lorain High School in 1945. She married Hilary McCowan in 1950. She moved to Avon Lake in 1954 where she raised her six children and had been a resident until her passing. She was an accomplished bowler earlier in life and enjoyed Bingo, baking and crafts. She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her loving family. Katherine was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Avon Lake, where she was one of the 'Pizza Ladies' serving the students lunch at St. Joseph School.

AVON LAKE, OH ・ 31 MINUTES AGO