Chronicle-Telegram
Theater review: 'Hadestown' gets down with Dixieland delights
IF YOU GO WHAT: KeyBank Broadway Series presents “Hadestown” WHEN: Through Feb. 19 (times vary) WHERE: Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland TICKETS: $25 to $120 INFO: (216) 241-6000 or PlayhouseSquare.org. The Broadway hit "Hadestown" can be taken in two ways: It's either a mystifying boutique musical of...
Chronicle-Telegram
Local bands competing in third semifinal round of Tri-C High School Rock Off
JPEGS: ANTIMATTER, from left: Cooper Eberly, 18, bass; Alex Bitzan, 18, guitar; Ryan Saghy, 18, vocals; Daniel Durant, 18, guitar; Christian Gendics, 17, drums. BIG DAY NOWHERE, from left: Daniel Syrowski, 16, drums; Steven Washabaugh, 18, guitar and vocals. The 26th annual Tri-C High School Rock Off features three performance...
Chronicle-Telegram
Ellen May Peacock
Ellen May Peacock (nee Coleman), went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Danbury Senior Living in North Ridgeville. She was born in Elyria and had been a resident of Elyria and North Ridgeville all of her life. She worked as...
Chronicle-Telegram
Carol J. Shab
Carol J. Shab, 88, of North Ridgeville, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Bogner Family Funeral Home, North Ridgeville.
Chronicle-Telegram
Community Calendar for Feb. 11
• The Lorain Public Library System's Domonkas Branch will host the "ABCs of Art" from 2-3 p.m. Take a hands-on approach to exploring the world of art history through a child’s eyes. Covering everything from well-known painters like Van Gogh and Picasso to different art styles like Pop Art and Pointillism. School-age children should come dressed for a mess. Preregistration required at LorainPublicLibrary.org/events.
Chronicle-Telegram
Marie A. Bari
Marie A. Bari (nee Ortenzi), 79, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph after a three year illness. Born May 20, 1943 in Lorain, the daughter of Joseph and Dolly (nee Alu) Ortenzi. Marie graduated from Lorain High School in June of...
Chronicle-Telegram
Religion Calendar
St. John's United Church of Christ, 715 Reid Ave., Lorain. The service is at 11 a.m. with the message, "Be slow to anger; better yet, control that anger." Everyone is welcome. Handicapped accessible. Pilgrim United Church of Christ spaghetti dinner, 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday at 523 E. Broad St., Elyria. Dinner...
Chronicle-Telegram
Virginia 'Chris' Hunter
Virginia 'Chris' Hunter (nee Puckett), 81, entered into rest Thursday, February 9, 2023. She was born February 4, 1942 in Obion, Tennessee. She graduated from Obion High School, Class of 1960. Chris married John D. Hunter on March 18, 1961. She was employed at Erie County Bank and Lorain National Bank as a bank teller for 30 years. She was an active member of New Haven Baptist Church and every Friday Chris enjoyed going to the church to clean with the ladies, have lunch and play card games. Chris enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, attending their activities and playing games with them such as Dominos and jigsaw puzzles.
Chronicle-Telegram
Katherine L. McCowan
Katherine L. McCowan, born April 18, 1927, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the age of 95. Katherine was born in Lorain. She graduated from Lorain High School in 1945. She married Hilary McCowan in 1950. She moved to Avon Lake in 1954 where she raised her six children and had been a resident until her passing. She was an accomplished bowler earlier in life and enjoyed Bingo, baking and crafts. She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her loving family. Katherine was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Avon Lake, where she was one of the 'Pizza Ladies' serving the students lunch at St. Joseph School.
Chronicle-Telegram
High school hockey: Amherst pulls off shocker, upsets Mentor to make Baron Cup final
BROOKLYN — As Amherst came off the ice Saturday afternoon, Greater Cleveland High School Hockey League commissioner Ryan Kelber best summed up what had just transpired: “You can never count out a Steve Morris-coached team.”. Morris' fifth-seeded Comets pulled off a stunner, taking down Red Division champion Mentor...
Chronicle-Telegram
Winona R. 'Ony' Strempel
Winona R. 'Ony' Strempel (nee Miller), 97, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Heather Hill Health Center in Chardon. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elyria, 440-322-4626.
Chronicle-Telegram
Ann D. Ferritto
Ann D. Ferritto (nee Frate), 89, of Grafton, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Brunswick Point Nursing Home, following a brief illness. She was born October 19, 1933 in Cleveland and was lifelong Grafton resident. Ann worked as a teacher's aide at the former Belden School for 19 years...
Chronicle-Telegram
West River Road to close for sewer work
ELYRIA — A portion of West River Road will close beginning Wednesday for sewer line work. The closure will be on West River between Furnace Street and state Route 57 and is expected to last around two weeks. Motorists are asked to follow a detour route posted on Furnace.
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys basketball: Avon goes cold after building big lead, but hangs on for OT win over Lorain
LORAIN — Mike Fitch said he felt like he aged about 10 years Saturday night watching his Avon Eagles take on Lorain in a non-conference tournament tune-up. In the end, Fitch was breathing easier after the Eagles hung on for a 52-47 win in overtime. Avon (14-7) built a...
Chronicle-Telegram
Harry Williamson dismisses Lorain County lawsuit
Former Lorain County 911 director Harry Williamson has dismissed his year-old lawsuit against numerous current and former county Lorain County officials. Attorney Brian Bardwell filed a notice of "voluntary dismissal without prejudice" in Lorain County Common Pleas Court on Friday, according to court records and a copy of the notice obtained by The Chronicle-Telegram.
Chronicle-Telegram
Girls sectional basketball: Dominant first half sends Lorain past Firestone
LORAIN — Everything came together for Lorain in the first half against Firestone. The Titans played strong defense and reached the free throw line 22 times in opening a 28-point lead and cruising to a 58-36 win in a Division I, Northeast 6, sectional opener Saturday. “We had some...
Chronicle-Telegram
Elyria aims to establish Safe Routes to School program
ELYRIA — The city will try again for grant funding to develop a safe routes to school program. After falling short in the 2022 funding cycle, Elyria City Council’s Utilities, Safety and Environment Committee recommended the submission of a $500,000 grant application. The program funded through the Ohio...
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain High assistant coach on administrative leave
LORAIN — A Lorain High assistant coach is on leave following allegations regarding his boundaries with students. Shawn Hood, an assistant boys varsity basketball coach and college and career readiness teacher, has been on paid administrative leave since Jan. 3 pending an ongoing investigation, according to documents obtained by The Chronicle-Telegram.
Chronicle-Telegram
Planning Commission rejects sober living proposal
ELYRIA — The Elyria Planning Commission rejected a proposal to rezone a property on Fourth Street to develop a sober living facility. Currently sitting on two parcels, the property consists of a two-story home zoned residential multifamily and an office building zoned as business-downtown district. The office is the former home of Deery & Gibbons law firm.
Chronicle-Telegram
Juvenile arrested in shots fired incident (Updated)
ELYRIA — A 16-year-old male was arrested early Monday after multiple gunshots were fired into a home in the 300 block of Harvard Avenue, according to Elyria police. Police responded at 12:48 a.m. and took the teen into custody. He was arrested on suspicion of multiple armed robberies and was being held in the Lorain County Juvenile Detention facility.
