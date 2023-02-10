ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Ex-Wildcat Stanley Johnson released by San Antonio Spurs

Stanley Johnson's time with the San Antonio Spurs was short-lived. The Spurs released the former Arizona Wildcat on Sunday, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Johnson signed with the Spurs in December, after a one-season stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022. In 30 games with the Spurs, the 6-6,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy