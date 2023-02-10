ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights, IL

What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old

For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
It’s Illegal To Take Photos At These Illinois Spots

It's not a great idea to take photos in risky places, but in some Illinois locations, it's downright illegal. Surprise, surprise, the state of Illinois has laws in place when it comes to things like trespassing. So often, I'll scroll through Instagram and come across influencers posting risky or just flat terribly-advised pictures because of the ~aesthetic~. It's beyond ridiculous and at this point, it's way overdone.
Northbrook Court | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

Northbrook Court is a shopping mall in Northbrook, Illinois with a collection of stores serving the North Shore suburbs of Chicago. Located on 130 acres (0.53 km2) of land, the mall currently features Neiman Marcus as well as a handful of popular specialty stores such as Apple, Lululemon, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany & Co. This mall is reportedly in the midst of an expected $250 million renovation project which is currently being revised by the mall owners.
NORTHBROOK, IL
That Time A Beatle Came To Illinois & No One Knew Who He Was

The very first time any member of The Beatles Performed In The United States was in Illinois. A couple of weeks ago, one of my friends asked me who I thought was the biggest and most famous band ever. The answer was really easy, The Beatles. They are still as relevant and popular today as they were back in the day. I've been really getting into documentaries about the band and its members lately. I want to learn more about the history of this important group. Recently, I heard a story about an early connection they had with Illinois that I never knew about.
Oakbrook Center | Shopping center in Oak Brook, Illinois

Oakbrook Center is a shopping center located near Interstate 88 and Route 83 in Oak Brook, Illinois. It was originally opened in 1962. It is the second largest shopping center in the Chicago metropolitan area by gross leasable area, only surpassed by Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois. It is one of the top shopping centers in the country - both in terms of sales per square foot and total asset value. Current anchor stores include Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and Macy's.
OAK BROOK, IL
Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
NORRIDGE, IL
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in Wisconsin

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the fast-growing food chain Dave's Hot Chicken celebrated the grand opening of its newest Wisconsin location in Kenosha, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
KENOSHA, WI
Hunters take 3rd-highest turkey harvest in Illinois

Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 801 wild turkeys during the 2022-2023 fall archery turkey season between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, according to a news release. The total compares with the statewide fall archery turkey harvest of 683 in 2021-2022 and is the third-highest harvest total on record for the season in Illinois. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Vermilion with 27 turkeys harvested; Ogle, 24; Clay, 22; Marion, 21; and Randolph, 21.
ILLINOIS STATE

