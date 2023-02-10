Read full article on original website
IRS makes statement about one-time government payments in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Utility Billing Relief Program for low-income Chicago households: Apply to get assistance for water/sewer servicesMark StarChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Two hearts, one love: A story of second chances and crossed destiniesBassey BYChicago, IL
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
State plans to turn shuttered Southwest Side Kmart store into a shelter for migrants
A shuttered Kmart may soon house several hundred migrants being bused to Chicago from Texas.
What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old
For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
Experts Say This Illinois City is One of the Most Underrated in the U.S.
Illinois is finally getting some national attention for a city that isn't Chicago. While Chicago is great, it's sometimes the smaller, more quiet cities that can make for a more gratifying experience.
It’s Illegal To Take Photos At These Illinois Spots
It's not a great idea to take photos in risky places, but in some Illinois locations, it's downright illegal. Surprise, surprise, the state of Illinois has laws in place when it comes to things like trespassing. So often, I'll scroll through Instagram and come across influencers posting risky or just flat terribly-advised pictures because of the ~aesthetic~. It's beyond ridiculous and at this point, it's way overdone.
tourcounsel.com
Northbrook Court | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Northbrook Court is a shopping mall in Northbrook, Illinois with a collection of stores serving the North Shore suburbs of Chicago. Located on 130 acres (0.53 km2) of land, the mall currently features Neiman Marcus as well as a handful of popular specialty stores such as Apple, Lululemon, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany & Co. This mall is reportedly in the midst of an expected $250 million renovation project which is currently being revised by the mall owners.
Illinois Family Relief Plan: See if you'll receive $300 as a low-income family
It won't be wrong to say that the cost of living in Illinois is lower than the national average. From food and clothing to housing, everything is cheaper than in big states like New York, Texas, California, and Florida. Let's not forget about the peaceful and friendly environment its cities and counties offer to us.
What were the strange lights over Illinois Monday?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A string of lights were seen in the sky over Illinois on Monday, and many residents were wondering what it might have been. Was it aliens? A UFO? A long and bright bird? The answer, it turns out, was nothing to that extreme. As it turns out, it was actually a […]
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
That Time A Beatle Came To Illinois & No One Knew Who He Was
The very first time any member of The Beatles Performed In The United States was in Illinois. A couple of weeks ago, one of my friends asked me who I thought was the biggest and most famous band ever. The answer was really easy, The Beatles. They are still as relevant and popular today as they were back in the day. I've been really getting into documentaries about the band and its members lately. I want to learn more about the history of this important group. Recently, I heard a story about an early connection they had with Illinois that I never knew about.
947wls.com
List of Chicago Dating Red Flags includes Ketchup on hot dogs and saying ‘Willis Tower’
Are you single in Chicago? Timeout posted a list of The 20 Biggest Chicago Dating Red Flags. These flags are interesting: some are no-brainers and some you may actually be doing yourself!. Here are 10 of those red flags…. When they say they’re from Chicago, but what they really mean...
This Is Illinois' Most Luxurious Spa Getaway
For anniversaries, Valentine's Day, or just because.
Illinois Woman Finds Watercolor Portrait of Mom She Made as a Child On Sale In a Thrift Store for $48
The framed artworks was discovered five towns over.
Utility Billing Relief Program for low-income Chicago households: Apply to get assistance for water/sewer services
Chicago is one of the most popular and best cities in Illinois. Here the cost of living is not as high as the cost of living in New York City and Los Angeles. It means if you are earning something from $50k to $60k, you can live a comfortable and ideal life.
tourcounsel.com
Oakbrook Center | Shopping center in Oak Brook, Illinois
Oakbrook Center is a shopping center located near Interstate 88 and Route 83 in Oak Brook, Illinois. It was originally opened in 1962. It is the second largest shopping center in the Chicago metropolitan area by gross leasable area, only surpassed by Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois. It is one of the top shopping centers in the country - both in terms of sales per square foot and total asset value. Current anchor stores include Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and Macy's.
tourcounsel.com
Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
Mr. Stacks Opening a Fifth Location in Park Ridge
The restaurant will replace Eggsperience late next month
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the fast-growing food chain Dave's Hot Chicken celebrated the grand opening of its newest Wisconsin location in Kenosha, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
ourquadcities.com
Hunters take 3rd-highest turkey harvest in Illinois
Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 801 wild turkeys during the 2022-2023 fall archery turkey season between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, according to a news release. The total compares with the statewide fall archery turkey harvest of 683 in 2021-2022 and is the third-highest harvest total on record for the season in Illinois. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Vermilion with 27 turkeys harvested; Ogle, 24; Clay, 22; Marion, 21; and Randolph, 21.
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
