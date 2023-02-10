Read full article on original website
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City CouncilEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideVivian BrooksSeattle, WA
Will Seattle City Council Fall Victim to “Simon Says…”Brajesh ChoubisaSeattle, WA
nomadlawyer.org
The 07 Best Places to Live in Seattle, Washington
Places to Live in Seattle: With pleasant weather, plenty of job opportunities, a vibrant arts and culture scene, and excellent schools, Seattle is a dream destination for many. For the Web-Story of this Article "Click Here". From soaking in picturesque views from the Space Needle to shopping in Pine Place...
Layers Sandwich Co. Will Soon Get a Brick-and-Mortar
Owners of a successful sandwich-based food truck are fast-tracking their 5 year plan.
tourcounsel.com
Everett Mall | Shopping mall in Everett, Washington
Everett Mall is a 673,000-square-foot (62,500 m2) indoor/outdoor shopping mall located in Everett, Washington, United States. Planned in the late 1960s, the mall began with the construction of two anchor stores, Sears in 1969 and White Front in 1971; the mall was originally built and opened in 1974. It was plagued from the start of development: construction was stalled in 1972 due to the Boeing bust, and it suffered further misfortune with one anchor store closing before the rest of the mall could open.
Relay Restaurant Group to Expand with Bakery
Chefs Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi will soon welcome their third restaurant, Relay Bake Shop.
OnlyInYourState
The Rubber Chicken Museum In Washington Just Might Be The Strangest Roadside Attraction Yet
Washington state has its share of charming, unique, and downright bizarre roadside attractions. Tourists flock to the Emerald City of Seattle to ride the elevator to the top of the Space Needle or watch the famous fish throwers at the Pike Place Market, but did you know that Seattle is also home to a Rubber Chicken Museum? You read that right! You can’t miss the bright red and yellow building in the heart of Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. Step through the door of Archie McPhee and you’ll be transported to perhaps the strangest roadside attraction in Washington, and we mean that in the best possible way.
Crawfish Chef Will Soon Open Its Fourth & Fifth Locations
North Seattle location will won't be the newest long as a location in Bellevue is also in the works.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Washington that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
kpic
Coyote care gallery: She wandered into hospital, then crashed through glass window
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. (TND) — A coyote figured out how to get attention — and medical attention, too. She had to be treated after finding her way into a hospital and breaking through a glass window, head first. At least she was in the right place to be...
The Stranger
Seattle Sticker Patrol: The Three Best Things
Ok, I feel like I say this every column, but this sticker truly might be the sticker of year. I didn't spot it, our IT manager Grant Lewicki-Hendrix did, and for that I thank him and its creator, Loohoo. I'm fiending for more spotting of this sick little sticky. Bikes...
KING-5
Downtown Seattle hair studio still reeling from car crashing into business
Harper's Hair Studio is still open for business, although it may not look it. Clients are fundraising to help the salon recover.
This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Orange County to Seattle, Washington
If you love a trip that has it all - incredible scenery, iconic cities, spectacular beaches, desert views, and gorgeous National Parks - then a road trip from Orange County to Seattle might be what you're looking for. The 1,485-mile road trip from Orange County to Seattle takes 30 hours...
soundtransit.org
Fresh pics: Getting Redmond ready for light rail
This winter has been a busy time for light rail construction in Redmond, with a ton of progress made near the future Marymoor Village Station and garage. The Downtown Redmond Link Extension will connect Redmond with the larger Puget Sound region, adding 3.4 miles and two stations to your regional light rail network.
goingawesomeplaces.com
4 Awesome Weekend Trips from Seattle
Famously nicknamed “the Emerald City” in the late '80s, Seattle is a city that truly has it all. Not only do a plethora of famous musicians, actors, and other well-known personalities call the city home, but it's also the chosen location of several successful television shows and movies – did somebody say “Grey's Anatomy”? Seattle is a hip and vibrant city with lots to do and lots to see.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Net pen ready for salmon
In what has become an annual event, volunteers from the Puget Sound Anglers Association Sno-King Chapter Saturday morning assembled a coho salmon net pen along the Edmonds waterfront, after which a Port of Edmonds work boat towed it to guest moorage. Next week, 30,000 coho salmon smolt from the Issaquah...
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
KING-5
An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
Channel 6000
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After shuttering close to 150 stores in recent weeks, the American retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close another 150 stores, including six more locations in Oregon and Washington. In its Business & Strategic Update Presentation from Aug. 31, 2022, the...
KATU.com
Steering wheel locks to be offered to Kia, Hyundai drivers amid social media-fueled thefts
Western Washington residents who own Kia or Hyundai vehicles can soon pick up a free steering wheel lock from various law enforcement departments. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department and the police departments of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Renton, Federal Way, Auburn and Olympia will all have steering wheel locks available "in the coming weeks," the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) said. This comes in response to the increased theft rate of Kias and Hyundais due to a social media trend.
