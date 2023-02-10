ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nomadlawyer.org

The 07 Best Places to Live in Seattle, Washington

Places to Live in Seattle: With pleasant weather, plenty of job opportunities, a vibrant arts and culture scene, and excellent schools, Seattle is a dream destination for many. For the Web-Story of this Article "Click Here". From soaking in picturesque views from the Space Needle to shopping in Pine Place...
SEATTLE, WA
tourcounsel.com

Everett Mall | Shopping mall in Everett, Washington

Everett Mall is a 673,000-square-foot (62,500 m2) indoor/outdoor shopping mall located in Everett, Washington, United States. Planned in the late 1960s, the mall began with the construction of two anchor stores, Sears in 1969 and White Front in 1971; the mall was originally built and opened in 1974. It was plagued from the start of development: construction was stalled in 1972 due to the Boeing bust, and it suffered further misfortune with one anchor store closing before the rest of the mall could open.
EVERETT, WA
OnlyInYourState

The Rubber Chicken Museum In Washington Just Might Be The Strangest Roadside Attraction Yet

Washington state has its share of charming, unique, and downright bizarre roadside attractions. Tourists flock to the Emerald City of Seattle to ride the elevator to the top of the Space Needle or watch the famous fish throwers at the Pike Place Market, but did you know that Seattle is also home to a Rubber Chicken Museum? You read that right! You can’t miss the bright red and yellow building in the heart of Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. Step through the door of Archie McPhee and you’ll be transported to perhaps the strangest roadside attraction in Washington, and we mean that in the best possible way.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: The Three Best Things

Ok, I feel like I say this every column, but this sticker truly might be the sticker of year. I didn't spot it, our IT manager Grant Lewicki-Hendrix did, and for that I thank him and its creator, Loohoo. I'm fiending for more spotting of this sick little sticky. Bikes...
SEATTLE, WA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Orange County to Seattle, Washington

If you love a trip that has it all - incredible scenery, iconic cities, spectacular beaches, desert views, and gorgeous National Parks - then a road trip from Orange County to Seattle might be what you're looking for. The 1,485-mile road trip from Orange County to Seattle takes 30 hours...
SEATTLE, WA
soundtransit.org

Fresh pics: Getting Redmond ready for light rail

This winter has been a busy time for light rail construction in Redmond, with a ton of progress made near the future Marymoor Village Station and garage. The Downtown Redmond Link Extension will connect Redmond with the larger Puget Sound region, adding 3.4 miles and two stations to your regional light rail network.
REDMOND, WA
goingawesomeplaces.com

4 Awesome Weekend Trips from Seattle

Famously nicknamed “the Emerald City” in the late '80s, Seattle is a city that truly has it all. Not only do a plethora of famous musicians, actors, and other well-known personalities call the city home, but it's also the chosen location of several successful television shows and movies – did somebody say “Grey's Anatomy”? Seattle is a hip and vibrant city with lots to do and lots to see.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Net pen ready for salmon

In what has become an annual event, volunteers from the Puget Sound Anglers Association Sno-King Chapter Saturday morning assembled a coho salmon net pen along the Edmonds waterfront, after which a Port of Edmonds work boat towed it to guest moorage. Next week, 30,000 coho salmon smolt from the Issaquah...
EDMONDS, WA
KXRO.com

Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”

Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
Channel 6000

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After shuttering close to 150 stores in recent weeks, the American retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close another 150 stores, including six more locations in Oregon and Washington. In its Business & Strategic Update Presentation from Aug. 31, 2022, the...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Steering wheel locks to be offered to Kia, Hyundai drivers amid social media-fueled thefts

Western Washington residents who own Kia or Hyundai vehicles can soon pick up a free steering wheel lock from various law enforcement departments. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department and the police departments of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Renton, Federal Way, Auburn and Olympia will all have steering wheel locks available "in the coming weeks," the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) said. This comes in response to the increased theft rate of Kias and Hyundais due to a social media trend.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

