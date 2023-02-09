Read full article on original website
South Peoria residents opposed to proposed senior housing complex
PEORIA, Ill. – South Peoria residents are less than pleased with what they say is a city proposal to build a senior living complex in their neighborhood. There is no such plan on the City Council’s agenda Tuesday night, but a meeting was held Saturday at the Southside Community Center.
UPDATE: Man shot in head Saturday night at apartment complex
PEORIA, Ill. – A shooting Saturday night near a Peoria apartment complex has left one person injured. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. close to Lexington Hills Apartments on Oakcrest Drive. Police say a shots fired call there led to the discovery of a man inside a vehicle parked...
