Athens, GA

There is no greater competitor in the game than Kirby Smart, which his 2022 Dawgs punctuated with their Rembrandt performance to go back-to-back

By Loran Smith
bulldawgillustrated.com
 3 days ago
Relax, it’s just a game. That’s a statement I’ve become accustomed to over the course of my 23 years as a Georgia Bulldog. At 28 years of age, my general rule of thumb has always been to subtract 5 years when referring to my Dawg fanaticism. Why? Well in all honesty, I can’t recall a single Georgia memory until receiving a 2000 Georgia Football wall poster sometime late that summer. I thought it was the coolest. I may not have understood anything about the Xs and O’s of football at the time, but damn, I thought Quincy Carter looked cool on that poster. Fast forward 23 years, and those who know me know I don’t mark off the past in traditional time but rather based on sporting events. More specifically, Georgia sporting events. Say I meet a young person born in 2010. My head immediately jumps to the unfortunate memories of the Dawgs mustering just six points on the final day of that year, finishing 6-7, our lone losing season of this century.
ATHENS, GA
