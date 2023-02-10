There is no greater competitor in the game than Kirby Smart, which his 2022 Dawgs punctuated with their Rembrandt performance to go back-to-back

Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Former Georgia quarterback raves about Bulldogs 2023 receivers room
Jake Fromm knows what great receivers look like, having thrown to future NFL targets while going 36-7 as a three-year starting quarterback at Georgia. So when Fromm — now with the Washington Commanders — talks up the current UGA receivers, it’s worth listening. “Even the guys in...
Georgia Recruiting Notebook: Next Great DB on the Horizon
The University of Georgia is atop the sport of college football for a variety of reasons far too complex to list here. Though, under head coach Kirby Smart arguably the biggest reason for the unprecedented success of consecutive national titles for the first time in the CFP era has to be talent ...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Daily Dawg Thread: February 13, 2023
The University of Georgia women’s basketball team topped the Florida Gators in a commanding 81-55 fashion on Sunday afternoon in Stegeman Coliseum in front of 3,348 spectators. Two Lady Bulldogs recorded double-doubles against the Gators. Junior Zoesha Smith had 15 points and 13 rebounds. Senior Javyn Nicholson tallied a...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State makes the cut for 4-star athlete from Georgia
Ohio State is still in the running to land 4-star athlete Kylan Fox of Loganville, Georgia. On Sunday afternoon, Fox released his top 15 programs. The Buckeyes were the only Big Ten program to make the cut. Other top teams still under consideration include Alabama, Miami, Florida State, Colorado and Tennessee, amongst others.
Georgia’s Final Four team - 40 years later
It's a family reunion: Georgia players remember their road to the Final Four in 1983 - and the longstanding relationships built during that journey.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Just a Game?
Relax, it’s just a game. That’s a statement I’ve become accustomed to over the course of my 23 years as a Georgia Bulldog. At 28 years of age, my general rule of thumb has always been to subtract 5 years when referring to my Dawg fanaticism. Why? Well in all honesty, I can’t recall a single Georgia memory until receiving a 2000 Georgia Football wall poster sometime late that summer. I thought it was the coolest. I may not have understood anything about the Xs and O’s of football at the time, but damn, I thought Quincy Carter looked cool on that poster. Fast forward 23 years, and those who know me know I don’t mark off the past in traditional time but rather based on sporting events. More specifically, Georgia sporting events. Say I meet a young person born in 2010. My head immediately jumps to the unfortunate memories of the Dawgs mustering just six points on the final day of that year, finishing 6-7, our lone losing season of this century.
Georgia bulldogs news: RaRa Thomas update, major 2024 target trending to Dawgs, more
It’s Super Bowl weekend, and while some former Georgia Bulldogs will be playing in the big game, some current and future Dawgs are making news. Transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas, who was arrested last month on charges of assault and false imprisonment, posted a rather cryptic update on his Instagram page. In his stories section (where photos are only temporarily available) Thomas posted a picture of himself in front of his Georgia Bulldogs locker. No official word has come from the school or Thomas, but that could be a promising sign.
Henry County Daily Herald
22 Henry County football players earn Georgia Athletic Coaches Association all-state honors
A total of 22 Henry County football players earned Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State awards for the 2022 season. Half of the all-state players were in Class AAAAA, including seven players from Dutchtown. The Bulldogs’ honorees were running back Jamal Bing, offensive linemen Colin Alexander and Cameron Thompson, defensive lineman Lamone Hill, linebackers Dwight Johnson Jr. and Amarion Yarbough and defensive back Tarez Hamilton.
North Georgia residents dealt with downed trees, power outages Sunday
Crews across the region are still working on surveying the damage.
WXIA 11 Alive
Norfolk Southern to pay Georgia $10K for derailment that dumped soybeans into creek
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Norfolk Southern will pay Georgia $10,000 over a train derailment in Hall County last year that spilled soybeans into a local creek and killed fish. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division announced the penalty on Monday, saying the rail company violated the state Water Quality Control Act "as a result of a railcar derailment allowing soybeans to be deposited into waters of the state."
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 12-year-old boy who ran away from home
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Mason Statum was last seen Saturday, February 11 before running away from home. Mason is described as 5 feet, 115 pounds with...
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Georgia Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
We have plenty of barns in the Peach State, but you probably wouldn’t want to eat at most of them. One that most definitely does not fit into that mold is Little Barn in Lawrenceville. This barn restaurant in Georgia serves up some of the most delicious country cooking you’ve ever had. This place is simple and straightforward – it’s a small red barn that doesn’t look like much, inside or out. But this humble structure is delicious breakfast and lunch food served up Southern-style. What Little Barn lacks in frills, it more than makes up for in flavor!
Upcoming TV show episode will have scenes filmed in Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County viewers who watch the upcoming episode six of Will Trent might recognize some of the scene locations. The TV show, which premiered on ABC on January 3, follows the life of Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Will Trent as he solves cases around his home city of Atlanta.
Missing Milton mailboxes mysteriously turn up at north Georgia resort town
Investigators are still working to determine who stole the mailboxes and why.
A plane landed on an interstate in Gwinnett County, now we know what went wrong
A plane that landed on a Gwinnett County interstate after crashing into a semi-truck in January was due to engine failure, a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Started by freed slaves, historic Black church in Norcross continues to prosper
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A historic Black church in Gwinnett County that struggled to stay afloat in its early years is thriving more than a century after it was first organized by freed slaves. Located twenty miles northeast of Atlanta, Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Norcross has a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
2nd teenager from Gwinnett County high school found dead
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teens found dead in unrelated cases in Gwinnett County went to the same high school. The remains of Susana Morales, the teenager reported missing six months ago, were found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line. Now, another teenager, Rodrigo Floriano, has died of an overdose. Both went to Meadowcreek High School.
Lakeside Living: Newly-Built Clarkesville Estate is Every Entertainer’s Dream
Situated on the banks of Lake Burton and conveniently located within a short distance of Laprades Marina, this beautiful 6-bedroom home offers all the modern amenities of today’s luxury homes, and more.
Body cam video shows police raiding apartment of ‘witch doctor’ accused of raping multiple women
Body cam video shows more than a dozen Duluth police officers - some with shields and helmets – showed up to take Hassan Shalgheen, 44, into custody.
