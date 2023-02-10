Change location
See more from this location?
Houston, TX
Gilmer Mirror
Senator Bettencourt files SB 805 to end practices of out-of-control housing authorities PFCs Reacts to preposterous COH length of exemptions and only 10 percent of low-income apartment units
By Editor,7 days ago
By Editor,7 days ago
Austin – Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) files Senate Bill 805 to repeal the ability of Housing Authorities and any other taxing units ability to use...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0