Read full article on original website
Related
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Two Republicans left House floor calling Ilhan Omar committee removal the ‘stupidest vote in the world’
Two conservative Republicans cricitised the House’s vote to remove Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the Foreign Affairs Committee. When Representatives Ken Buck of Colorado and Mike Simpson of Idaho left the House floor and got into an elevator, reporter Mark Burnett overheard Mr Buck call it “stupidest vote in the world,” while Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho said the vote would turn her into a “martyr”, Roll Call reported.Both men also agreed that the vote was in retaliation against Democrats after they voted to remove Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from their...
"Don't be ugly": Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert get into loud argument in House restroom
The mounting tension between Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga, and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., reached its boiling point when the pair got into a heated exchange in the women's bathroom during the House floor vote on January 3, according to The Daily Beast. The two women were "nearly in a screaming...
House Republican tells Kevin McCarthy to 'start governing for a change,' says she won't vote to boot Ilhan Omar off of the House Foreign Affairs committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to hold a floor vote on removing Omar from the committee. But he can only lose a handful of GOP votes to do it.
Donald Trump 'Totally' Disagrees With Kevin McCarthy, Trashes Capitol Police
The former president maintains that Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was "murdered" by police.
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy’s newly appointed sergeant at arms opposed installing security fencing around the Capitol for Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
The fencing went up over the weekend. Security split: The Capitol Police Board, a three-member body that makes security decisions for the Capitol complex, split 2-1 last week in favor of erecting a temporary security fence ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, according to two people familiar with the decision.
Congressman Banned From Congressional Breakfast
Amid the continuing backlash to Republican Rep. George Santos following more and more revelations that he lied about various aspects of his background and qualifications while running for Congress, he has been disinvited from a major event.
Mitt Romney appears to tell Republican fabulist George Santos 'you ought to be embarrassed'
Video footage showed Sen. Mitt Romney turn to serial liar Rep. George Santos on Tuesday evening, saying what looked to be: 'You ought to be embarrassed.'
Trump Official Responsible for SOTU Fence Outraging Republicans
Biden actually has little control over the decision.
Maxine Waters insists 'I am not a socialist' when pressed at House hearing
California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters said, "I am not a socialist," Tuesday when pressed by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, to disavow statements she made in 2008.
POLITICO
Mike Lawler, the GOP freshman who toppled House Democrats' campaign chief, gave Joe Biden's "Buy America"pitch a standing ovation.
But before the New Yorker did so, he appeared to look around and see if anyone on his side would follow. What's happening? It's always notable on State of the Union night when a member of the opposing party gives the president a standing ovation. And here's what it looked...
“An embarrassment”: Mitt Romney’s “heated confrontation” with George Santos revealed
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., attends President Joe Bidens State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, approached Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who is facing multiple investigations for fabricating his...
California Republican hopes to oust the GOP's national leader
The insular GOP fight will take place in Dana Point this week as the party tries to regroup after three disappointing elections.
Biden Blasted After Opening State of the Union With 'Minority Leader' Gaffe
Former President Donald Trump admonished Biden for his "big stumble on Schumer."
MSNBC
The Republicans’ case against Ilhan Omar was wrong, but successful
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy doesn’t have grand legislative ambitions. He has no policy agenda to speak of. There’s no list of governing priorities that he keeps in his jacket pocket. The California Republican wanted the gavel and the great office with a beautiful view, and now that he paid a high price to get those rewards, the congressman appears largely content.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s influence surges; her fiery tactics remain the same
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is becoming more strategic in her approach to politics, but she has not abandoned the fiery tactics that made her a darling of the far-right.
Donald Trump Has 'Hit the Panic Button,' His Former Lawyer Says
Michael Cohen described Trump's handling of classified documents as "the true danger to our national security" as the DOJ investigations heat up.
Comments / 0