The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher, Dow Up Over 350 Points, Ahead of Inflation Data
Stocks ended higher as Wall Street focuses on Tuesday's consumer-inflation data.
CNBC Daily Open: Inflation Is More Complex Than It Seems. But Markets Believe in Simple Disinflation
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. Inflation is proving more complex than it seemed at first....
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dollar gains before U.S. inflation test
SYDNEY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Asian shares slid and the dollar rose on Monday as investors hunkered down for U.S. inflation data that could jolt the outlook for interest rates globally, while accelerating or reversing the recent spike in bond yields. An air of geopolitical mystery was added by news...
What consumers expect on inflation
Consumers remain confident prices won't accelerate in the years to come. Still, Americans do expect inflation to remain high across various time horizons — something the Federal Reserve doesn't like. What's new: That story remained intact in the latest Survey of Consumer Expectations, released this morning by the New...
The stock market is poised to surge 2% on Tuesday if new inflation data cools down as expected, JPMorgan says
The stock market is poised to see big gains on Tuesday if the consumer price index cools down as expected. JPMorgan said investors could expect a 2% surge in the S&P 500 if the CPI report prints between 6.0% and 6.3%. "This bullish outcome would likely pull yields lower, along...
Billionaire investor David Rubenstein predicts stubborn inflation and warns recession fears can freeze markets. Here are his 6 best quotes from a new interview.
The Carlyle cofounder said inflation is unlikely to drop below 3%, and suggested corporate dealmaking could stage a comeback this year.
Markets guru Jeremy Siegel predicts stocks will keep surging this year - and warns house prices could plunge 20% from their peak
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel expects stocks to surge and house prices to tumble. The S&P 500 could notch a 20% gain this year, and home prices may fall 20% from their peak, he said. Siegel noted there was much more speculation during the dot-com bubble than the current tech rally.
US economy could see 'second chapter' in pandemic price surge
Another inflation spike could take hold in the U.S. economy as a result of China reopening its economy from COVID-19 lockdowns, according to one analyst.
Fed governor: Interest rates will likely 'continue to increase' to reach inflation goal
The Federal Reserve will likely continue to keep raising interest rates to get a firmer grip on inflation, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Monday.
Inflation has cooled, but recession fears remain: First National Bank of Omaha
Inflation has been cooling in recent months, but studies have reported that it’s still a concern for many Americans. Meanwhile, some experts debate whether a recession will occur in 2023. Here’s how to pay down debt quickly in a volatile economy.
Asia markets fall ahead of economic data release, yen remains volatile on BOJ nomination report
Stocks in Asia-Pacific were down on Monday as investors look ahead to a week of crucial economic data releases, including the U.S. consumer price index that will determine the Federal Reserve's path forward. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.88% lower at 27,427.92 and the Topix was down 0.47% at 1,977.67 as...
China's yuan hits 5-week low as South Korea export data darkens outlook
China's yuan sank to its weakest in five weeks during early trading on Monday, as data from South Korea compounded concerns about Asia's export growth and investors stayed cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data. While South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of February rose 11.9% from a...
Used-car prices unexpectedly spike again as inflation fears return
Used-vehicle prices rose in January at the fastest monthly pace since 2021, a sign that underlying inflationary pressures in the economy remain strong.
U.S. consumer sentiment improves; inflation expectations rise
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment improved to a 13-month high in February, but households expected higher inflation to persist over the next 12 months, a survey showed on Friday. The University of Michigan's preliminary February reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment came in at 66.4, the highest...
Marketmind: Inflation contemplation
Feb 13 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. World markets this week will be dominated by U.S. inflation figures on Tuesday, leaving Monday free for investors in Asia to digest the previous session's action on Wall Street and adjust positioning ahead of the numbers.
Asian stocks slide ahead of US inflation update
Asian stock markets sank Monday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders worry might lead to more interest rate hikes.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Shanghai advanced. Oil prices declined.Traders hope Tuesday's inflation data will show upward pressure on U.S. prices is easing, which might encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off efforts to cool business activity and hiring. They worry a strong reading after estimates of 2022 inflation were revised up last week would reinforce plans to keep rates high and possibly increase them.A strong inflation figure “can move through risk assets like a wrecking ball,” Stephen...
Americans in January Expected Mostly Stable Gains in Future Inflation, NY Fed Says
NEW YORK (Reuters) - NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Americans in January continued to expect high near-term inflation pressures and more modest ones on a longer-term basis, as they trimmed their expectations for future income gains, the New York Federal Reserve said on Monday. Respondents to the regional Fed...
Dollar hits six-week peak vs yen ahead of U.S. inflation data, falls vs others
The dollar rose to six-week highs against the rate-sensitive Japanese yen in choppy trading on Monday, on expectations the Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy tight for longer, sending short-term U.S. Treasury yields higher. The U.S. currency, however, fell against most currencies as investors pared back long dollar positions after...
Markets Jump on Inflation Optimism Ahead of CPI
The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all up more than 1% on Monday, Feb. 13. The positive start to the week came amid optimism about upcoming inflation data. Tech stocks helped power the advance, with Microsoft (MSFT) up 3%. U.S. equities started the week off with solid gains on...
