NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dollar gains before U.S. inflation test

SYDNEY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Asian shares slid and the dollar rose on Monday as investors hunkered down for U.S. inflation data that could jolt the outlook for interest rates globally, while accelerating or reversing the recent spike in bond yields. An air of geopolitical mystery was added by news...
Axios

What consumers expect on inflation

Consumers remain confident prices won't accelerate in the years to come. Still, Americans do expect inflation to remain high across various time horizons — something the Federal Reserve doesn't like. What's new: That story remained intact in the latest Survey of Consumer Expectations, released this morning by the New...
CNBC

China's yuan hits 5-week low as South Korea export data darkens outlook

China's yuan sank to its weakest in five weeks during early trading on Monday, as data from South Korea compounded concerns about Asia's export growth and investors stayed cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data. While South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of February rose 11.9% from a...
investing.com

U.S. consumer sentiment improves; inflation expectations rise

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment improved to a 13-month high in February, but households expected higher inflation to persist over the next 12 months, a survey showed on Friday. The University of Michigan's preliminary February reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment came in at 66.4, the highest...
Reuters

Marketmind: Inflation contemplation

Feb 13 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. World markets this week will be dominated by U.S. inflation figures on Tuesday, leaving Monday free for investors in Asia to digest the previous session's action on Wall Street and adjust positioning ahead of the numbers.
The Independent

Asian stocks slide ahead of US inflation update

Asian stock markets sank Monday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders worry might lead to more interest rate hikes.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Shanghai advanced. Oil prices declined.Traders hope Tuesday's inflation data will show upward pressure on U.S. prices is easing, which might encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off efforts to cool business activity and hiring. They worry a strong reading after estimates of 2022 inflation were revised up last week would reinforce plans to keep rates high and possibly increase them.A strong inflation figure “can move through risk assets like a wrecking ball,” Stephen...
CNBC

Dollar hits six-week peak vs yen ahead of U.S. inflation data, falls vs others

The dollar rose to six-week highs against the rate-sensitive Japanese yen in choppy trading on Monday, on expectations the Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy tight for longer, sending short-term U.S. Treasury yields higher. The U.S. currency, however, fell against most currencies as investors pared back long dollar positions after...
Investopedia

Markets Jump on Inflation Optimism Ahead of CPI

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all up more than 1% on Monday, Feb. 13. The positive start to the week came amid optimism about upcoming inflation data. Tech stocks helped power the advance, with Microsoft (MSFT) up 3%. U.S. equities started the week off with solid gains on...

