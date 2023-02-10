Read full article on original website
Related
Some refugees arriving in the U.S. on humanitarian parole will receive monetary support
Cuban and Haitian immigrants entering the United States will be able to receive financial support of $400.00 USD for 8 months. The financial support is related to the new immigration policies assumed by President Joe Biden on January 5, 2023.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration creating sweeping legislation to remake asylum laws
The White House is moving behind the scenes to churn out legislation that would overhaul America’s asylum process for immigrants who arrive at the nation’s borders , according to a new report. The Biden administration hopes to appeal to Congress with a bill that reimagines the entire asylum...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told refugee status
Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told if they have been granted refugee status, The Independent can reveal. Rishi Sunak has pledged to “abolish” a record backlog of asylum decisions that has left more than 140,000 people waiting to learn their fate, blaming the figure on a rise in small boat crossings and migrants “exploiting our system”.And the home secretary has accused civil servants of assessing asylum claims too slowly, telling a parliamentary committee: “Frankly, their productivity is too low.”But The Independent understands that a significant number of decisions have been made, but not communicated to...
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
Border under control of cartels, not the US, Yuma residents say as gangs rake in billions off human smuggling
Border town residents in Yuma, Arizona, shared their concerns for national security as more migrants flood into the U.S. after paying the cartels for entry.
Advocates Complain Immigrants Are Not Using California's Newly Opened Border Crossing
"No one is using the new California border opening," said a CBP officer. Relaxed pandemic restrictions allow borders to reopen. It means immigrants have more options to enter America. But advocates grumble that many are unaware of the change. They hope the situation improves soon.
'It's a failure for us': Migrants at the Southern US border are reportedly frustrated with the mobile app that's supposed to speed up asylum appointments
Migrants are reportedly grappling with tech issues on the CBP mobile app and are struggling to secure an appointment, the AP reported.
Drugs Are Not The Only Things Being Smuggled at the TX Border
Did you know that prohibited foods and animals are becoming a big problem at the Texas/Mexico border? Over a four-day period ending on Sunday, Jan. 8, CBP agriculture specialists at Laredo Port of Entry international bridges made 540 interceptions of prohibited plant materials, 221 interceptions of prohibited animal materials, and issued 57 penalties totaling $18,375 in fines.
Silent killer cancer rising fast in women – the 8 signs you must never ignore
A SILENT killer cancer is rising fast in young women, researchers have warned. Scientists have said that unhealthy lifestyles could be behind the surge in cases of pancreatic cancer. It's known as a silent killer as in many cases, it won't have any symptoms or it will be hard to...
Biden admin removing most surveillance balloons at southern border due to cost: sources
The Biden administration is reducing the number of surveillance balloons being used to monitor the southern border, even amidst a migrant crisis, sources tell Fox.
Nearly 600,000 migrants who crossed the border since March 2021 were released in the U.S. with no immigration court dates
Nearly 600,000 migrants who crossed the U.S. border since March 2021 have been released into the U.S. without being charged or given a date to appear in court, according to data obtained by NBC News, and thousands have even been dropped from the program that was supposed to track them.
'If Biden Won't Do It, We Will': Texas Makes Headway in Building Its Border Wall, Assigns Border Czar as Crossings Surge
On January 20th, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection published its latest figures for the previous month. The results showed a significant rise in encounters with migrants. Specifically, in December, border agents recorded 251,487 cases, which represented a 7% increase from the previous month of November.
Cubans will have an easier time immigrating to the U.S. than other foreign nationals
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) informed that Cubans arriving in the United States through the new parole, have a great opportunity. They can apply for the Cuban Adjustment Act (CAA) which gives them the possibility of being eligible for the Green Card and obtaining residency.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Hundreds of migrants show up at border after rumors of U.S. sending buses to Canada
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hundreds of migrants showed up at the U.S. Mexico border near Yarbrough on Wednesday night into Thursday. This as rumors spread that buses would take the migrants to Canada. Border Patrol El Paso sector says in a period of a couple of hours more than 500 showed up and then […]
Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
Kamala Harris defends not going to border during Arizona trip, promises to go again
Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday defended her decision not to visit the southern border while on a trip to Tonopah, Arizona, telling a local reporter that Congress must act on immigration.
Iranian illegal immigrant caught at border not on terror watch list after further vetting: DHS official
Texas authorities nabbed an Iranian illegal immigrant whose name matched on the FBI terror watch list, but DHS say that after further vetting the flag was inaccurate.
Comments / 0