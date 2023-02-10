Editorial: Unpopular president tells Americans that all is well

Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s Worsening By Far’: Fox News Anchor Tells Americans Their Lives Are Worse Under Biden vs Trump
Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner presented a grim view of America under Joe Biden’s presidency ahead of the State of the Union speech. The Fox News panel addressed expectations for Biden’s speech before Congress. Kayleigh McEnany, who served in the Trump administration, declared the United States “compromised” and bashed Biden’s handling of the Chinese spy balloon, before rattling off a series of national security and foreign policy criticisms for his first term in office.
BBC
This is what Americans thought of the State of the Union
President Biden delivered his 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday - the annual speech in which the US president sets out his agenda and tries to sell his accomplishments to the public. So what did Americans make of it?. Viewers around the country, with a range of political...
Most citizens believe Biden has accomplished very little: Poll
Most believe President Joe Biden has not accomplished much during his first two years in the White House, a new poll suggests.
How Joe Biden's First Two Years Compare to Donald Trump's
The Democrat has now been in the White House for 24 months, following on from the turbulent Trump era. Political experts have given Newsweek their verdict.
Donald Trump excluded from prospective GOP presidential candidates donor retreat
The prominent conservative fundraising group Club for Growth has invited a slew of prospective GOP presidential candidates to its annual donor retreat next month, with one big name left off the guest list: former President Donald Trump.
How Kamala Harris' Poll Ratings Have Moved Since Becoming VP
Kamala Harris' popularity remains underwater halfway through her vice presidency.
Rubio says Biden waiting to tell American public about Chinese balloon a ‘dereliction of duty’
Senator Marco Rubio said Sunday that President Biden's "dereliction of duty" on dealing with the Chinese spy balloon started with his failure to inform the American public.
“I’m not going to sit there and listen to him lie”: Pro-Trump Republican boycotts Biden SOTU speech
Representative Mary Miller (R-IL) gives remarks during a rally with former President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) Representative Mary Miller, R-Ill., has made it public she will be boycotting President Biden's State of the Union address due...
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Trump says US military ‘can’t fight or win’
During his first 2024 presidential campaign event in New Hampshire Saturday, former President Donald Trump reportedly said “we have a woke military that can’t fight or win as proven in Afghanistan.”
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Steve Bannon Issues Warning to Joe Biden
Hunter Biden has been the focus of the president's critics, including Republicans who are investigating the contents of his son's laptop.
President Biden's State of the Union address gets rated by Americans
Americans graded President Biden on his State of the Union speech and shared what they believe are his greatest accomplishments as commander-in-chief so far.
Democrats prop up Harris, Clinton for 2024 if Biden doesn’t run: poll
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton trails only Vice President Harris in a hypothetical 2024 Democratic primary survey without President Biden, topping a field that includes both new names and familiar faces. In the poll of 2,194 people, Harris topped a Democratic field without Biden with 32 percent support. Clinton, who has run for president…
Morning Joe Brutally Grills Trump’s Last Defense Secretary Over Jan. 6 in Super-Awkward, 30-Minute Marathon Interview
Former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller appeared on the Washington DC set of Morning Joe to promote a new book, and boy did things get super awkward. The interview lasted for roughly 30 minutes, and Miller’s defense of his lack of action on January 6, 2021, his blaming partisan hyperbole for how news of the attack has been reported, and his defense of former President Donald Trump did not play well with the Morning Joe panel.
China crashes Biden's State of the Union speech
China will be an uninvited guest at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, as he takes credit for a resilient economy, celebrates record-low unemployment, and previews a broader domestic agenda. Why it matters: The stakes are high for Biden as he emphasizes a series of accomplishments...
Democrats sent by Kamala Harris' advisors to praise her actually confided to the New York Times that they'd 'lost hope in her'
The New York Times reported that dozens of Democrats within the vice president's circle have lost faith in her ability to lead the party.
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders want 'immediate action' to implement a rule that would keep student-loan borrowers' debt from piling up after they graduate
The gainful employment rule would strip federal aid from schools that offer degrees that don't live up to their financial promises.
Donald Trump Gives 'Real State Of The Union' And Declares He's 'A Victim'
The former president turned his supposed rebuttal of Biden's speech into an acrid campaign rant.
Ron DeSantis Scolds Donald Trump for Attacks Ahead of Potential 2024 Run
Gov. Ron DeSantis has had quite enough of ex-President Donald Trump’s panicked smear attacks against him that came before the GOP Florida Governor even dared to announce a potential 2024 presidential bid. Asked about the former president during a press conference on Wednesday, DeSantis said he spends time “delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden,” adding “I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans.” Trump has hiked up his attacks against DeSantis, calling him a “RINO GLOBALIST,” reusing the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious,” and hinting that DeSantis is guilty of sexual grooming in a post to Truth Social on Tuesday.Read it at Bloomberg
Comments / 0