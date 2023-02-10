Editorial: Unpopular president tells Americans that all is well

Gov. Ron DeSantis has had quite enough of ex-President Donald Trump’s panicked smear attacks against him that came before the GOP Florida Governor even dared to announce a potential 2024 presidential bid. Asked about the former president during a press conference on Wednesday, DeSantis said he spends time “delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden,” adding “I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans.” Trump has hiked up his attacks against DeSantis, calling him a “RINO GLOBALIST,” reusing the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious,” and hinting that DeSantis is guilty of sexual grooming in a post to Truth Social on Tuesday.Read it at Bloomberg

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO