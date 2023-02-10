Editorial: Biden is right to stay firm on US support for Ukraine

Read full article on original website
Related
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
Russian Politician Says It's Time to 'Admit' Real Reason for Ukraine War
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given several reasons for the war, but these justifications have been dismissed by world leaders.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Steve Bannon Issues Warning to Joe Biden
Hunter Biden has been the focus of the president's critics, including Republicans who are investigating the contents of his son's laptop.
“Never seen anything like it”: "Aggressive" Trump special counsel hauls lawyers before grand jury
Two of former President Donald Trump's attorneys have reportedly appeared before a federal grand jury investigating the former president's handling of sensitive government documents that he took to his Mar-a-Lago club and residence after he left office. Trump attorney Evan Corcoran, who handled the former president's responses to the government...
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Elon Musk insists he’s restricting Ukraine’s access to Starlink because Zelensky could start World War III
The billionaire says he won’t allow Ukraine to launch long-range drones using SpaceX to hit targets in Russia.
Donald Trump Has 'Hit the Panic Button,' His Former Lawyer Says
Michael Cohen described Trump's handling of classified documents as "the true danger to our national security" as the DOJ investigations heat up.
Widows of Russian soldiers were filmed being gifted fur coats – but weren't allowed to keep them, an anti-war group says
One of the women in the video told a Russian anti-war group that some had their fur coats taken away after the presentation.
Comments / 0