Listen to previously unreleased Linkin Park song Lost, complete with a dazzling new animated video

Linkin Park have unveiled a previously unreleased track from the recording sessions for their classic 2003 album, Meteora . The song, titled Lost , is a gorgeous slice of sheening, early-00s nu metal , featuring a typically powerhouse and lyrically introspective vocal performance from the much-missed Chester Bennington , who passed away in July 2017.

Lost comes as part of a special 20th anniversary reissue of Meteora , which lands on April 7 in a wealth of new formats, including a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set, 4 LP Deluxe Vinyl Box Set, 3-disc Deluxe CD and digital.

Listen to Lost below, courtesy of a gorgeous new animated video created to accompany the track.

Released on March 25, 2003, Meteora saw Linkin Park take their polished and insanely catchy take on nu metal even further, and the album was a resounding success. Debuting at number one on the Billboard 200, it'd go onto sell over 16 million copies worldwide.

“I personally feel that this record is better than Hybrid Theory," Chester Bennington told Launch Radio Networks in 2003. "I think there are certain songs that definitely exceed the quality of even Crawling ."

“When we saw the name Meteora , we liked it because it was epic and cinematic, powerful and dynamic,” co-frontman Mike Shinoda later noted. “That’s what we wanted our album to sound like.”

Meteora reissue tracklists

** only available on the digital edition and “super deluxe” box set