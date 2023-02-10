Read full article on original website
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Hear what pilots said about mysterious object shot down near Alaska
An unidentified object was shot down 10 miles off the frozen coast of Alaska on Friday afternoon, US officials announced, but details about the object are scarce.
“Never seen anything like it”: "Aggressive" Trump special counsel hauls lawyers before grand jury
Two of former President Donald Trump's attorneys have reportedly appeared before a federal grand jury investigating the former president's handling of sensitive government documents that he took to his Mar-a-Lago club and residence after he left office. Trump attorney Evan Corcoran, who handled the former president's responses to the government...
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
Silent killer cancer rising fast in women – the 8 signs you must never ignore
A SILENT killer cancer is rising fast in young women, researchers have warned. Scientists have said that unhealthy lifestyles could be behind the surge in cases of pancreatic cancer. It's known as a silent killer as in many cases, it won't have any symptoms or it will be hard to...
Elon Musk insists he’s restricting Ukraine’s access to Starlink because Zelensky could start World War III
The billionaire says he won’t allow Ukraine to launch long-range drones using SpaceX to hit targets in Russia.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Washington Post forced to issue correction after claiming GOP congresswoman was once registered Democrat
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., trashed The Washington Post for getting its facts wrong in an article on her background before she was elected to Congress.
Widows of Russian soldiers were filmed being gifted fur coats – but weren't allowed to keep them, an anti-war group says
One of the women in the video told a Russian anti-war group that some had their fur coats taken away after the presentation.
Donald Trump Has 'Hit the Panic Button,' His Former Lawyer Says
Michael Cohen described Trump's handling of classified documents as "the true danger to our national security" as the DOJ investigations heat up.
Albany Herald
US to sell 26 million more barrels from strategic oil reserve
The Biden administration plans to sell more crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fulfilling budget directives mandated years ago that it had sought to stop as oil prices have stabilized. The congressionally mandated sale will amount to 26 million barrels of crude, according to people familiar with the matter....
