ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
Maya Devi

Nurse bullied by health chiefs and suspended from Course for saying 'being white doesn't make you racist'

A white nurse claims to be suffering from ‘crippling anxiety’ after health chiefs bullied her for saying ‘being white doesn't make you racist.'. Amy Gallagher, a mental health nurse aspiring to be a psychotherapist by attending a forensic psychology course training, was suspended from her course after she stood up against her NHS chiefs’ racist and offensive views in classes.
Albany Herald

Biden fires embattled architect of the Capitol, months after scathing report

WASHINGTON — Embattled Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton has been removed “at the president’s direction,” the White House announced Monday. The move comes after days of growing calls for Blanton to resign or be removed from office by President Joe Biden. The architect appeared last week before a congressional panel for the first time since the October release of an inspector general report alleging a litany of ethical breaches.
WASHINGTON STATE
Albany Herald

McCarthy to Lead Republican Delegation to Southern US Border

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will travel this week to the U.S. southern border with freshmen GOP lawmakers as Republicans continue to hammer the Biden administration on immigration and security. The trip to the southern border marks McCarthy’s first as speaker and follows growing GOP calls for the impeachment of Homeland...

Comments / 0

Community Policy