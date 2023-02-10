Calaveras beats Bret Harte 3-1 for first MLL victory in final game of the season

Read full article on original website
Calaveras Enterprise
As the No. 2 seed in D4, Calaveras will play at home in the playoffs until the section championship game
If the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team wants to make back-to-back trips to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, it will once again be done without leaving the comfort of Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. The Red Hawks got the No. 2 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section...
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: CIF Sac-Joaquin Section V Divisional Wrestling (2/10/23)
Bret Harte and Calaveras wrestling took part in the divisional tournament on Feb. 10 in Hughson. Photos by Guy Dossi.
What happened to the University of the Pacific’s football team?
(KTXL) — The University of the Pacific honored one of its own when Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll received an honorary doctorate degree in May 2022. “This really goes deep because of the years and the background and how much happened when we were here,” Carroll told FOX40 in a previous interview. Carroll isn’t the […]
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Clouds & shower chances increasing Friday
You'll be needing your sunglasses for your morning commute, and will probably want to get your umbrella handy for later today before you head out the door Friday. The ridge of high pressure that's brought our sunshine and warmer temperatures over the last few days is now off to our east, and we have a wet system tracking south along the West Coast today. This will drive increasing clouds, cooler temperatures, and the potential for rain and snow showers to return to northern California Friday. Skies are clear to mostly clear to start your Friday, but clouds will be increasing through the day. Partly cloudy skies can be expected by early to mid day, and we'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead by mid to late afternoon. Rain and snow showers will track into the Northern Mountains mid day, and the potential for showers will spread inland into portions of the northern end of the valley by your afternoon commute home. Projections bring the potential for up to a third of an inch of rain in Redding through early Saturday while Chico and Oroville only get a trace of rain. Snow levels will be down to around 3500', and we'll have the potential for up a 5 inches of snow down to around 5000' through mid day Saturday. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's to 40's in the valley and foothills, and teens to 20's in most mountain areas early Friday morning. Winds are up to 10mph out of the northeast to start the day, but will shift to become out of the southeast this afternoon. We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies, and the potential for showers by late afternoon across the Northern Mountains, northern end of the valley, and the foothills and northern Sierra by late this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the mid 50's to lower 60's in the valley, 40's to mid 50's in the foothills, and low 40's to lower 50's in our mountain zones today. The blanket of clouds overhead will keep temperatures from dropping quickly this evening, but the potential for showers will put a damper on outdoor plans.
2urbangirls.com
SuperLotto Plus jackpot grows to $33 million
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $33 million. A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a gas station in San...
The legendary California taco spot halfway between San Francisco and Tahoe
"We've had some people that will fly in from Alaska and order 80 to 120 tacos at one time."
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.4-Mile Trail In Northern California Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
Now here’s a Northern California trail everyone can hike. The Shasta Dam Trail is a short, looped trail that goes over Shasta Dam. With incredible views and a chance to learn something new, you can have a little adventure by exploring this little-known overlook. This paved trail is a...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Light Rain And Snow Showers With More Gusty Wind Coming
A Pacific storm is moving down the California coast tonight, and it will bring light rain and snow showers to our region through early Saturday. Once we lose the clouds, the wind will return.
Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator
By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
Crews make 35 dump runs, clear 200,000 lbs of trash from Stockton trailer park
STOCKTON -- Isabel Lopez has lived across from the Stockton Park Village mobile home park at 1914 Auto Drive for years. She watched with a smile on her face as a long-awaited cleanup took place.The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, along with other agencies, conducted 35 dump runs and collected 196,180 pounds of trash from the mobile home park last month, according to data released last week."I feel very happy honestly because before it was such an awful mess," Lopez said in Spanish. "...other people would come to throw away trash, it was like a dump site and there was...
‘Suicide Bridge’ Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Southern California
A 'Colorado' bridge is regarded by many to be one of the most notorious haunted locations in the state of California. As early as 1932 it came to be known as The Suicide Bridge. Many websites, particularly Only In Your State, regard the Colorado Street Bridge as one of the...
Fox40
One killed in collision in Sacramento
(KTXL) — A crash on Saturday in Sacramento resulted in the death of one man, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to police, officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision on Norwood Ave. and Berthoud St. just before 6 a.m. where they found an adult man with “major injuries.”
mymotherlode.com
A Scare As Shots Ring Out In Sonora And Residents Call 911
Sonora, CA – Sonora residents report hearing multiple shots ring out along Lyons Bald Mountain Road Thursday evening, resulting in two arrests. The calls started coming in regarding the gunfire around 6:30 p.m. to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch, with some reporting “seeing someone shooting out of a vehicle while driving,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. While searching the area, the deputy noticed a couple near a vehicle on nearby Scattergood Road.
'General Hospital' actor serves as real-life Sacramento city firefighter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Born in Santa Barbara County, Matt Barnick joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full time two years later, according to fire officials. But as he's been serving the community in Sacramento for about 20 years, Barnick had another...
'Zip tie murder': 'Unsolved Mysteries' features bizarre Bay Area case
"I wish I had a theory for that," one Stanislaus County detective said. "I don't."
housebeautiful.com
The 10 Best Places to See the Super Bloom in California This Spring
Plant lovers are counting down the days until they can feast their eyes on this year's Super Bloom—bright blankets of flowers that covers the hillsides of California—but might need to adjust their itinerary. According to KTLA, the mayor of Lake Elsinore has announced that Walker Canyon will be closed to all visitors for the foreseeable future. Though the Southern California park has been a particularly amazing place to view (and Instagram) the horticultural happening, an increased turnout in 2019 trampled Lake Elsinore poppies, disrupted wildlife, and created an unhabitable environment for residents. The good news? There are tons of other sites in California where you can catch lesser-known but totallly spectacular super blooms, so we rounded them up for your planning purposes.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
That time Northern California had a near nuclear accident
(KTXL) — The Sacramento region has a rich history of United States Air Force aviation, but on a Tuesday in 1961 that history turned dark as an aircraft armed with nuclear bombs crashed in Sutter County. Following World War II the United States Air Force was looking to add a modern bomber to its fleet […]
KCRA.com
Family identifies fifth victim in Highway 160 crash as Aahliya Garcia, 17
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members identified Aahliya Mariah Garcia Saturday as the fifth person killed in Thursday's fatal crash on Highway 160. “Aahliya was a beautiful soul. Beautiful inside and out,” said Dorothy Garcia, Aahilya’s mother. “She will definitely be missed.”. According to the California Highway...
This Small California City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
From San Diego to San Fransisco, California is home to some of the most exciting big cities in the country. But anyone who’s enjoyed a quiet afternoon walking through a charming downtown or frequenting a mellow farmers' market on the weekend knows that California's smaller cities are, in their own way, just as appealing.
