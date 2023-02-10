Calaveras beats Bret Harte 3-1 for first MLL victory in final game of the season

You'll be needing your sunglasses for your morning commute, and will probably want to get your umbrella handy for later today before you head out the door Friday. The ridge of high pressure that's brought our sunshine and warmer temperatures over the last few days is now off to our east, and we have a wet system tracking south along the West Coast today. This will drive increasing clouds, cooler temperatures, and the potential for rain and snow showers to return to northern California Friday. Skies are clear to mostly clear to start your Friday, but clouds will be increasing through the day. Partly cloudy skies can be expected by early to mid day, and we'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead by mid to late afternoon. Rain and snow showers will track into the Northern Mountains mid day, and the potential for showers will spread inland into portions of the northern end of the valley by your afternoon commute home. Projections bring the potential for up to a third of an inch of rain in Redding through early Saturday while Chico and Oroville only get a trace of rain. Snow levels will be down to around 3500', and we'll have the potential for up a 5 inches of snow down to around 5000' through mid day Saturday. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's to 40's in the valley and foothills, and teens to 20's in most mountain areas early Friday morning. Winds are up to 10mph out of the northeast to start the day, but will shift to become out of the southeast this afternoon. We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies, and the potential for showers by late afternoon across the Northern Mountains, northern end of the valley, and the foothills and northern Sierra by late this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the mid 50's to lower 60's in the valley, 40's to mid 50's in the foothills, and low 40's to lower 50's in our mountain zones today. The blanket of clouds overhead will keep temperatures from dropping quickly this evening, but the potential for showers will put a damper on outdoor plans.

