Calaveras Enterprise

Soccer clash between 'Frogs and Hawks gets heated in Calaveras' 2-1 victory By Guy Dossi guy@calaverasenterprise.com, 6 days ago

By Guy Dossi guy@calaverasenterprise.com, 6 days ago

Rivalry games can often bring out the best in players, coaches and fans. The excitement and anticipation that surrounds playing a rival is a big ...