Clayton News Daily

Biden fires embattled architect of the Capitol, months after scathing report

WASHINGTON — Embattled Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton has been removed “at the president’s direction,” the White House announced Monday. The move comes after days of growing calls for Blanton to resign or be removed from office by President Joe Biden. The architect appeared last week before a congressional panel for the first time since the October release of an inspector general report alleging a litany of ethical breaches.
Clayton News Daily

McCarthy to lead Republican delegation to southern US border

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will travel this week to the U.S. southern border with freshmen GOP lawmakers as Republicans continue to hammer the Biden administration on immigration and security. The trip to the southern border marks McCarthy’s first as speaker and follows growing GOP calls for the impeachment of Homeland...
Clayton News Daily

Mystery aerial objects raise questions about national security threat

WASHINGTON — As U.S. Navy divers and salvage crews plucked pieces of downed aerial objects from the Arctic Sea to the kinder waters off South Carolina, the Biden administration on Monday was racing to learn what the latest mystery vessels were and who launched them. U.S. fighter jets shot...
