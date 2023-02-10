Read full article on original website
Miami-Fort Lauderdale: How Non-Profits Are Creating A Bright FutureInformed InsightMiami, FL
Waste-to-energy plant suffers major fire in DoralUSA DiarioDoral, FL
Exploring Airlines and Prices for Miami to Havana FlightsOscarMiami, FL
The Dolphins Need To Upgrade Their Quarterback Room in 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Miami-Fort Lauderdale: A City on the RiseInformed InsightFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami, February 13 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Miami
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Miami area to support local Black businesses. 2. Chef Creole. 3. Chick’n Jones. 4. Clive’s Cafe. 5. Honey Uninhibited. 6. Lil GreenHouse Grill. 7....
Independent Florida Alligator
Remembering Kaleb Boateng, former Gators offensive lineman
An offensive lineman’s job is to protect and put others first — Kaleb Boateng took this to heart. On the field, he was a quiet leader who attracted scouts and gave others an opportunity to shine. Off the field, he had a penetrating smile and a giving nature.
Thrillist
The 12 Best Places to Eat Alone in Miami
Once upon a time there was a certain stigma to sitting at a restaurant by yourself. People dining in groups or on dates would look over and think things like, “That person must be sad and lonely,” or “They must order their steak well done.” But solo dining has become a big thing, as we’ve collectively come to realize we don’t need to find another person if we want to enjoy a nice meal out. So, whether you’re in town on business or just want to eat without the burden of conversation, we've got option. Here’s a sampling of the best restaurants for solo dining in Miami.
islandernews.com
Local students well represented in Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards
Fifteen local area high school seniors were named recipients of the Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards recipients for the Green region, which encompasses Florida and Georgia. The Miami-area schools represented included Belen Jesuit, School for Advanced Studies, Gulliver Prep and Immaculata-La Salle. The award, now entering their 24th year, are presented...
These are the neighborhoods in Miami-Dade with the cheapest rents
The real estate market in South Florida is one of the most competitive in the entire country with prices that are not exactly the cheapest. However, in Miami County itself, there are Miami County itself, however, there are some more affordable neighborhoods where you can find more affordable more affordable housing than in the rest of the state. We show you below.
WSVN-TV
Chick-fil-A opening new restaurant in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A new Chick-fil-A is coming to a South Florida neighborhood. The chicken chain restaurant will be located at 5870 NW 183rd St. and begin serving the Miami Gardens community on Thursday. Chick-fil-A Miami Gardens will be open between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday...
Voodoo Bayou Heads to Fort Lauderdale
Born in Palm Beach Gardens, this Southern Cajun Kitchen is preparing to expand
Preventing Evictions and Protecting Residents: Miami's Housing Challenge
Miami, known for its vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and year-round warm weather, is becoming increasingly unaffordable for many residents. The city's sky-high rents and a growing number of evictions are causing major concern among residents, community leaders, and housing advocates.
nova.edu
Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time
NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami
Miami is a culturally diverse city, and its food scene reflects this. Mexican cuisine has a special place in the hearts of Miami locals, and there are many fantastic Mexican restaurants that offer a taste of authentic Mexican flavors. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami.
NBC Miami
Warm, Muggy Sunday in South Florida with Temps Expected to Drop Ahead of Work Week
A cold front has moved through and brought heavy rain to Miami and a few showers to Fort Lauderdale early Sunday morning. Rain showers were off the coast by 5 a.m., so it will be a damp start this morning. We are still starting with a muggy morning with temperatures...
flkeysnews.com
Cold ‘we haven’t felt in some time’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s a timeline
That weekend cold front you may have heard about is still approaching South Florida. Just a bit slower than initially forecast. Monday morning will be the coldest time period rather than the initially forecast that indicated Sunday. Expect “temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time” as low as 49 in Homestead and 52 in Miami around 6 a.m. Monday, according to CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.
Florida Memorial University campus mourns death of 2 students killed in hit-and-run crash
MIAMI - Two South Florida college students died after they were hit by a car late Sunday night in Miami Gardens. The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 16300 block of NW 42nd Avenue. A source told CBS4 that both victims were 19 years old. Relatives identified one of the victims as Asiayanna Green.A 35-year-old male believed to have been behind the wheel has been taken into custody but it was not immediately clear what charges he could face. As of Monday evening, his identity was pending.Police say the the women were walking southbound on NW 42nd Avenue around...
South Florida Date Night Ideas for Couples 💋
Since Valentines Day is coming up we thought it would be a fun idea to go through our top 10 favorite spots in Miami for a romantic Date night! ❤️. Whether you are celebrating an anniversary or Honeymoon or Valentines day or any special occasion, this list is perfect for both tourists and locals.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Tamarac, FL
Located in Broward County, Tamarac has a rich history and plenty of attractions that won't break the bank. It was formally incorporated on July 19, 1963, by developer Kenneth E. Behring to provide retirees with the comfort of a condominium and the solitude of single-family homes. Its name comes from...
Miami-Fort Lauderdale: A City on the Rise
Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a top market for commercial investing, offering a variety of opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on the city's strong economy, diverse population, and thriving business community. From its thriving tourism industry to its growing technology sector, Miami-Fort Lauderdale is a city with a bright future, making it an attractive destination for investment.
Daycare Accused of Painting Toddlers' Faces Black for Black History Month
A couple in Miami has pulled their biracial children out of a private daycare after pictures were shared on the school's messaging app that showed toddlers in blackface as part of a Black History Month celebration.
NBC Miami
2 Women Dead, Driver Arrested, After Hit-and-Run in Miami Gardens
The Miami Gardens Police Department is investigating after a hit-and-run driver killed two women Sunday night, officials said. The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 16300 block of NW 42nd Avenue. According to police, the driver of a silver, Infiniti was traveling southbound on NW 42nd Avenue,...
NBC Miami
Death Investigation Underway Outside Miami Gardens Home
A death investigation is underway Friday after at least one person was killed outside a home in Miami Gardens. Officers arrived at the scene at the home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street, but did not release details on the incident at this time. Police did...
