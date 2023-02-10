ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Click10.com

Police: Man sets his father’s party rental trucks on fire in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A 24-year-old man was arrested earlier this month after he set his own father’s party rental trucks on fire in Hialeah, authorities said. Pedro Rojas Jr., of Miami, was arrested Feb. 4 on a second-degree arson charge. Man arrested in Miami Beach for allegedly breaking...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

One killed, several hurt during multi-vehicle crash in Tamarac

FORT LAUDERDALE -- At least one person was killed and four others injured during a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Tamarac in which at least two people were ejected during the impact, authorities said.The accident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. near 7300 W. McNab Road, according to the Tamarac Fire Department investigators.One person was flown to a local hospital for treatment and the others were transported for medical care, officials said.Investigators have not said how the accident occurred or if charges would be filed in connection with the crash. The identity of the victims were pending. At least two...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

2 Women Dead, Driver Arrested, After Hit-and-Run in Miami Gardens

The Miami Gardens Police Department is investigating after a hit-and-run driver killed two women Sunday night, officials said. The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 16300 block of NW 42nd Avenue. According to police, the driver of a silver, Infiniti was traveling southbound on NW 42nd Avenue,...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Florida Memorial University campus mourns death of 2 students killed in hit-and-run crash

MIAMI - Two South Florida college students died after they were hit by a car late Sunday night in Miami Gardens. The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 16300 block of NW 42nd Avenue. A source told CBS4 that both victims were 19 years old. Relatives identified one of the victims as Asiayanna Green.A 35-year-old male believed to have been behind the wheel has been taken into custody but it was not immediately clear what charges he could face. As of Monday evening, his identity was pending.Police say the the women were walking southbound on NW 42nd Avenue around...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Former nursing home administrator trial continues

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial is set to continue on Monday for a former nursing home administrator who is charged with nine accounts of aggravated manslaughter. In total, 12 elderly residents at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills died after the building lost power during Hurricane Irma in 2017.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash outside Hialeah hospital

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for the driver who killed a man earlier this week at an intersection just outside Palmetto General Hospital. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 21st Court and 68th Street, directly in front of the south entrance to the hospital.
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate break-in at Westland Mall Macy’s

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a break-in at Westland Mall in Hialeah. Hialeah Police responded to the shopping center, located near West 49th Street, Friday night. Detectives said burglars forced their way into the Macy’s store at the mall. It remains unclear whether or not anything was...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
MIRAMAR, FL
calleochonews.com

Homestead school bus incident calls for battery charges filed against the 15-year-old

The little girl was attacked by two students while aboard a Homestead school bus. Homestead has been the scene of yet another heart-breaking incident involving a young student. The mother of a 9-year-old girl who was beaten on a Homestead school bus says she will file charges against the students who were caught hurting her child on camera. According to details shared by the mother, the child is currently in the third grade at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy.
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Family starts GoFundMe page for woman killed in Margate crash

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is asking for the public’s help in raising money after a tragedy that has affected their lives. On Monday, a woman and her child were in a single-car crash in Margate after the driver of a BMW lost control of their car and collided with a tree near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street.
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate Miami Gardens shooting leaving 2 dead

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police searched a Miami Gardens neighborhood a shooting left two people dead on the street, Friday morning. Detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street. Video footage of the search showed crime scene vans on...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

