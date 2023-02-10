Read full article on original website
Massive fire at Doral waste recycling facility under investigation
MIAMI - The equivalent of two football fields of trash has burned at a Miami-Dade waste recycling facility in Doral.The fire at the Covanta site, at NW 70th Street and NW 97th Avenue, started at a little after 2 p.m. on Sunday. It quickly spread and involved four buildings.More than 200 firefighters have been involved in putting out the blaze."This is going to be a long term fire, a multi-operational period we are looking at several days," said Fire Chief Ray Judallah.No injuries have been reported.Officials said a conveyor belt may have started the fire, but that is still under...
tamaracpost.com
Tamarac Commissioner Elvin Villalobos faces scrutiny after resident is removed from commission meeting
His comments seemed reasonable and fair. Like other residents, William Goffinet wants to hold Tamarac elected officials accountable for their actions and see to it that positive change takes place in the City. Any resident can attend commission meetings and speak for three minutes, it’s their right. On Wednesday night, February 8th, William Goffinet’s rights were abridged when Commissioner Elvin Villalobos ordered Tamarac BSO to escort him out of the ‘People’s City Hall.’
Miami-Dade's expansion of water treatment plant could mean changes for septic tank owners
MIAMI - "I'm tired of the septic tank," said Monica Arenas, who does not look forward to going out to her backyard when she starts seeing water around her septic tank."I have to pay a company every month to come here and clean it."According to Arenas, that is $300 monthly. Septic systems process wastewater from toilets, sinks, and showers. Not every home has them, but the ones who do, can face big problems."As you can see, it's now flooded, the water comes inside of the house," she said. But the concern is there for more than just individual homeowners....
Click10.com
Negotiations underway with interim Broward superintendent
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Negotiations were underway Monday between Broward County Public Schools and a longtime educator who will be its interim superintendent. Contract negotiations with Earlean Smiley began days after the school board approved a separation agreement, with immediate effect, with now-former superintendent Vickie Cartwright. Negotiations began around...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade Public Schools shuts down school closing rumor
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed that all of its schools are open Monday following a rumor that was posted on a hoax social media account. According to the school district, the social media account was posting “inaccurate information.”. Student arrested over attack in Miami-Dade...
islandernews.com
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 in assessment
File this story in the misery loves company section for Key Biscayne condo owners who are facing special assessments on their units. This week, a condominium in Miami Beach - Palm Bay Yacht Club – a 27 stories, 235-unit complex located in the Upper Eastside neighborhood – were outraged over a $175,000 assessment for each unit due to repairs needed as part of the building’s recertification process.
WSVN-TV
Habitat volunteers help 5 families build houses as part of SW Miami-Dade blitz
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A building blitz in Southwest Miami-Dade aims to give grateful families a place to call home sweet home. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami is working alongside five families to build houses. 7News cameras captured crews hard at work on Friday. “To many, the banging...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Fired Employee Uses Company Card 53 Times After Termination
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with the residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime events through February 6. A victim of Burglary Conveyance on N University Drive on 02/01/2023. The total estimated loss was $12,600. Unknown subject(s) unlawfully entered the victim’s vehicle by smashing the front passenger-side window. Once inside, they removed one transmitter device and one receiver device.
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Sunset Place | Shopping mall in Florida
The Shops at Sunset Place is an outdoor shopping mall in South Miami, Florida at the intersection of Dixie Highway (US 1) and Red Road (West 57th Avenue). The mall opened in 1999 and is owned by Federal Realty, Grass River Property, and Comras Company. The Shops at Sunset Place...
Preventing Evictions and Protecting Residents: Miami's Housing Challenge
Miami, known for its vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and year-round warm weather, is becoming increasingly unaffordable for many residents. The city's sky-high rents and a growing number of evictions are causing major concern among residents, community leaders, and housing advocates.
lauderdalelakes.org
Calling all Lauderdale Lakes Mothers!
Calling single mothers in Lauderdale Lakes!! We need to hear from you!! Sign up for your voice to be heard with Prosperity Broward! Your experience will inform new programs and policies that will improve City of Lauderdale Lakes residents' access to better economic opportunities. Childcare, transportation & a meal will be provided. Participants will be compensated $25/hour for their time.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Tamarac, FL
Located in Broward County, Tamarac has a rich history and plenty of attractions that won't break the bank. It was formally incorporated on July 19, 1963, by developer Kenneth E. Behring to provide retirees with the comfort of a condominium and the solitude of single-family homes. Its name comes from...
WSVN-TV
Chick-fil-A opening new restaurant in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A new Chick-fil-A is coming to a South Florida neighborhood. The chicken chain restaurant will be located at 5870 NW 183rd St. and begin serving the Miami Gardens community on Thursday. Chick-fil-A Miami Gardens will be open between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday...
These are the neighborhoods in Miami-Dade with the cheapest rents
The real estate market in South Florida is one of the most competitive in the entire country with prices that are not exactly the cheapest. However, in Miami County itself, there are Miami County itself, however, there are some more affordable neighborhoods where you can find more affordable more affordable housing than in the rest of the state. We show you below.
floridianpress.com
Levine Cava Issues Statement on Turkey & Syria Earthquakes
Turkey and Syria were struck by a 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes respectively that have resulted in tens of thousands injured and 34,000 people killed. In response, nations have mobilized to help the countries in need. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has issued a statement, assuring the county will help Turkey & Syria.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
South Florida law enforcement ARREST group in large-scale retail theft
A team effort between South Florida law enforcement agencies, including the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, resulted in the arrest of four suspected members of an organized retail theft group. According to BSO and PBSO, on Monday Feb 6, members of the group...
Crumbling seawalls, rising seas: Fort Lauderdale crackdown on way
Own waterfront property with a failing seawall out back? This story’s for you. Maybe your seawall is cracked or crumbling. Or maybe it’s just so low that water floods your property — and your neighbors’ — at high tide. If you’ve been putting off getting a new one because of the hassle and cost, you’ll soon have good reason to escalate it to the top of your to-do list. Here’s the scoop: Fort ...
wlrn.org
Little Haiti Cultural Center hit with 'unsafe structures' violations. The community fears what comes next
The Little Haiti Cultural Center has been cited with two unsafe structures violations by the City of Miami, raising concerns that the cultural institution — often visited by presidents, top federal officials and touring musicians — could be shut down. One of the violations: failing to obtain a...
WSVN-TV
Broke into his house and he couldn’t remove her
(WSVN) - With rents soaring, an increasing number of people are finding an empty house, breaking the locks and moving in. It can takes months in civil court to evict somebody, but Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser found a little-known state law to help one South Florida man. As...
WSVN-TV
7 displaced, 3 dogs dead after house catches on fire in Fort Lauderdale
A South Florida home went up in smoke. It happened near Southwest First Street and 28th Terrace in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon. Smoke poured through the roof. The outside of the home was torched by the flames. The damage was so extensive that seven people now need a new place...
