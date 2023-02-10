MIAMI - "I'm tired of the septic tank," said Monica Arenas, who does not look forward to going out to her backyard when she starts seeing water around her septic tank."I have to pay a company every month to come here and clean it."According to Arenas, that is $300 monthly. Septic systems process wastewater from toilets, sinks, and showers. Not every home has them, but the ones who do, can face big problems."As you can see, it's now flooded, the water comes inside of the house," she said. But the concern is there for more than just individual homeowners....

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO