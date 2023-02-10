I would like to know where was the bus a if one was even on the bus and why didn't that bus driver pull that bus over and diffuse that situation they had to know what was going on back there because the kids apparently probably was jumping up hollering and screaming and recording everything that bus a and that driver should be held accountable and whoever that young man is he need to go and sit in jail and serve criminal time for the behavior of this little girl he pounce and banged on he should be made as an example to others you do this this is the consequences you must pay you slap these kids on the wrist instead of back to class endure suspension or outdoor suspension and they think it's okay make an example out of him that would teach others this is what you get from misbehaving
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Preventing Evictions and Protecting Residents: Miami's Housing ChallengeInformed InsightMiami, FL
Miami-Fort Lauderdale: How Non-Profits Are Creating A Bright FutureInformed InsightMiami, FL
Waste-to-energy plant suffers major fire in DoralUSA DiarioDoral, FL
Exploring Airlines and Prices for Miami to Havana FlightsOscarMiami, FL
The Dolphins Need To Upgrade Their Quarterback Room in 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Comments / 2