FORT LAUDERDALE -- At least one person was killed and four others injured during a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Tamarac in which at least two people were ejected during the impact, authorities said.The accident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. near 7300 W. McNab Road, according to the Tamarac Fire Department investigators.One person was flown to a local hospital for treatment and the others were transported for medical care, officials said.Investigators have not said how the accident occurred or if charges would be filed in connection with the crash. The identity of the victims were pending. At least two...

TAMARAC, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO