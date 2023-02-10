ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

The 562

Today's Long Beach CIF-SS Playoff Schedule

Friday was another great playoff day for Long Beach teams with both Jordan and Wilson’s boys’ basketball teams advancing. Today promises to be an even better day, with a whopping TEN teams competing across three sports, trying to make it out of the first round of the playoffs.
The 562

LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs Riverside Poly, Lakewood vs Hemet, Wilson vs San Clemente, CIF Girls Water Polo

The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. It’s a busy day of girls’ water polo playoffs on Saturday with four Moore League teams in action and three hosting their playoff games. Millikan is hosting Riverside Poly at 11am at LBCC, followed immediately by Lakewood against Hemet in the same pool at 12:30pm. Long Beach Poly is at Irvine at 1:30pm and finally Wilson will host San Clemente at the Belmont Pool starting at 4pm.
The 562

VIDEO: Wilson vs. Saint Monica Prep, CIF Boys' Basketball Playoffs

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
The 562

CIF Boys' Soccer: Cabrillo Advances To Quarterfinals

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The last time Cabrillo boys’ soccer reached a CIF Southern Section quarterfinal it was 2019 and Eduardo Mosqueda led the Jaguars to a State Regional title.
Radio Ink

Extra Duties For K-FROG's Froglear

Heather Froglear has added Brand Manager to her resume at KRFG-FM/KXFG-FM in Riverside, CA. She will continue her role as Music Director at K-FROG. “Heather Froglear has been a champion of the K-FROG brand for three decades, and I couldn’t think of anyone more fitting to lead this station forward,” said Michael Valenzuela, SVP/MM, Audacy Riverside. “Despite her years of service to this community, she still remains as one of the most active and engaging personalities in both Southern California and in country radio.”
newsmirror.net

Ono Hawaiian BBQ opens with big fanfare

Hula and Polynesian dancers, music, games, giveaways and food beckoned guests to the grand opening of Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Feb. 6. The new restaurant located at 31555 Yucaipa Blvd., No. 1, Yucaipa, held a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Monday. The long line of foodies wrapped around the building.
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Desert Hot Springs, CA

Tucked within the Coachella Valley, you can find a place of total relaxation and wellness in the city of Desert Hot Springs in Riverside County. With a population of more than 25,000 at the 2010 census, the city is one of the fastest-growing cities in California. The city is well-known...
KESQ

Changes for the upcoming weekend

A trough of low pressure will move into Southern California this weekend, bringing various changes to our desert weather. Clouds have already begun to move across the Southland. Next up is the return of an onshore flow. Winds will remain light for Saturday morning, which is good news for the...
