Heather Froglear has added Brand Manager to her resume at KRFG-FM/KXFG-FM in Riverside, CA. She will continue her role as Music Director at K-FROG. “Heather Froglear has been a champion of the K-FROG brand for three decades, and I couldn’t think of anyone more fitting to lead this station forward,” said Michael Valenzuela, SVP/MM, Audacy Riverside. “Despite her years of service to this community, she still remains as one of the most active and engaging personalities in both Southern California and in country radio.”

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO