A potatoes diet may help with weight loss and reduce risk of type 2 diabetes
Because I am so happy to find interesting science articles to review with my audience, we are now going to look at a new study that shows that potatoes can be a part of a healthy diet. Yes, I was surprised too.
Healthline
Type 1 Diabetes: Researchers Urge More Guidance on Diet, Exercise
Researchers say only about half of people with type 1 diabetes get proper lifestyle guidance. They recommend that healthcare professionals provided more information to people with type 1 diabetes on diet and exercise. Experts say a healthy, balanced diet with portion control along with regular exercise is important to manage...
MedicalXpress
Survey finds cost of heathy food biggest barrier to heart-healthy diet
According to a new Cleveland Clinic survey, 46% of Americans believe the cost of healthy food is the biggest barrier to a heart-healthy diet. "A heart-healthy diet is the cornerstone of how we lower the risk of cardiovascular disease," said Leslie Cho, MD, cardiologist for Cleveland Clinic. "It's really sad that in our economic times people feel that eating heart healthy is more expensive."
TODAY.com
Medical myths debunked: Nutrition, fitness, personal care
From eating carrots to help your eyesight to causing arthritis by cracking your knuckles, how true are the most popular medical myths? NBC’s medical correspondent Dr. John Torres sorts through the fact and faction.Feb. 8, 2023.
Silent killer cancer rising fast in women – the 8 signs you must never ignore
A SILENT killer cancer is rising fast in young women, researchers have warned. Scientists have said that unhealthy lifestyles could be behind the surge in cases of pancreatic cancer. It's known as a silent killer as in many cases, it won't have any symptoms or it will be hard to...
Health Experts Say Adding Cinnamon To Your Coffee Can Fight Inflammation And Aid Weight Loss
While there’s a lot of mixed information out there about the health effects of coffee, many experts agree that a daily cup or two can be part of a healthy diet. In fact, some studies show that coffee can even help boost your metabolism and support he...
The 4 best diets for healthy aging that experts say will keep your brain sharp and your body healthy
You can’t change the number of candles on your birthday cake but you can change how you feel and function as you get older—no injections, serums, or surgeries required. In fact, the latest science shows at the secret to healthy aging isn’t found in a medicine cabinet or medical clinic; it’s in the kitchen.
A pregnant woman whose legs went numb was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency. Doctors said her diet 'lacked nutrition.'
The woman didn't eat many animal products, which are a source of vitamin B12.
msn.com
The Best Meal Replacement Shakes for Weight Loss Goals, Per Dietitians
We updated this article in January 2023 to add more information about each featured product, based on extensive research done by our team. When you’re pressed for time but don’t want to eat fast food for dinner, grabbing a meal replacement shake isn't the worst idea. In fact, some of these grab-and-go drinks offer a good balance of proteins, fats, and carbs, making them a good solution when you’re hungry. That said, they shouldn’t be seen as a go-to meal or a diet solution; rather, they should be seen as a way to shore up nutritional deficits or to keep your body revving when back-to-back meetings prevent you from sitting down for something more substantial.
CNET
Adding Vitamin E to Your Diet: Benefits, Foods and Cautions
You may already be familiar with vitamin E from your skin care products. Applied topically, vitamin E can help protect your skin from UV damage. But did you know that you also need it in your diet? Like many nutrients, vitamin E is essential to human development and function. The vitamin includes eight compounds, but only one of those is used in the human body -- alpha-tocopherol.
How Adding Pistachios To Your Diet Can Help Reduce Belly Fat
Pistachios aren't just a delicious snack, they also have certain health properties that can aid in weight management. Here's what to know.
Healthline
How Does Resistance Training Prevent Osteoporosis?
Weightlifting makes your bones stronger and denser, reducing your risk of fractures. Osteoporosis is a condition in which your bones become weak and brittle. This increases your risk of fractures, chronic pain, and decreased mobility. Though weightlifting might seem like it’s the last thing you should do in this situation,...
A Nutritionist Shares The Best Fruit To Eat To Burn Belly Fat Every Day
Incorporating fruit into your diet is a great way to boost weight loss, especially if you choose low-calorie and high-fiber fruits that help keep you fuller longer. Although most fruits offer the benefit of a variety of vitamins and minerals to help strengthen your immune system, naturally detox your body, and even streamline your metabolism, there are certain fruits that are just better than others. By eating fruits, like blueberries, regularly, you can help speed up your weight loss and gain better control over your appetite.
msn.com
5 of the Best Foods for Heart Health
When it comes to heart health, some factors are out of your control -- like, say, your blood type. But other factors are more changeable, including your diet. Everyone from the American Heart Association to the US Department of Health and Human Services recommends making specific food choices to support a healthy heart. Because foods for heart health can reduce other potential cardiovascular issues -- like high blood pressure and high cholesterol -- it's worth keeping in mind as you plan your weekly meals.
msn.com
Cabbage: Nutrition advice from experts
Slide 1 of 5: Health tips from the experts“Cabbage may help to reduce chronic inflammation ” -María F. Carzon, Bachelor degree in Human Nutrition“Eating cabbage regularly may lower the risk of certain cancers” -Toni Tran, Bachelor of Science - BS - Dietetics/Dietitian→ Cabbage: See more perspectives→ Love Cabbage? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and more→ Cabbage: Explore FAQs answered by experts from across the worldThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual nutritionists, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Dietary Weight-Loss Program Effective Regardless of Physical Activity
A diet-based weight-loss program was found to be effective for weight loss and other health improvements regardless of how much physical activity participants were asked to engage in, according to a new study published in the journal Obesity. Research has shown that even moderate weight loss — up to about...
Lose Weight No Exercise Facilities, Protein Drinks
Don't waste your time running to fitness facilities and drinking protein drinks to get fitter. We should be aware of and adhere to the essential guidelines for becoming in shape since they are crucial to our day-to-day lives.
hike734.com
Cardiorespiratory Fitness: Aerobic Training
This blog is part of a series of posts discussing various components of hiking fitness. If you haven’t already, you’ll want to check out the previous blogs The Importance of Strength Training , Restoring Proper Muscle Activation, The Importance of Core Stability, and Mobility Training. February is American...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Weight Loss in Type 2 Diabetes Linked to More Movement, Better Sleep
Adults with type 2 diabetes who lost at least 10% of their body weight in a program designed for weight loss tended to have more daily movement and better sleep quality, according to a new study published in the journal Diabetic Medicine. Studies have shown that even fairly modest weight...
