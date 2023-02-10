We updated this article in January 2023 to add more information about each featured product, based on extensive research done by our team. When you’re pressed for time but don’t want to eat fast food for dinner, grabbing a meal replacement shake isn't the worst idea. In fact, some of these grab-and-go drinks offer a good balance of proteins, fats, and carbs, making them a good solution when you’re hungry. That said, they shouldn’t be seen as a go-to meal or a diet solution; rather, they should be seen as a way to shore up nutritional deficits or to keep your body revving when back-to-back meetings prevent you from sitting down for something more substantial.

24 DAYS AGO