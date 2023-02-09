ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Date With the Vice-President

ST. CLOUD - In my career, I’ve covered visits from four political ‘superstars’; I’ve covered candidates Clinton and Obama, President Biden before he announced he was running, and Ed Schaffer, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. So, when we heard Vice President Harris was going to visit St. Cloud, I assumed I’d play some role in the coverage. I also admit I wasn’t as excited as I used to be. I knew what to expect, the shine had rubbed off the penny.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
President Joe Biden 'Furious' Wife Jill Doesn't 'Believe In Him' To Win 2024 Election, Insider Claims: 'His Time Has Come & Gone'

Even though President Joe Biden hasn't announced he is running for president again in 2024, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is against the idea, an insider claimed. “Joe thinks he’s doing a good job!” a source spilled. “He’s furious with Jill for not believing in him! But the truth is, Jill has always had his back. It’s just his time has come and gone. Jill can read the lack of support among Democratic leaders and the public and urged Joe to let it go — for the sake of his health AND his reputation!”“Jill wants Joe to leave the White...
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota.

