ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
Maya Devi

Nurse bullied by health chiefs and suspended from Course for saying 'being white doesn't make you racist'

A white nurse claims to be suffering from ‘crippling anxiety’ after health chiefs bullied her for saying ‘being white doesn't make you racist.'. Amy Gallagher, a mental health nurse aspiring to be a psychotherapist by attending a forensic psychology course training, was suspended from her course after she stood up against her NHS chiefs’ racist and offensive views in classes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy