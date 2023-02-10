Learning how to change language on iPhone is super important if you're setting up a device for someone who speaks a different language, or if you've purchased an iPhone in a country whose primary language isn't your own.

Thankfully, changing language on iPhone is incredibly straightforward. If you're trying to change an iPhone back to English from another language that you don't understand, don't fear — the settings menu should be laid out the same as in the screenshots below, so you can navigate by the appearance of the menu bars and icons. We've included some extra guidance where that might be tricky.

Once you get to the language menu, the languages always appear in their native language first, so you'll easily be able to identify English once you're there.

Here's how to change language on iPhone.

How to change language on iPhone

Open Settings, tap General Tap Language & Region Tap Add Language... Tap a language Tap Use [selected language]

Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

1. Open Settings and tap General .

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap Language & Region (it's located in the fourth block down , fourth option down ).

(Image credit: Future)

3. Tap Add Language (it's in blue text at the bottom of the first block of options ).

(Image credit: Future)

4. Tap the language you'd like to change to.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Tap Use [selected language] . This language will now be the primary language of your iPhone.

(Image credit: Future)

6. If you want to undo your actions, your iPhone will only take you back to the Languages & Region menu, where you'll still see your previous primary language. Simply tap and hold the three lines icon next to your preferred language, then drag the language bar to the top . Tap the top option in red text to confirm.

(Image credit: Future)

