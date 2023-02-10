Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Former Serena Williams’ coach Macci believes Gauff and Parks will both win Grand Slam titles from next crop of talent
Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci commented on Twitter about the possibilities of Coco Gauff and Alycia Parks on tour. Young Americans have generated great expectations for the results they have obtained. Coco Gauff has already been the protagonist for a couple of seasons despite the fact that she is only 18 years old. By other side, 22-year-old Parks has just been champion in Lyon last week defeating the world no. 5 Caroline Garcia in the final, becoming another name to keep an eye on this season.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic and Kyrgios dream team in jeopardy due to Indian Wells restrictions
Nick Kyrgios spoke about the possibility of playing doubles with Novak Djokovic in Indian Wells. The Australian and the Serb have shown a great relationship, especially since Kyrgios publicly supported Djokovic after he was prevented from playing in the 2022 Australian Open. The last time they met was in the 2022 Wimbledon final, in which Nole achieved his 21th Grand Slam, in four sets, an occasion in which both players showed great respect for their rival before and after the match.
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem convinced recovery depends on him: "I could hire Federer as a mental coach but I'm convinced it wouldn't help me"
Dominic Thiem is yet to return to his best tennis but he's certain that everything depens solely on him rather than the team around him. It's taking a long time for Thiem to get back to his best and fans are still baffled by his continued poor play. The Austrian admitted struggles a few times in the process but he's adamant that it's only up to him to figure things out. Thiem wasn't playing his best tennis even when he got injured so it might really not have to do everything with the injury even though it didn't certainly help.
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal's outfit for 2023 Roland Garros revealed
Rafael Nadal, who is often referred to as the King of Clay, is ready to reign over Roland Garros once again and his outfit for the event is ready too. The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who has dominated the French Open with an unprecedented 14 Grand Slam titles, will be sporting a new outfit for the upcoming 2023 tournament. The blue t-shirt, which features Nadal's logo and the Nike logo, has an eye-catching dark blue pattern that sets it apart from previous years' attire.
The woman who holds the world record for the tallest professional model
The world record for the longest legs a woman was once held by Ekaterina Lisina. She is a Russian model and a former basketball player who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest legs of a woman. Her legs measure 52.2 inches from hip to heel.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic requesting exemption to play Indian Wells and Miami reeks of 'victimization' according to journalist: "Ridiculous that he still persists in rejecting to get the damn vaccine that 99/100 players have"
Novak Djokovic has requested an exemption in order to play at the Indian Wells and Miami Open as his unvaccinated status still doesn't permit him easy entry into the US. Djokovic still can't enter the US legally due to his unvaccinated status. The mandate was extended because of a spike in new cases in recent months and it's going to take some more time before it gets fully lifted. That was bad news for Djokovic who had hoped that it would have been lifted by now.
tennisuptodate.com
Bublik will be made to pay fine for smashing racquets by Yonex according to Wawrinka
Alexander Bublik smashed three racquets after falling behind 0-6 in the final set tiebreak against Barrere at the Open Sud de France in Montepellier and he can expect fines. The player from Kazakhstan completely lost his cool in the final set smashing his playing racquet in anger completely. He hit it 5 times against the court which he repeated with another racquet. To further hammer it down, Bublik smashed a 3rd racquet before continuing to play. It's expected the ATP to issue him a heavy fine due to the excessive nature of the smashing but he'll get one from his racquet manufacturer Yonex too.
tennisuptodate.com
Badosa believes 'soulmate' Sabalenka deserves Grand Slam success: "She’s a fighter and she’s been through a lot"
Paula Badosa believes that her good friend Aryna Sabalenka deserves to be a grand slam winner after enduring a lot of fighting through all of it. Badosa and Sabalenka have a really good relationship as they often practice together and sometimes play doubles together. Both are very ambitious and dedicated to their craft with Badosa extremely proud of Sabalenka for becoming a grand slam champion. It's been a long time coming but it finally happened in Australia.
tennisuptodate.com
Maria Sakkari disappoints against Martic, Croatian to face Potapova in final
Maria Sakkari was disappointed yet again by losing to Petra Martic in the Linz semi-final missing out on a chance to contest the trophy against Potapova. Sakkari was by far the best-ranked player remaining in the draw and considering some solid tennis played this year it was expected that she would at least book the final if not win it all. She's had her troubles with later stages of events before and it proved to be her undoing once more. She started off well taking the opening set 6-3 by winning the crucial rallies.
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime returns to site of first ATP Tour level title in Rotterdam after 0-8 record: “Every time I lost one of those finals it was tough mentally
Felix Auger Aliassime will try to repeat his success at the ABN AMRO WTT Rotterdam, where he lifted his first ATP title against Stefanos Tsitsipas. World No. 7 will play his first-round match at ATP 500 Rotterdam next Tuesday against Italian Lorenzo Sonego. It is a special tournament for Felix Auger Aliassime, since there he lifted his first professional title in 2022, after 0-8 record in finals:
tennisuptodate.com
Sabalenka and Garcia sign up to play Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart
Usually a key stopping point en route to the French Open, the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix continues to welcome star studded names with Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion set for her third consecutive appearance on the clay in Stuttgart. Joining her is Caroline Garcia as well as the previously...
tennisuptodate.com
Venus Williams fondly remembers London 2012 historic hat-trick: “Let the good times roll”
Venus Williams responded to a Tweet about her three gold medals with her sister Serena Williams at the Olympics. Williams’ sisters not only excelled in singles, where each one managed to be world No. 1 and be one of the main dominators of the tour in the last 25 years. They also established themselves as one of the best partners in doubles. In Sydney 2000 they got their first gold medal in doubles at the Olympic Games.
tennisuptodate.com
Stacked draw confirmed for 2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open including potential Swiatek-Collins, Kvitova-Gauff and Azarenka-Bencic ties
The draw is set ahead of 2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open which will take place between February 13-18, 2023 and sees the start of a Middle East swing with a stacked line-up. So much so that originally Leylah Fernandez, Karolina Pliskova have to play qualifying and Elena Rybakina was entered in before withdrawing. As a result, it throws up some superb ties.
tennisuptodate.com
Fernandez to face Pliskova tomorrow for Main Draw spot at Qatar TotalEnergies Open in brutal draw
Leylah Fernandez v Karolina Pliskova is a match worthy of a quarter-final or a semi-final of a main draw event but it's only a qualifier for the WTA event in Doha. The event has a grand slam-level entry list which is fairly unusual even for a big event like this. We saw many great players take part in the qualifiers and for example, we'll see this matchup tomorrow. Only one of Fernandez and Pliskova will play in the main draw as they will battle each other.
tennisuptodate.com
Stephens set to partner rising American talent Alycia Parks at certain tournaments this year: “She is bringing me out of doubles retirement”
Sloane Stephens took a break before traveling to Mexico for the Merida Open Akron, and talked about youngstar Alycia Parks and her friend Madison Keys. The American hasn’t had good results during the first weeks of the year and has been eliminated at the first round in the three tournaments she has played. The last official appeared for Stephens this year was the Australian Open, where she lost to the 21-year-old Russian years old Anastasia Potapova.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic fans send death threats to fellow tennis player Arina Rodionova after joke surrounding World No.1's injury
Novak Djokovic fans were mad that Australian tennis player Arina Rodionova seemingly poked fun at his injury, with her inbox being bombarded with threats. Novak Djokovic's leg injury was described as a 3 cm muscle tear in his leg which is a significant injury. Some players have come out since then doubting the injury as it seems unlikely that he would be able to play as well as he did if that was truly his injury. Australian tennis player Arina Rodionova kind of did the same as she posted a story of herself showing her bandaged leg with the caption:
‘I’m young, I have a lot to improve like Federer, Nadal and Djokovic did,’ says Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz says the big three inspire him to continually strive for better
Wu Yibing makes tennis history by becoming the first Chinese player to win an ATP title
Wu Yibing made history Sunday, beating John Isner in a thrilling three-set final at the Dallas Open to become the first man from China to win an ATP title.
tennisuptodate.com
Wu Yibing's intriguing side hustle as model revealed after stunning Fritz to reach Dallas Open Final, becomes new Chinese no.1
Wu Yibing will contest his first ATP final in Dallas after stunning Taylor Fritz but tennis is not the only thing he does really well, he's also a model. The Chinese player has been a prominent talent in his younger years but it took him some while to figure out his career in the professionals. It's been a dramatic rise in the past year and now he's into his maiden ATP final. After the impressive win, the interviewer asked Wu about his modelling career and he joked about it saying that he prefers the tennis court:
tennisuptodate.com
Bjorn Borg joins teenage son Leo Borg for Chennai challenger trip
Tennis legend Bjorn Borg has joined his teenage son Leo Borg in a trip to Chennai where the son will take part in the challenger tennis event there. Leo Borg followed his father in pursuing tennis as a profession yet it's not going as well as for Borg senior. He's a decent player who is trying to build his career through the ITF and Challenger tours. He's shown promise in the past but its slow progress for the youngster. Perhaps his faith being present in Chennai with him will inspire him a bit more.
Comments / 1