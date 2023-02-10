Read full article on original website
"Love Knows No Color: The Heartwarming Love Story of A Interracial Couple"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
"From Motor City to Love City: A Journey to Falling in Love in Detroit"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Cookies begins selling recreational cannabis at its Detroit dispensary
The store is celebrating with a live DJ, food trucks, vendors, deals and special giveaways Saturday
wcsx.com
12 Detroit Foods You Need To Try Before You Die
What are iconic Detroit foods – and have you tried them all? Our friends at Mashed have created a list of 12 Detroit Foods You Need To Try Before You Die…here’s a clip:. Detroit is a city with a long history and diverse cultures… each with truly rich histories, when you visit Detroit, you can expect some amazing cuisine! Detroit’s immigrant communities have been interacting for centuries, and it shows in some of the most iconic Detroit foods that are absolute must-tries for any foodie. If you love good food, you have to add Detroit to your bucket list.
First look: Rusted Crow is opening a new Belleville location
After closing its downtown Detroit bar, the distillery is readying a new lakefront locale
gmauthority.com
Former Cadillac Plant To Be Turned Into Apartment Building
A former Cadillac plant in Detroit, Michigan will be converted into a new apartment complex that will house some 90 individual apartments. Per a recent report from Automotive News, Greatwater Opportunity Capital purchased the former Cadillac plant last April to the tune of $3.35 million. The renovations to transform the industrial building into a new apartment are expected to cost $27 million, and will retain some of the historic components. However, portions of the building that were added later in its history and not deemed historic will be removed. The building’s windows will be replaced with contemporary units that maintain a degree of historic accuracy in terms of aesthetics. Building demolition will kick off in the spring, with renovation expected to begin sometime this summer. The construction process is expected to take roughly 12 months to complete.
Chick-fil-A operator Vikki Hardy Brown giving customers superb service
Chick-fil-A, a popular and growing fast-food restaurant chain, is noted for its excellent customer service and pleasant dining experiences. Vikki Hardy Brown, a franchise owner and operator in Livonia, Michigan, has plans to keep up the momentum and extend that culture of service to her customers. Brown is a Detroit...
wcsx.com
The 8 Best Reasons Why Vernors Should Be The Official Drink of Michigan
Going ALL THE WAY BACK to 1866, before Michiganders called pop “pop,” soda fountains existed… but not in Michigan. James Vernor’s first soda fountain opened in Detroit and became the first and ONLY place in the world where you could enjoy Vernor’s Ginger Ale. History is one of the 8 best reasons why Vernors should be the Official Drink of Michigan. Dr. Pepper is proud to have our pharmacist’s creation as part of their practice. Drpeppermuseum.com has an entire section dedicated to the history of Vernors and notes that “it remains America’s oldest surviving soft drink.”
New Dodge Lounge blasted for ‘pay to play’ live music policy — but venue says it’s a misunderstanding
The Hamtramck bar has been working out kinks under new ownership
michiganchronicle.com
Will the City of Detroit’s “Code Compliance Demands and New Directives” to Perfecting Church Lead to Completion?
The majestic future home of Perfecting Church – under construction for almost 20 years – is impossible to miss for anyone traveling along Detroit’s Woodward Avenue just north of Seven Mile Road. And the question for many who pass the construction site regularly is, will Perfecting Church ever finish its new edifice?
fox2detroit.com
Hats Galore: A family-owned Detroit business that's a must-stop
Hats Galore has been in business on Detroit's east side for 30 years and is a true family business. We went in for a glimpse of their style and history.
fox2detroit.com
Who are the Best Rappers of All Time
Maurielle Lue asks her cohosts to list their top five favorite rappers. The Noon features Maurielle Lue and Lee Thomas talking about the news that matters most to the city of Detroit. From pop culture to movies to big local and national news. We're talking about it all.
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
wrif.com
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
dbusiness.com
Detroit’s Rocket Cos. CEO Jay Farner to Retire, Replacement Search Underway
Rocket Cos., a Detroit-based fintech platform of tech-driven mortgage, real estate, and financial services businesses, including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, and Rocket Money, today announced that following a 27-year career at the company, CEO Jay Farner plans to retire from his position effective June 1. At that time,...
tourcounsel.com
Southland Center | Shopping mall in Taylor, Michigan
Southland Center (also known as Southland Mall) is an enclosed mall located at 23000 Eureka Road in Taylor, Michigan (a Downriver community located southwest of Detroit), exactly halfway between U.S. Highway 24 (Telegraph Road) and the Interstate 75 freeway. The anchor stores are Cinemark Theatres, Forever 21, Best Buy, Shoe...
1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings
Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
WWMTCw
Ford to announce plans to build EV plant at Marshall megasite
DEARBORN, Mich. — An announcement on a multi-billion dollar electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall is expected to be made Monday, according to a local elected official. Eyeing the property: Ford considers Marshall Megasite for possible electric vehicle battery plant. Ford executives, side-by-side with officials from the State of...
Detroit apartment complex hit with string of catalytic converter thefts
Seniors at the Whittier Manor Senior Apartments in Detroit are reporting a number of catalytic converter thefts. They say a faulty gate and an unresponsive landlord are to blame.
fox2detroit.com
Uber, Lyft drivers strangled and carjacked in Detroit, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for suspects wanted in three carjackings all involving rideshare drivers where the victims were all strangled while driving and then carjacked. Detroit Police said they're searching multiple suspects in a string of attempted carjackings that started on Feb. 4. According...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This Eastern Market bar has a long history
From their gigantic loaded potatoes to their one-pound burgers, you are sure not to go hungry at Cutter’s Bar and Grill in Eastern Market. “We are known for our burgers,” says Chimika Harris, the General Manager. “So it’s helped us, being in the Eastern Market. What a great place. On Saturdays in the market it’s awesome. We meet all kinds of people. Everyone comes here.”
philasun.com
Police: Bodies are those of three rappers missing nearly two weeks
ABOVE PHOTO: Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and ATF agents work the scene at West McNichols and Log Cabin in Detroit on the border of Highland Park, Mich. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Authorities searching for three aspiring rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks have found “multiple bodies” at a vacant Detroit-area apartment building. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)
