A former Cadillac plant in Detroit, Michigan will be converted into a new apartment complex that will house some 90 individual apartments. Per a recent report from Automotive News, Greatwater Opportunity Capital purchased the former Cadillac plant last April to the tune of $3.35 million. The renovations to transform the industrial building into a new apartment are expected to cost $27 million, and will retain some of the historic components. However, portions of the building that were added later in its history and not deemed historic will be removed. The building’s windows will be replaced with contemporary units that maintain a degree of historic accuracy in terms of aesthetics. Building demolition will kick off in the spring, with renovation expected to begin sometime this summer. The construction process is expected to take roughly 12 months to complete.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO