ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A Texas judge could remove a key abortion drug from the market

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWoEG_0kiphyY100

A federal judge in Texas could issue a decision as soon as Friday that could result in an abortion medication involved in roughly half of abortions nationwide being pulled from the market, at least temporarily.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk is presiding over a lawsuit filed by anti-abortion groups seeking to reverse the Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone, the first of two abortion-inducing drugs used to terminate a pregnancy through 10 weeks.

A ruling in favor of the plaintiffs could result in a nationwide injunction on mifepristone, which would affect states even where abortion remains legal.

LAWSUIT SAYS WEST VIRGINIA BAN ON ABORTION DRUGS IS ILLEGAL DUE TO FDA APPROVAL

"The reality is we won't know until we see his order," said David Cohen, a law professor at Drexel University's Kline School of Law. "His order could say that mifepristone was improperly approved and just limit it to applying in Texas or wherever he has jurisdiction. He could try to apply it nationwide and try to say that he has the authority, which many people question, to take the drug off the market nationwide. He could say something about the authority of the FDA to go back and try to reapprove it."

Several medical associations, including the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, as well as four doctors, are arguing in the lawsuit that the FDA went beyond its regulatory authority in approving mifepristone in 2000. The FDA told the Washington Examiner that it does not comment on pending litigation.

"The FDA has a basic responsibility to protect the health, the safety, and welfare of women and girls, but when it comes to chemical abortion drugs, the FDA has completely failed its duty," said Julie Blake, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal group that is representing the plaintiffs. "What our doctors are doing, they're emergency room doctors, local [medical doctors] that have been caring for women, and they've suffered the complications from these drugs, and they're asking the court to order FDA to put the politics aside, follow the science and the law, and protect America's women and girls."

Lawyers for both sides are due to file briefs for the case by Friday, after which point Kacsmaryk could issue a decision any time, though Blake said it's common in a case like this for the judge to hold a hearing, meaning it could be months before a final ruling is issued.

Legal experts said there is little precedent for what the plaintiffs are asking for, and the immediate effects on the availability of mifepristone would hinge on the substance of the judge's decision.

"As far as we know, no court has ever granted the kind of relief that anti-abortion groups are seeking, and it would effectively be one hand-picked judge in Texas setting abortion and drug approval policy for the entire country," said Lorie Chaiten, senior staff attorney with the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, in a statement to the Washington Examiner .

The Biden administration is likely to swiftly appeal any decision against abortion drugs. Abortion rights groups say any ruling that cuts off access to the medication would pose a threat to women's ability to access abortion nationwide, warning that the decision could force abortion clinics to switch to surgical abortions only, likely inundating many facilities with patients.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has said if mifepristone is unavailable, abortion providers could also switch to using only the second abortion medication in the two-dose regimen— misoprostol. The group noted, though, that the combined mifepristone-misoprostol regimens are "significantly more effective."

Abortion advocates who have raised caution about an imminent ruling in the case, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA , have pointed back to Kacsmaryk's previous sweeping injunctions over the past year relating to abortion medication for teenagers and gay and transgender rights.

Last December, Kacsmaryk made it much more difficult for Texas teenagers to access birth control without permission from parents or guardians, ruling that Title X, a federal program that gives free and confidential contraceptives to anyone regardless of age, violates parents' rights and state federal law.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Kacsmaryk also handed back a decision in Neese v. Becerra last November, which held that federal law prohibiting certain forms of discrimination by health providers does not protect against discrimination against gay and transgender people. He found that Title VII prevents employment discrimination against a person who identifies as gay or transgender "but not necessarily all correlated conduct," including the use of pronouns, how a person dresses, and bathroom use.

“I think we could see a very expansive ruling that's not based in the law. So I think the sky's the limit for this guy," Cohen added.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

South Dakota GOP governor threatens felony charges for pharmacists prescribing abortion pills

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. South Dakota's Republican governor and attorney general on Tuesday issued a threatening letter directed at the state's pharmacists in response to a recent move by the Biden administration to ease restrictions on dispensing abortion pills amid the GOP's nationwide assault on reproductive freedom.
ILLINOIS STATE
Vox

A federal judge mocks the Supreme Court on abortion

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Last June, the Supreme Court...
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
ALASKA STATE
dallasexpress.com

More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign

More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
TEXAS STATE
diabetesdaily.com

Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes

Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota Senator Censured, Unsuspended After ‘Suckling’ Scandal

A week after suspending state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the South Dakota Senate voted Wednesday to censure and reinstate the Republican, despite a pending lawsuit in which she claimed the legislature violated her First Amendment rights over the temporary removal. Frye-Mueller found herself in hot water after was accused of harassing one of her staffers with a string of unsavory comments about vaccines and breastfeeding, including suggesting that she suckle her own husband to get her milk to come in instead of feeding her child formula. The vote comes after a near-unanimous recommendation early Wednesday morning to remove the suspension. “We believe that is enough to appropriately address the matter and to make the statement to all legislators that your conduct with staff members must be above reproach,” said Sen. David Wheeler. “You must talk with them, and interact with them, professionally. There is no leeway in that.” Following the passage, Frye-Mueller has resumed full voting rights.Read it at NewsCenter1
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden judge delivers gun industry huge win in New Jersey

A federal judge in New Jersey on Tuesday iced a new law celebrated by liberals that would allow the state to shut down, and likely bankrupt, the firearms industry if a single gun were misused in a crime. U.S. District Court Judge Zahid Quraishi, a Biden appointee, said that he...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
275K+
Followers
76K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy