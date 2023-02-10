Read full article on original website
Indian Billionaires Defend Country After Adani Empire Debacle
Adani Group is the center of allegations of fraud and stock-price manipulation launched by the short-seller Hindenburg Research.
India's largest insurer LIC says it may review stake in Adani after management meeting
Life Insurance Corporation, India's largest insurer, said it 'might' review its stake in the embattled Adani Group after meeting with the management. LIC chairman M.R. Kumar said the state-owned insurer plans to have a discussion with the Adani management soon to get a better picture of the crisis engulfing the conglomerate.
India's Adani tries to calm investors as regulator confirms probe
NEW DELHI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Adani Group sought to reassure investors on Monday, saying it had strong cashflows and its business plans were fully funded, as an Indian regulator confirmed it was investigating a critical report by a short-seller that has battered the group's stocks.
It's been a very bad month for Indian billionaires — four of the richest Indians have collectively lost about $45 billion in 2023
Indian billionaires are leading losses on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index so far this year. That's on the back of a massive selloff in Adani Group's listed businesses and the broader Indian market. Adani's listed companies have come under significant pressure following a short-seller attack. India's billionaires are not having a...
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune and analysts are worried about the future of his 200,000 staff
The chairman of China Evergrande tried propping up the business by selling his assets. The chairman of an embattled Chinese real estate developer has seen his wealth drop from $42 billion to $3 billion as the country’s formerly hot property market continues to slow. Hui Ka Yan was once...
Chinese Investment Dominates: 384,000 Acres of US Land Now Owned by Chinese Investors
A recent report has shed light on the growing influence of Chinese investment in the United States, particularly in terms of land ownership. The report states that Chinese investors now own 384,000 acres of US land, which is nearly twice the size of New York City. This is a significant increase from previous years and highlights the growing presence of Chinese investment in the US.
The world's largest stock investor — Norway's sovereign wealth fund — has dumped its remaining shares in Adani companies worth $200 million
Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund has sold all its stakes in Adani Group companies. The fund started selling its stakes in Adani Group companies even before the recent selloff started. Adani Group companies have lost $110 billion in market cap amid a short seller attack. Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund...
India Seeks to Explore Crypto Regulation Via G20
India with G20 looking for cryptocurrency legislation. Nirmala Sitharaman pointed out that one country alone cannot do anything. Despite the challenging global economic conditions, central bank officials strive to stabilize Asia’s third-largest economy. As the Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated in a LokSabha question hour, the Group of 20 (G20) big economies are exploring “the possibility of regulating cryptocurrencies and crypto mining” as a group.
Gautam Adani hires auditor in bid to discredit short-seller’s claims
India’s Adani Group has appointed accountancy firm Grant Thornton for independent audits of some of its companies in a bid to discredit claims by short-seller Hindenburg Research that have battered its stocks and bonds, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The appointment marks the first major effort by Adani Group to defend itself in the wake of a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg that accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The conglomerate, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has strongly denied the allegations but investors remain concerned. Shares in the group’s seven listed subsidiaries have cumulatively lost about $120 billion in market value...
US firms pumping billions into China’s AI sector
US investors were involved in at least 37% of all investment transactions in China’s artificial intelligence, or AI, sector between 2015 and 2021, according to a new report. Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology found that $40.2 billion of the total money raised by all Chinese AI companies over this time period had US backing. However, the center couldn’t determine what percentage of that amount came from US investors or investors abroad. The money went to 251 Chinese AI companies, and 91% of the US investment came as venture capital to earlier-stage businesses. “Some of the largest investments include Goldman Sachs’ solo investment...
India’s Retail CBDC Pilot Onboards 50K Users, RBI to Continue with ‘Go Slow’ Approach
Launched in 5 cities through eight banks, the retail e-rupee experiment will add 9 cities and five banks in the next phase. India’s retail CBDC pilot, launched on December 1, has onboarded 50,000 users and 5,000 merchants. In the two-month period, 0.77 million e-rupee transactions were carried out, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.
G20 Exploring Cryptocurrency Regulation, India's Finance Minister Says
(Reuters) - The Group of 20 (G20) big economies is exploring whether the group could collectively regulate cryptocurrencies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. Given the sophisticated technologies involved with these virtual assets, countries must discuss whether a given regulation is needed, said Sitharaman, whose country is this year's...
Binance Stablecoin Backer Says U.S. SEC Has Labeled Token an Unregistered Security
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - The firm behind Binance's stablecoin, Paxos Trust Company, said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has told the company it should have registered the product as a security and is considering taking action against the platform. In a statement on Monday, Paxos said it disagreed with...
Alibaba sells remaining stake in top Indian online payment provider Paytm
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has sold its remaining stake in Paytm, India's top digital payment app, as it gradually divests from its Indian investments amid friction between Beijing and New Delhi.
Indian market regulator to update finance minister on Adani probe this week, sources say
The board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is scheduled to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb. 15, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they are not allowed to speak to the media. SEBI's board will brief the finance minister on surveillance measures...
Hong Kong-listed brokerages fall on report of mainland China client ban
SHANGHAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Hong Kong-listed brokerages fell on Monday after state media reported that Guotai Junan International had suspended the opening of accounts by mainland Chinese clients, potentially hitting its business. A source at Guotai Junan International's Shanghai-based parent said the move followed unwritten guidance from...
India launches consultation to boost accountability of MF trustees
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has launched a consultation paper to examine the role and responsibilities of mutual fund (MF) trustees. The consultation also invites views on a number of issues, including various aspects of the boards of asset management companies (AMC) to protect the interest of unitholders across different products and offerings.
US Investors Pour Over $40 Billion into Chinese AI Sector Despite Sanctions; Pres. Biden, 80, Issues Stricter Rules
United States of America — US investors are highly interested in facial recognition, medicine, and robotics applications of Chinese AI technologies. American Investors Dive Into Chinese AI Technologies.
Is the iPhone's 'Made in India' era about to begin?
As Apple looks beyond China to secure crucial supply chains strained by Covid lockdowns and threatened by rising geopolitical tension, India has emerged as an attractive potential alternative to the world's second largest economy.
India billionaire scandal a 'hitjob' by US firm attacking financial systems, supporters claim
A New York City-based forensic financial group accused Gautam Adani's company of running the "largest con in corporate history," causing investors to pull back.
