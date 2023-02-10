Read full article on original website
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Tootsie!
She may be only 6 months old, but this little pup is ready for whatever your throw at her (until naptime, that is).
Dozens of dog lovers join collie on her last walk before the beloved pet was put down
Dog lovers united to give a poorly canine a beautiful farewell hours before she was put down. Sarah Keith, 44, was joined by dozens of strangers on her last walk with her collie before she said one last goodbye to her four-legged friend due to ill health. The heartbroken dog...
Chicago Pet Shelter Is Encouraging People to 'Take Out a Dog' As a Valentine's Date
They're even waiving adoption fees for this campaign.
Adorable Puppy Filmed Falling To Sleep Thanks to Teddy With Heartbeat
"My dog would definitely try to rip that out. I tried the snuggle bear one from Walmart and it lasted a day," said one commenter.
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Animal shelter reunites dog with owner who abandoned her due to homelessness: 'Incredible update'
A Tennessee animal shelter says it has reunited a homeless owner with the dog she abandoned due to financial pressures. McKamey Animal Center says it is arranging them a "safe haven."
6 Reasons Why There Are So Many German Shepherds In Shelters
Have you ever thought about why there are so many German Shepherds in shelters?. A couple of months ago, I read somewhere that German Shepherds are among the top 10 most common dog breeds that you can find in shelters, and are often in search of a forever home. Truth...
115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home
DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
Dog abandoned at animal shelter, left tied to a fence outside the building
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A West Michigan animal shelter is looking for answers after a dog was left outside their building, tied to a fence. "We just want to help our friends like Luther here," says Jen Self-Aulger, director of Harbor Humane Society in West Olive. For the shelter,...
Dog abandoned ‘near death’ with puppy in Richmond, animal control searching for answers
The mother dog was found "near death" alongside her puppy on the streets of Richmond around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31. She barely had a pulse, and had a body temperature of only 90 degrees when she was rushed to Virginia Veterinary Centers (VVC) for treatment, RACC said.
Typically Happy Dog Is Starting to Lose Hope After 2 Months in the Shelter
This boy needs a loving home as soon as possible.Continue reading
A Dog Was Cemented To The Ground & 'Left To Die' Before A Florida Shelter Saved The Day
A dog was cemented to the ground and got stuck into a sidewalk in Boca Raton, FL before an animal shelter came to the rescue. The animal "was left to die" and had a hideous smell before being found by members of the Tri-County Humane, a non-profit shelter rescuing animals in Florida.
Caught on camera: woman dumps puppy over fence of Stockton home, finders adopt it
STOCKTON -- The "smile you're on camera sign" outside Pablo Meza's home was no deterrent to a woman caught on surveillance video outside his Stockton home. She can be seen in the footage driving up and dumping an 8-week-old puppy over the fence and into the front yard. The woman drove away, abandoning the confused pup."Just looking at that video, I looked at it a few times and every time it would just touch my heart," said Meza. Pablo Meza found the puppy wandering in his front yard after a neighbor texted him that his puppy was trying to get out. Meza...
'RED FLAGS': Muskegon PetSmart employee says store ignored hundreds of complaints against Lisa Cober over 3 years
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Further investigation into Lisa Cober and Cober's Canine Rescue has unveiled several details in the days following her arrest, including that she had partnered with a local PetSmart store to adopt her dogs from there on the weekends. On Thursday, 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to...
Watch Dog React to Hilarious Voicemail From His Daycare—'He Pleads the 5th'
"I thought Kai was going to be really scared and shy at daycare," his owner told Newsweek, as one TikTok viewer wrote, "Kai and my ex have so much in common."
Meet The 7 Types of Chihuahua Dogs
All Chihuahuas weigh up to 6 pounds and stand between 5 to 8 inches. They’re known for their independent nature and “big dog attitude” – despite being the smallest dog in the world. Their lively nature makes them interesting companion animals, and they may even be suitable alert dogs.
