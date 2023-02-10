ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pupvine.com

6 Reasons Why There Are So Many German Shepherds In Shelters

Have you ever thought about why there are so many German Shepherds in shelters?. A couple of months ago, I read somewhere that German Shepherds are among the top 10 most common dog breeds that you can find in shelters, and are often in search of a forever home. Truth...
KENTUCKY STATE
9NEWS

115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home

DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sacramento

Caught on camera: woman dumps puppy over fence of Stockton home, finders adopt it

STOCKTON -- The "smile you're on camera sign" outside Pablo Meza's home was no deterrent to a woman caught on surveillance video outside his Stockton home. She can be seen in the footage driving up and dumping an 8-week-old puppy over the fence and into the front yard. The woman drove away, abandoning the confused pup."Just looking at that video, I looked at it a few times and every time it would just touch my heart," said Meza. Pablo Meza found the puppy wandering in his front yard after a neighbor texted him that his puppy was trying to get out. Meza...
STOCKTON, CA
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 7 Types of Chihuahua Dogs

All Chihuahuas weigh up to 6 pounds and stand between 5 to 8 inches. They’re known for their independent nature and “big dog attitude” – despite being the smallest dog in the world. Their lively nature makes them interesting companion animals, and they may even be suitable alert dogs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy