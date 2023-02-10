Read full article on original website
jerry white
3d ago
Boy yall are shameful saying these clowns are great o but i must forget they say bird of the same feather flock together
commonsense
3d ago
Indeed. He is pretty good. Nice to see Governor’s who have some common sense and listen to the majority of lawful voters in their states. Both have great economies and protected Rights. Keep up the good work.
Dan White
3d ago
Wait till Trump unloads on DeSantis. Nobody can out-crazy Trump. These under-educated Texas conservatives will fall in love with Trump all over again.
texasstandard.org
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick expected to reveal priority bills, including harsh penalties for illegal voting
Every year, a number of bills are reserved as priorities for the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the House. In the Senate, where Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick presides as president, bills No. 1-30 are set aside for Patrick’s priority issues. Patrick has not unveiled his full list of...
Greg Abbott pushes bill to ban transgender college athletes — but it could backfire
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune's daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday that he would back legislation banning transgender student athletes from competing on a collegiate level...
arizonasuntimes.com
Review of 2020 Election Continues as Texas, Pennsylvania Counties Find Ballot Total Discrepancies
An audit of the 2020 election found a discrepancy of nearly 600 absentee votes in a Texas county, while a hand recount in a Pennsylvania county found a far smaller disparity, as more states seek to implement election reviews. In Smith County, Texas, an audit of the 2020 election showed...
athleticbusiness.com
Texas Governor Abbot Says He Would Back Collegiate Transgender Athlete Ban
Texas governor Greg Abbott said Saturday that he would back legislation aimed at banning transgender athletes from competing on collegiate teams that match their gender. “This next session, we will pass a law prohibiting biological men to compete against women in college sports,” Abbott said at the Young America’s Foundation Freedom conference in Dallas. He made the comments during an interview billed as a “fireside chat” with former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker.
ketr.org
Senate Finance Committee begins consideration of education funding changes
Faced with districts considering school closures and struggling to keep teachers in the classroom, the state Senate Finance Committee will meet this week to discuss school funding. Up for discussion are possible changes to the formula by which the Texas educational system is funded, as well as whether to take...
case.edu
Law’s Sharona Hoffman discusses inaccurate characterization of a Texas memo declaring diversity, equity, and inclusion policies as illegal
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls diversity efforts ‘illegal,’ tells state agencies to stop. ABC News: Sharona Hoffman, the Edgar A. Hahn Professor of Law and co-director of the Law-Medicine Center, discussed the “inaccurate” characterization of a Texas state memo declaring diversity, equity and inclusion policies as illegal. “It’s incorrect to say that any kind of diversity, equity and inclusion activity is unlawful,” she said, noting for instance that employers can freely recruit workers at places that might attract minority candidates, such as historically Black colleges and universities.
easttexasradio.com
Paxton To Apologize, Pay Former Staffers
Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and pay four former staffers he fired after they accused him of corruption and reported him to the FBI. The payoff totals $3.3 million. The funds will come from Texas taxpayers and require the Texas Legislature’s approval. The settlement means Paxton will avoid giving a civil deposition while a federal corruption investigation remains open.
Texas Comptroller says Harris County is defunding police, county says it isn't
(The Center Square) – In response to Gov. Abbott requesting the state comptroller evaluate Harris County's budget to determine if it was violating state law prohibiting local entities from defunding police departments, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Friday that Texas' largest county was defunding its police and he was imposing restrictions on it as a result. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said he "needed to go back to accounting class," that she was fighting his ruling in court and that the county had actually increased...
dallasexpress.com
Gov. Abbott Wants to Grow State Park System
Governor Greg Abbott called for the growth of the Texas State Parks system on Wednesday. The governor said he is concerned about future generations being engulfed in concrete, and he also wants future generations to have proper access to parks. “We’re better than that,” he said at a 100-year anniversary...
brownwoodnews.com
Governor Abbott Promotes School Choice Through Education Savings Accounts
Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott addressed Annapolis Christian Academy in Corpus Christi on parent empowerment in education. Governor Abbott highlighted how parents need more access to their children’s education. “Public schools play a vital role in the state of Texas,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “I attended public schools my entire life. Growing up in the great state of Texas. And as governor, I provided more funding for public schools than any other governor in the history of our state. I’ve also provided more funding for more teacher pay raises than any other governor in the history of our state. And I can tell you now during this session that’s already begun, we’re going to add even more money to public schools and the teachers this session. But given all that, I think you can agree with me when I say this. It’d be wrong if we said that more money always leads to better results,” said Abbott.
newstalkflorida.com
Another State Follows DeSantis’ Lead And Requests Data On University Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Spending
South Carolina lawmakers followed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration’s lead and requested data about how much money public colleges and universities spend to support Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programming and staff, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education. The legislators requested the 33 public colleges and...
defendernetwork.com
TX lawmakers push bill requiring insurance for police
Democrats in Texas have been calling for new police reforms in the state. Some lawmakers say requiring insurance for police officers might be less challenging than passing legislation to end qualified immunity. Texas drivers are required to have insurance when they are on the roads. Some hospitals in the state...
San Angelo LIVE!
The Feds Want to Take Your Water Rights; Ken Paxton is Fighting Them
AUSTIN – Attorney General Paxton filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to halt the implementation and enforcement of an Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rule that would have severe adverse consequences for Texans and the state’s control over our own natural resources. The motion comes after Paxton filed the initial lawsuit challenging the Biden Administration rule in January.
Governor Abbott Needs to Find $460 Million to Keep the Texas National Guard Working the Border
In March 2021, Governor Greg Abbott started Operation Lone Star to help stop migrants from entering the State of Texas. Going into the third year, the Texas National Guard needs more money at a cost of $459.3 million to keep the operation going.
texasstandard.org
Texas sues over new Biden rules reclassifying some pistols as rifles
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a suit against the Biden administration over an amended rule reclassifying some pistols as rifles, subjecting them to different regulations. The rule change from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives affects handguns with rear attachments called “stabilizers” attached to them, says...
The Lost Reservoir Inside Our Water Infrastructure
Texas could meet much of its future water need simply by plugging leaks. Water is shaping up to be a priority during the 88th Legislature. Texas weathered its fourth-most intense drought on record last year and entered 2023 with half the state still in drought. Spurred by this precarious situation, a group of House lawmakers recently formed the first bipartisan caucus on water issues. Among other options, they’re eyeing expensive proposals to try and expand the water supply by constructing new reservoirs or building desalination plants.
ecowatch.com
Two Years After Its Historic Deep Freeze, Texas Is Increasingly Vulnerable to Cold Snaps – and There are More Solutions Than Just Building Power Plants
Texans like to think of their state as the energy capital of the world. But in mid-February 2021, the energy state ran short of energy. An intense winter weather outbreak, informally dubbed Winter Storm Uri by the Weather Channel, swept across the U.S., bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain and frigid temperatures. Texas was hit especially hard, with all 254 counties under a winter storm warning at the same time.
dallasexpress.com
Abbott Appoints Republican to Dallas Court
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the appointment of Ashley Wysocki to the 162nd Judicial District Court in Dallas County, on February 6, 2023. The appointment will be in effect until December 31, 2024, or until a successor is elected and qualified. Wysocki will be subject to approval by the Texas Senate, which will have to confirm the appointment by a two-thirds vote.
Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State
Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
Essence
In One Of America's Blackest Cities, State Officials Vote To Create White-Appointed Court System
Republican-controlled state legislature votes to create a new court system, which would be appointed by all-white officials in Jackson, MS. It’s clear that Republicans in the Mississippi House of Representatives have no respect for Black History Month, as they just voted on Tuesday to create “a new court system that will be appointed by state officials — all of whom are white — for the capital of Jackson…The change would be a break from the rest of the state, where judges and prosecutors are elected by voters… and would also expand a separate capitol police force, overseen by state authorities.”
