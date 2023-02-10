Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott addressed Annapolis Christian Academy in Corpus Christi on parent empowerment in education. Governor Abbott highlighted how parents need more access to their children’s education. “Public schools play a vital role in the state of Texas,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “I attended public schools my entire life. Growing up in the great state of Texas. And as governor, I provided more funding for public schools than any other governor in the history of our state. I’ve also provided more funding for more teacher pay raises than any other governor in the history of our state. And I can tell you now during this session that’s already begun, we’re going to add even more money to public schools and the teachers this session. But given all that, I think you can agree with me when I say this. It’d be wrong if we said that more money always leads to better results,” said Abbott.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO