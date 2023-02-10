Read full article on original website
China81
3d ago
Watch out for renters charging people to pay to visit their relatives. Some are changing their web sight, not informing the tentants, and towing the visitor cars. The initial tow is 166 dollars, and extra charge every 12 hrs.
Damaris Mcmillon
3d ago
Someone will always find a way to abuse and beat the System... Let's see how this turns out 😕
Rawletta Ridge
3d ago
POV: I didn't find any problems. Since I had to come look, that'll be posted on your bill for $300 for the nothing done service.
Frisco Restaurant Celebrates Valentine's Day with a Delicious Giveaway: Free Chicken for a Year!Ash JurbergFrisco, TX
Deli News Makes a Colossal Onion Burger, and More!Steven DoyleDallas, TX
History Uncovered: Hidden on Oak StreetTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North TexasAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
What is redlining and how has it impacted the Black community?Rex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Southwest Center Mall | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
Southwest Center Mall, formerly Red Bird Mall, is a shopping mall located in Dallas, Texas. Originally owned by the DeBartolo family, it opened in 1975. It was, and remains, the only major one located in the southern half of Dallas. Its original name, Red Bird Mall, came from the Red Bird area of Dallas in which it is located.
Which Local Restaurants Failed Inspection
The Dallas Express is starting a monthly feature examining restaurant inspections in Dallas County — highlighting those who have passed as well as those failing and at risk of closure. With the City’s procedures publicized little — and often difficult to understand even when they are — The People’s...
Free Play Arcade's Fifth Location Scores a Prime Spot in Dallas Proper
Eight years ago, Free Play Arcade owner and founder Corey Hyden opened his first retro arcade in a strip mall in Richardson. He expanded the brand to four locations that were bigger and better than its predecessors, but they all landed around North Texas like a cluster of darts that failed to hit the bullseye: Dallas proper.
Dallas to get a 19-story, 351-unit residential high-rise
In Dallas, work has begun on a new multifamily high-rise called The Oliver. The 19-story, 351-unit apartment building will be located within The Central, a 27-acre mixed-use development near the Knox/Henderson neighborhood north of downtown Dallas. StreetLights Residential, a developer of luxury multifamily and mixed-use communities, and Mitsui Fudosan America...
Motorcyclist gunned down in Mesquite
A killer is on the loose in Mesquite where a motorcyclist was gunned down over the weekend and died at the hospital. No arrests have been announced.
Unidentified body found in southeast Dallas vacant lot
Police are trying to identify a body found in southeast Dallas over the weekend. Detectives are waiting for an identification from the Dallas County Medical Examiner.
Three-alarm fire damages multiple apartment units, Dallas officials say
DALLAS — Officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue are now looking into what started a three-alarm fire at a South Dallas apartment complex Saturday evening. A DFR representative said officials got a call about the fire on South Murdeaux Lane at 7 p.m. Firefighters noticed smoke coming from the three-story building...
36 displaced after fire at Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS - There are 36 people who have been displaced after a three-alarm fire at a Dallas apartment complex Saturday night. Crews were called to the Murdeaux Villas just after 7 p.m., where they found a fire burning inside the walls of the building. Dozens of firefighters were on scene...
23 Locals Charged with PPP Fraud
Twenty-three people from Texas have been named in a federal indictment for allegations of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has charged these individuals with a money laundering conspiracy. The defendants are alleged “to have conspired...
Police shut down Dallas street as crews respond to man on crane
DALLAS — Police had a street blocked in West Dallas for hours on Monday as they responded to a man who was on a crane at a construction site. Dallas Fire-Rescue and SWAT crews were also responding to the scene, which was in the 1000 block of Singleton Boulevard.
Most Dallas Murder Victims Are Black
More than half of all the murder victims in Dallas since the beginning of the new year were black, a disquieting fact that hits all the harder considering City leaders have spent so much time on their Racial Equity Plan and invested in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. According...
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?
Hot dog fans across Dallas and North Texas were excited when the famous Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opened its first location in Texas last month. The restaurant's grand opening at The Colony, on 4560 Destination Drive, 20 miles from Downtown Dallas, was met with much fanfare and long lines. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant can seat over 260 guests and has a double-lane drive-thru, but despite the huge capacity, people still report hour-long waits to grab a hot dog.
You might need 3 roommates to afford a North Texas apartment, study says
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A new study conducted by a popular real estate website has found that the five biggest cities in Texas are among the least affordable in the country for renters making minimum wage.Online real estate platform Zillow analyzed the 50 largest cities in the U.S. and compared local minimum wages to rent price increases to find out how many jobs or roommates it would take to afford a one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment if no more than 30% of household income per month is spent on rent. In each case, they found all five of the largest...
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in Dallas
Great news for fans of hot chicken in Dallas with the opening of a new Lucky's Chicken location with more to follow. The hot chicken concept has opened its new venue in Dallas on Lemmon Ave and Oak Lawn Ave. The location used to house an Einstein Bros. Bagel store. It will have an old school retro type feel with "red & white checkered vinyl floors, oak-slat booths, a classic 60's-era aluminum-banded countertop, and vintage opal glass pendant fixtures."
These eateries have the best pizza in Dallas: Report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re hungry, pizza by the slice, pie, or a couple of them will always do the trick to satisfy your hunger and it’ll come in handy for those Super Bowl parties on Sunday. We’re talking everything Za because Thursday, Feb. 9 was National...
'Most Southlake, TX home we’ve ever seen' | This $20M Texas mansion includes turf field, basketball court and more
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A North Texas mansion with a hefty price tag is catching the eyes of many online after its Zillow posting went viral. The 31,000-square-foot transitional Mediterranean gated on 3.6 acres features a myriad of amenities, which include but are not limited to: a full-size basketball court, bowling alley, batting cage, movie theater indoor glass-enclosed trampoline and a turf field backyard.
Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas
I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
HUD announces $22.8 million to help people experiencing homelessness in Dallas
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development today announced that it will provide $22.8 million in competitive funding to homeless services organizations across the local Continuum of Care, which includes the city of Dallas, led by the CoC’s lead agency Housing Forward, for supportive services and housing programs for people experiencing homelessness.
‘Tremendous conflict of interest’ | Texas lawmaker seeks to outlaw caretakers getting clients’ death benefits
ARLINGTON, Texas — In life, Leroy Anderson needed others to care for him. Anderson had the intellect of a 10-year-old. He was also diabetic, schizophrenic and bipolar. He lived in what’s called a group home, here in Dallas. His caretaker was paid by the state. In 2018, the...
Trending in Texas: For Dallas brand Hari Mari, flip-flops aren't just for kicks
DALLAS — Texas is open for business! Whether a company is native to the Lone Star State or just got here as fast as it could, we want to know: What makes these businesses tick? Why are so many of them calling Texas home? And how do they plan to continue to expand in the years to come? This is Trending in Texas.
