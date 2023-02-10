Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
“Never seen anything like it”: "Aggressive" Trump special counsel hauls lawyers before grand jury
Two of former President Donald Trump's attorneys have reportedly appeared before a federal grand jury investigating the former president's handling of sensitive government documents that he took to his Mar-a-Lago club and residence after he left office. Trump attorney Evan Corcoran, who handled the former president's responses to the government...
Washington Post forced to issue correction after claiming GOP congresswoman was once registered Democrat
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., trashed The Washington Post for getting its facts wrong in an article on her background before she was elected to Congress.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
'Little by little they are winning': Tide turns in key Ukraine city: Updates as Russian offensive begins.
Russia has begun its anticipated offensive in Ukraine, sending in thousands of additional troops, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
Comments / 0