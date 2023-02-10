Read full article on original website
Related
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
Steve Bannon Issues Warning to Joe Biden
Hunter Biden has been the focus of the president's critics, including Republicans who are investigating the contents of his son's laptop.
Albany Herald
Biden fires embattled architect of the Capitol, months after scathing report
WASHINGTON — Embattled Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton has been removed “at the president’s direction,” the White House announced Monday. The move comes after days of growing calls for Blanton to resign or be removed from office by President Joe Biden. The architect appeared last week before a congressional panel for the first time since the October release of an inspector general report alleging a litany of ethical breaches.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders want 'immediate action' to implement a rule that would keep student-loan borrowers' debt from piling up after they graduate
The gainful employment rule would strip federal aid from schools that offer degrees that don't live up to their financial promises.
Witnesses who testified in front of the Georgia grand jury investigating Trump 'may have lied under oath,' judge says
A judge said he'll release three portions of a special grand jury's secret report into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Albany Herald
Rep. Kay Granger plans to seek reelection and is weighing waiver to keep leadership role on spending panel
WASHINGTON — House Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger, R-Texas, is planning to run for reelection and is considering whether to seek a waiver to remain the top Republican on the spending panel in the 119th Congress. Sources familiar with Granger’s plans say the chairwoman, 80, is poised to run to...
Albany Herald
Senators fault Department of Justice for 'appalling' conditions in jails
LOS ANGELES — The federal government started investigating Los Angeles jails in 1996 — back when Bill Clinton was president, the Spice Girls were all the rage, and Tupac Shakur's killing dominated the news. The U.S. Department of Justice was concerned that mentally ill inmates had been abused...
Donald Trump Has 'Hit the Panic Button,' His Former Lawyer Says
Michael Cohen described Trump's handling of classified documents as "the true danger to our national security" as the DOJ investigations heat up.
Albany Herald
Judge blocks release of most of grand jury report on Trump’s role in 2020 election
ATLANTA — Only portions of a grand jury’s final report on then-President Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia will be released to the public, a Fulton County judge ruled Monday. In an eight-page order, Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney declared that...
Comments / 0