BBC
Manchester United and Leeds condemn fans' 'unacceptable' chants about historic tragedies
Manchester United and Leeds United have "strongly condemned" chants about historic tragedies by both sides' supporters during Sunday's Premier League match at Elland Road. Shortly before half-time, chants about the Munich Air Disaster and the murders in 2000 of two Leeds fans in Istanbul were traded between the rival fans.
Report: Leeds Could Appoint Steven Gerrard As Manager
Leeds United could install former Aston Villa manager and Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard as manager according to a report. The search for a new manager at Elland Road has been ongoing since the club departed with Jesse Marsch following defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last weekend. ...
Tony Mowbray explains bold Aji Alese tactical tweak that helped Sunderland beat Reading
Why did Aji Alese keep popping up in a centre forward position for Sunderland in the win over Reading?
Yardbarker
Ex-Brighton manager Chris Hughton named Ghana coach
Former Brighton manager Chris Hughton has been appointed head coach of the Ghana national team. The 64-year-old has been working as a technical adviser for the Black Stars since February 2022. He replaces Otto Addo, who stepped down following the World Cup in Qatar, where Ghana finished bottom of Group...
BBC
Rangers 3-2 Partick Thistle: Holders did the right thing by letting visitors score, says Beale
Rangers "won in the right way" after allowing Partick Thistle to equalise in a tumultuous Scottish Cup tie at Ibrox, said manager Michael Beale. Thistle levelled unopposed through Scott Tiffoney when the visitors complained Malik Tillman had been unsportsmanlike when making it 2-1. The midfielder had intercepted the ball as...
BBC
Man Utd sale: Qatari bid for Old Trafford club to be launched as deadline approaches
A soft deadline of 17 February is approaching for the first round of proposals to buy Manchester United. United's owners, the Glazer family, are considering selling the club as they "explore strategic alternatives". There has only been one public declaration so far, from businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and there is...
BBC
Burnley 3-0 Preston North End: Nathan Tella grabs hat-trick as Clarets win 10th Championship game in a row
Nathan Tella's hat-trick saw runaway Championship leaders Burnley crush Lancashire rivals Preston North End as they continued their seemingly relentless march towards promotion with a 10th consecutive league win. Top scorer Tella headed in his 12th goal of the season to reward early home pressure and ensure Vincent Kompany's Clarets...
FOX Sports
Newcastle held 1-1 by Bournemouth, continues stuttering form
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Miguel Almiron’s 10th goal of the season and a late goalline clearance by Kieran Trippier ensured Newcastle manager Eddie Howe claimed a point on his Bournemouth return in a 1-1 draw in the English Premier League on Saturday. Marcos Senesi put the struggling Cherries...
Celtic ease into last eight of Scottish Cup with win against 10-man St Mirren
Celtic stormed into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 win over St Mirren after a late flurry of goals at Parkhead.Tireless forward Daizen Maeda opened the scoring from close range in the 16th minute but the visitors, the only domestic side to beat Celtic this season, showed some spirit and ambition.However, substitute Reo Hatate netted from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Buddies defender Richard Taylor was sent off by referee Steven McLean for conceding the VAR-confirmed spot-kick with a hand to prevent a certain goal.Fellow sub Oh Hyeon-gyu slammed in his first Celtic goal in the...
SkySports
Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Watford link up again as Ewood Express makes first league away visit
Watford welcomed more than 35 Blackburn supporters from diverse ethnic backgrounds to Vicarage Road as the Ewood Express rolled into town for the Championship clash between the two sides at the weekend. It marks the second time the clubs have come together this season in the name of inclusion in...
BBC
Nathan Jones: Southampton sack manager after just three months in charge
Southampton have sacked manager Nathan Jones after just 95 days in charge of the Premier League club. Former Luton Town boss Jones, 49, leaves with Saints bottom of the table after Saturday's loss to 10-men Wolves. The Welshman, who is Southampton's shortest-serving boss in the Premier League era, lost nine...
Yardbarker
Steven Gerrard is set to come back to football by becoming the manager of this club.
Steven Gerrard is said to be “very keen” on taking over as Leeds United manager following the sacking of Jesse Marsch this week. The Liverpool legend has been out of work since being sacked by Aston Villa last October and the only job the 42-year-old has been linked with was the Poland National Team head coach but the European nation opted for former Portugal boss Fernando Santos instead.
BBC
'Nice gesture' as Rangers let Partick Thistle score equaliser in Ibrox cup tie
Former Rangers winger Neil McCann applauds the decision to allow Partick Thistle an equaliser after a moment of controversy in Sunday's Scottish Cup tie at Ibrox. Available to UK users only.
Yardbarker
Kenny Dalglish: Ange Postecoglou speculation a ‘nuisance’
Kenny Dalglish has been writing in his Sunday Post column this week about the speculation surrounding Celtic boss, Ange Postecoglou. The former Celtic striker always has his say on the current issues which engulf the club and this week is no different, with the ex-caretaker manager labelling the reports a nuisance.
Yardbarker
Shearer reckons VAR panicked over Brentford goal
Premier League legend Alan Shearer has given his opinion on Brentford’s goal against Arsenal, which he believes should have been ruled out. The Gunners took the lead through Leandro Trossard as they looked to beat a very stubborn Brentford side. However, the Bees had other ideas and ensured they...
BBC
Brighton 2-6 Aston Villa: Jordan Nobbs hat-trick helps visitors to thumping win
Jordan Nobbs scored a hat-trick as Aston Villa thrashed Women's Super League strugglers Brighton. Julia Olme headed the home side in front after three minutes but Villa came storming back with five first-half goals to stun their hosts. Carla Ward's side drew level when Lucy Staniforth nodded in a 15th-minute...
Leeds United v Manchester United - How To Watch, TV Channel, And Live Stream Details
All the key details as Manchester United travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Former Celtic hero rules himself out of Premiership vacancy
Former Celtic hero Paul Lambert will not be making a return to Scottish Football as the manager of Motherwell. The 53-year-old is reportedly not keen on the Fir Park gig as the Steelmen look to avoid the drop following a dismal campaign. According to The Sun, Lambert is not interested...
BBC
Southampton 1-2 Wolves: Nathan Jones was 'apprehensive' playing against 10 men
Southampton boss Nathan Jones says playing against 10-man Wolves made his team "apprehensive" despite being 1-0 ahead before Mario Lemina was sent off for the visitors, and Wolves went on to win 2-1. Jones was then sacked the following morning after only three months in charge. MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-2...
BBC
Referee abuse: Chris Sutton explores the issue in grassroots football
Former Celtic and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton referees a grassroots football game and speaks with 18-year-old Megan, who recalls the abuse she's received over the three years she's been doing it. Hundreds of grassroots football referees responded to a questionnaire conducted by BBC Radio 5 Live, saying they fear for...
