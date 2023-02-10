ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Manchester United and Leeds condemn fans' 'unacceptable' chants about historic tragedies

Manchester United and Leeds United have "strongly condemned" chants about historic tragedies by both sides' supporters during Sunday's Premier League match at Elland Road. Shortly before half-time, chants about the Munich Air Disaster and the murders in 2000 of two Leeds fans in Istanbul were traded between the rival fans.
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Leeds Could Appoint Steven Gerrard As Manager

Leeds United could install former Aston Villa manager and Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard as manager according to a report. The search for a new manager at Elland Road has been ongoing since the club departed with Jesse Marsch following defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last weekend. ...
Yardbarker

Ex-Brighton manager Chris Hughton named Ghana coach

Former Brighton manager Chris Hughton has been appointed head coach of the Ghana national team. The 64-year-old has been working as a technical adviser for the Black Stars since February 2022. He replaces Otto Addo, who stepped down following the World Cup in Qatar, where Ghana finished bottom of Group...
BBC

Man Utd sale: Qatari bid for Old Trafford club to be launched as deadline approaches

A soft deadline of 17 February is approaching for the first round of proposals to buy Manchester United. United's owners, the Glazer family, are considering selling the club as they "explore strategic alternatives". There has only been one public declaration so far, from businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and there is...
FOX Sports

Newcastle held 1-1 by Bournemouth, continues stuttering form

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Miguel Almiron’s 10th goal of the season and a late goalline clearance by Kieran Trippier ensured Newcastle manager Eddie Howe claimed a point on his Bournemouth return in a 1-1 draw in the English Premier League on Saturday. Marcos Senesi put the struggling Cherries...
The Independent

Celtic ease into last eight of Scottish Cup with win against 10-man St Mirren

Celtic stormed into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 win over St Mirren after a late flurry of goals at Parkhead.Tireless forward Daizen Maeda opened the scoring from close range in the 16th minute but the visitors, the only domestic side to beat Celtic this season, showed some spirit and ambition.However, substitute Reo Hatate netted from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Buddies defender Richard Taylor was sent off by referee Steven McLean for conceding the VAR-confirmed spot-kick with a hand to prevent a certain goal.Fellow sub Oh Hyeon-gyu slammed in his first Celtic goal in the...
BBC

Nathan Jones: Southampton sack manager after just three months in charge

Southampton have sacked manager Nathan Jones after just 95 days in charge of the Premier League club. Former Luton Town boss Jones, 49, leaves with Saints bottom of the table after Saturday's loss to 10-men Wolves. The Welshman, who is Southampton's shortest-serving boss in the Premier League era, lost nine...
Yardbarker

Steven Gerrard is set to come back to football by becoming the manager of this club.

Steven Gerrard is said to be “very keen” on taking over as Leeds United manager following the sacking of Jesse Marsch this week. The Liverpool legend has been out of work since being sacked by Aston Villa last October and the only job the 42-year-old has been linked with was the Poland National Team head coach but the European nation opted for former Portugal boss Fernando Santos instead.
Yardbarker

Kenny Dalglish: Ange Postecoglou speculation a ‘nuisance’

Kenny Dalglish has been writing in his Sunday Post column this week about the speculation surrounding Celtic boss, Ange Postecoglou. The former Celtic striker always has his say on the current issues which engulf the club and this week is no different, with the ex-caretaker manager labelling the reports a nuisance.
Yardbarker

Shearer reckons VAR panicked over Brentford goal

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has given his opinion on Brentford’s goal against Arsenal, which he believes should have been ruled out. The Gunners took the lead through Leandro Trossard as they looked to beat a very stubborn Brentford side. However, the Bees had other ideas and ensured they...
BBC

Brighton 2-6 Aston Villa: Jordan Nobbs hat-trick helps visitors to thumping win

Jordan Nobbs scored a hat-trick as Aston Villa thrashed Women's Super League strugglers Brighton. Julia Olme headed the home side in front after three minutes but Villa came storming back with five first-half goals to stun their hosts. Carla Ward's side drew level when Lucy Staniforth nodded in a 15th-minute...
Yardbarker

Former Celtic hero rules himself out of Premiership vacancy

Former Celtic hero Paul Lambert will not be making a return to Scottish Football as the manager of Motherwell. The 53-year-old is reportedly not keen on the Fir Park gig as the Steelmen look to avoid the drop following a dismal campaign. According to The Sun, Lambert is not interested...
BBC

Southampton 1-2 Wolves: Nathan Jones was 'apprehensive' playing against 10 men

Southampton boss Nathan Jones says playing against 10-man Wolves made his team "apprehensive" despite being 1-0 ahead before Mario Lemina was sent off for the visitors, and Wolves went on to win 2-1. Jones was then sacked the following morning after only three months in charge. MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-2...
BBC

Referee abuse: Chris Sutton explores the issue in grassroots football

Former Celtic and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton referees a grassroots football game and speaks with 18-year-old Megan, who recalls the abuse she's received over the three years she's been doing it. Hundreds of grassroots football referees responded to a questionnaire conducted by BBC Radio 5 Live, saying they fear for...

