Feb. 11—FAIRMONT — The Marion County Grand Jury handed down indictments against 43 people this week, including two who face charges of first-degree murder. An indictment is drafted after a grand jury has been presented evidence by a prosecuting attorney. If the grand jurors believe the evidence is sufficient to prove the individual committed the crime, they present an indictment. However, an indictment does not prove guilt or innocence.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO