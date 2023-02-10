ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

YAHOO!

Marion County Grand Jury approves indictments for 43 people

Feb. 11—FAIRMONT — The Marion County Grand Jury handed down indictments against 43 people this week, including two who face charges of first-degree murder. An indictment is drafted after a grand jury has been presented evidence by a prosecuting attorney. If the grand jurors believe the evidence is sufficient to prove the individual committed the crime, they present an indictment. However, an indictment does not prove guilt or innocence.
FAIRMONT, WV
YAHOO!

Jackson man sentenced to prison for fiery fatal crash

HILLSDALE — A Jackson man who pleaded guilty to reckless driving causing death as a habitual offender — second offense was sentenced to 11-22 years in prison Monday, Feb. 6, for the Dec. 27, 2020, fiery crash that killed his then girlfriend. Patrick Albert Gibbons III, 33, entered...
JACKSON, MI

