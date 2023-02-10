Read full article on original website
Alabama mom-of-3 ‘violently’ sucked into plane engine was warned to stay back: NTSB
An Alabama airport worker who was sucked into a plane engine was pulled in so violently that it shook the entire aircraft, killing her after she had been repeatedly warned to keep her distance, federal investigators found. Mom-of-three Courtney Edwards, 34, has been identified as the ground handling agent who was killed in the accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. She had been working as a ground handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released on Monday. The report revealed that prior to her death, a...
Alabama airline worker was sucked into engine with 'bang,' plane filled with passengers shook violently: NTSB
A National Transportation Safety Board investigation of a fatal accident at an airport in Montgomery, Alabama says the worker killed was sucked into a plane’s engine with a “bang”.
NTSB: Near-collision between FedEx plane, Southwest flight at Austin airport under investigation
"Shortly before the FedEx aircraft was due to land, the controller cleared Southwest Flight 708 to depart from the same runway," said the FAA.
Flooded Toilets Could Have Caused The Autopilot of a Delta Air Flight to New York to Keep On Disconnecting
Investigators are probing an incident aboard a Delta Air Lines jet from Prague in the Czech Republic to New York JFK in which the autopilot repeatedly disconnected, forcing the pilots to declare an emergency and nearly diverting to Gander International Airport in Newfoundland. But while the incident occurred back on...
What is the safest seat on an airplane in the event of a crash? Results are surprising
The safest seat on an airplane in the event of a crash depends on several factors. Research into the topic shows there's one area of the aircraft that may be safest.
Heartbreaking details emerge in passenger’s final message to friends before plane ‘lost engines’ in deadly tragedy
A PILOT and his friend were killed in a plane crash after the engine of their small craft failed, heartbreaking final text messages have revealed. Binyamin Chafetz, 45, messaged a group of pals on WhatsApp on Thursday, just moments before his single-engine aircraft crashed in Westchester County, New York. He...
Airline Worker Gets Sucked into Plane Engine: New Details
The National Transportation Safety Board has revealed new details about the airline worker who died after being sucked into a plane engine. According to the NTSB, the aircraft “shook violently” as it shut off with a loud “bang.”. Per the NTSB, the tragedy involving a ramp agent...
BBC
Exeter Airport: Plane crashed after landing gear failure
A light aircraft crash landed at Exeter Airport after a landing gear failure, a report has said. The Beechcraft 200, with only a pilot on board, crashed at 11:18 GMT on 3 January 2022, said the Air Accidents Investigation Branch report. The pilot was unharmed, but the plane's cargo pod,...
Watch the Moment Passenger Planes Almost Collide at JFK Airport
Passenger planes carrying over 300 people in total narrowly avoided a collision just days ago, at one of the busiest airports in the world.
Panicked audio captures moment two planes almost collide at JFK Airport, prompting FAA probe
Tense audio captured air traffic controllers’ panic as two commercial planes nearly collided at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport on Friday night.The close call, which saw a London-bound American Airlines jet taxi across in front a Delta aicrfat that as taking off, is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Delta Boeing 737 came to a stop within 1,000 feet (305 metres) of the taxiing American Airlines Boeing 777 at around 8.45pm, the agency said. Air traffic control audio was shared on Twitter by flight watcher @xJonNYC. “S**t! Delta 1943 cancel takeoff plans! Delta...
Flying Magazine
NTSB Subpoenas American Crew Involved in Near-Collision at JFK
On January 13, a runway incursion occurred at JFK International Airport involving a departing Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 and a taxiing American Airlines Boeing 777. [Credit: Shutterstock]. On Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board subpoenaed three American Airlines pilots involved in last month’s near-catastrophic runway incursion at New York’s...
Cargo plane almost lands on top of departing Southwest flight at Austin Airport in near-miss
A cargo plane and a commercial jet had a near-miss at Austin Airport after air traffic control (ATC) gave them clearance to use the same runway.FedEx flight 1432 was told to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s Runway 18-Left at 6.40am on Saturday 4 February.As the carrier was preparing to land, Southwest flight 708 was told to use the same runway for takeoff, according to a statement from the US’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).Flight tracking data shows the two aircraft pass very close to each other, with just 308m between them vertically at their closest point.Fedex 767 almost lands on top...
American Airlines plane and bus collide at LAX airport, 5 people hurt
Five people were injured in the Friday night strike at LAX – the latest in a string of unusual incidents at major airports in just over a month.
NTSB subpoenas American Airlines flight crew in JFK runway incursion
The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating a near miss incident on the JFK runway last month, has issued a subpoena for the testimony of the American Airlines pilots involved.
More Than a Dozen Trains Have Derailed in the U.S. This Year
While train derailments are not entirely uncommon, deaths from such incidents, on average, are rare.
American Airlines Pilots Union and NTSB Trade Barbs Over Subpoena to Force Crew to Provide Testimony On Tape
Pilots around the world have expressed concern that the ‘Just Culture’ that has helped make aviation the safest form of transport is at risk of being eroded after the National Transport Safety Board (NTSB) managed to obtain subpoenas to force the pilots of an American Airlines plane involved in a near miss to provide testimony on tape.
