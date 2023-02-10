Read full article on original website
BBC
Manchester United and Leeds condemn fans' 'unacceptable' chants about historic tragedies
Manchester United and Leeds United have "strongly condemned" chants about historic tragedies by both sides' supporters during Sunday's Premier League match at Elland Road. Shortly before half-time, chants about the Munich Air Disaster and the murders in 2000 of two Leeds fans in Istanbul were traded between the rival fans.
BBC
Man Utd sale: Qatari bid for Old Trafford club to be launched as deadline approaches
A soft deadline of 17 February is approaching for the first round of proposals to buy Manchester United. United's owners, the Glazer family, are considering selling the club as they "explore strategic alternatives". There has only been one public declaration so far, from businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and there is...
Report: Leeds Could Appoint Steven Gerrard As Manager
Leeds United could install former Aston Villa manager and Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard as manager according to a report. The search for a new manager at Elland Road has been ongoing since the club departed with Jesse Marsch following defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last weekend. ...
‘Was Gerrard’s slip our fault?’: Guardiola defends Manchester City’s titles
No one can take away Manchester City’s trophies and medals, regardless of the outcome of a Premier League investigation, insists Pep Guardiola
Hemp and Kelly run riot for Manchester City in WSL victory over Arsenal
Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp scored first-half goals to guide Manchester City to a 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the Women’s Super League
BBC
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager '100% committed' to Reds amid struggles
Jurgen Klopp says he is "completely here" at Liverpool despite concerns about his future amid the club's struggles this season. The Reds are 10th in the Premier League and are yet to win a league game so far this calendar year. There has been suggestion that Klopp, in his eighth...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Kyogo, Celtic, Postecoglou, Leeds, Rangers, Gunn
Celtic are sweating over Kyogo Furuhashi's fitness for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers on 26 February after the forward injured his arm in Saturday's 5-1 Scottish Cup defeat of St Mirren. (Express) Ange Postecoglou says he makes decisions "as if I'm going to be here forever - but I...
SB Nation
Alisson Knows the Merseyside Derby Is Important In This “Difficult Moment”
The Merseyside Derby is always an event. With both sides of Liverpool squaring up for their hometown rivalry, the games have been known to be chaotic, injury-ridden, and dramatic. They also, on occasion, can be miserable, goalless slogs that we all collectively have to make it through before we can go about the rest of our days.
CBS Sports
Referee chief acknowledges 'significant errors' by VAR robbed Arsenal, Brighton of goals
Refereeing chief Howard Webb has contacted Arsenal and Brighton to acknowledge that "significant errors" by VAR officials had robbed them of goals on a contentious weekend for Premier League officiating. Officials failed to consider whether Christian Norgaard was offside in teeing up Ivan Toney for Brentford's crucial equaliser whilst Pervis...
BBC
Ange Postecoglou: Celtic boss shutting out 'noise' around Leeds United speculation
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists he will not be distracted by the "noise" of speculation linking him with Leeds United. The Elland Road club are seeking a replacement for Jesse Marsch. When asked what he would say to any fans who may be concerned by media links, the Australian replied:...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea. De...
Former fan favourite back at Sunderland to help develop new hero
Jewison Bennette needs help in understanding what is asked of him, and Tony Mowbray knew just who to call.
LISTEN: Reporter directly accuses Reading boss Paul Ince of 'grim' time-wasting at Sunderland
BBC's Jeff Brown confronted Paul Ince about Reading's time-wasting at Sunderland, and he did not like it one bit.
Soccer-Leicester come from behind to thrash sorry Spurs
LEICESTER, England (Reuters) -Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of securing a Premier League top-four finish suffered another blow as they were thrashed 4-1 at rampant Leicester City despite taking the lead on Saturday.
BBC
Alfred Schreuder: Dutchman out of running to take over as new Leeds United boss
Former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is no longer in contention to become the new Leeds United boss. The 50-year-old Dutchman was one of a number of possible short-term candidates in contention for the role. Schreuder watched Sunday's 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Elland Road and had been shown around...
Tony Mowbray on Reading time-wasting: 'It seems to be a tactic against us'
What did Tony Mowbray have to say about yet another team time-wasting against Sunderland?
BBC
Premier 15s: Defending champions Saracens go third after dominant win over Sale
Defending champions Saracens defeated Sale Sharks 71-5 to move to third in the Premier 15s table. The bonus point was secured with six tries before half-time, two coming from co-captain Lotte Clapp. The London club, who have three league titles to their name, added four more tries in the second...
BBC
LNER urged to ensure Newcastle fans can get rail tickets
A rail firm has been urged to ensure Newcastle United fans can get to London in time for the Carabao Cup Final. LNER has been criticised for not providing enough trains between the North East and London ahead of the game on 26 February. Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah has...
BBC
Londonderry: Chris Heaton-Harris leaves match after hoax alert
Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris had to leave a football match at at stadium in Londonderry on Friday night due to a security alert caused by an elaborate hoax. Mr Heaton-Harris was attending a Derry City match along with Irish President Michael D Higgins and about 4,000 fans. A suspicious...
