BBC

Manchester United and Leeds condemn fans' 'unacceptable' chants about historic tragedies

Manchester United and Leeds United have "strongly condemned" chants about historic tragedies by both sides' supporters during Sunday's Premier League match at Elland Road. Shortly before half-time, chants about the Munich Air Disaster and the murders in 2000 of two Leeds fans in Istanbul were traded between the rival fans.
BBC

Man Utd sale: Qatari bid for Old Trafford club to be launched as deadline approaches

A soft deadline of 17 February is approaching for the first round of proposals to buy Manchester United. United's owners, the Glazer family, are considering selling the club as they "explore strategic alternatives". There has only been one public declaration so far, from businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and there is...
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Leeds Could Appoint Steven Gerrard As Manager

Leeds United could install former Aston Villa manager and Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard as manager according to a report. The search for a new manager at Elland Road has been ongoing since the club departed with Jesse Marsch following defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last weekend. ...
BBC

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager '100% committed' to Reds amid struggles

Jurgen Klopp says he is "completely here" at Liverpool despite concerns about his future amid the club's struggles this season. The Reds are 10th in the Premier League and are yet to win a league game so far this calendar year. There has been suggestion that Klopp, in his eighth...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Kyogo, Celtic, Postecoglou, Leeds, Rangers, Gunn

Celtic are sweating over Kyogo Furuhashi's fitness for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers on 26 February after the forward injured his arm in Saturday's 5-1 Scottish Cup defeat of St Mirren. (Express) Ange Postecoglou says he makes decisions "as if I'm going to be here forever - but I...
SB Nation

Alisson Knows the Merseyside Derby Is Important In This “Difficult Moment”

The Merseyside Derby is always an event. With both sides of Liverpool squaring up for their hometown rivalry, the games have been known to be chaotic, injury-ridden, and dramatic. They also, on occasion, can be miserable, goalless slogs that we all collectively have to make it through before we can go about the rest of our days.
CBS Sports

Referee chief acknowledges 'significant errors' by VAR robbed Arsenal, Brighton of goals

Refereeing chief Howard Webb has contacted Arsenal and Brighton to acknowledge that "significant errors" by VAR officials had robbed them of goals on a contentious weekend for Premier League officiating. Officials failed to consider whether Christian Norgaard was offside in teeing up Ivan Toney for Brentford's crucial equaliser whilst Pervis...
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea. De...
BBC

Alfred Schreuder: Dutchman out of running to take over as new Leeds United boss

Former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is no longer in contention to become the new Leeds United boss. The 50-year-old Dutchman was one of a number of possible short-term candidates in contention for the role. Schreuder watched Sunday's 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Elland Road and had been shown around...
BBC

Premier 15s: Defending champions Saracens go third after dominant win over Sale

Defending champions Saracens defeated Sale Sharks 71-5 to move to third in the Premier 15s table. The bonus point was secured with six tries before half-time, two coming from co-captain Lotte Clapp. The London club, who have three league titles to their name, added four more tries in the second...
BBC

LNER urged to ensure Newcastle fans can get rail tickets

A rail firm has been urged to ensure Newcastle United fans can get to London in time for the Carabao Cup Final. LNER has been criticised for not providing enough trains between the North East and London ahead of the game on 26 February. Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah has...
BBC

Londonderry: Chris Heaton-Harris leaves match after hoax alert

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris had to leave a football match at at stadium in Londonderry on Friday night due to a security alert caused by an elaborate hoax. Mr Heaton-Harris was attending a Derry City match along with Irish President Michael D Higgins and about 4,000 fans. A suspicious...

