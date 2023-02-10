Read full article on original website
Dan Galdenzi: Putting an end to recreational trapping should be easy, right?
Vermont Fish & Wildlife will use our tax dollars lobbying the Legislature in favor of a small special-interest group, when it should be working for wildlife and the majority of Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dan Galdenzi: Putting an end to recreational trapping should be easy, right? .
Third annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the dates for the third annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival. This two-day event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26 from noon – 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Ludlow, Vt. The event will take place at Okemo Field on Route 103, the use of which is generously donated again by lead sponsor Okemo Mountain/Vail Resorts.
Stuck in Vermont: Ice fishing adventure after dark
PLYMOUTH, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Stuck in Vermont,” Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger has an ice fishing adventure after dark. She headed out to Plymouth to meet up with fishermen Zachary and Fisher McNaughton, and Vt. Fish and Wildlife Biologist Shawn Good. They gave her a...
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
Police departments in southern Vermont hope to expand their ranks
Killington, Norwich and Springfield are all asking voters to approve budgets or consider articles that support additional police department staff. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police departments in southern Vermont hope to expand their ranks.
Diamond Run Mall | Shopping mall in Rutland, Vermont
Diamond Run Mall was an enclosed shopping mall in Rutland, Vermont, United States. Opened in 1995, it was the second mall in the city after Rutland Mall. Despite initial success, the mall was hampered by financial issues through its developer and owner, Zamias Services, Inc. At its peak, the mall featured over 60 stores, with J. C. Penney, Sears, and Kmart as the anchor stores. The mall declined severely in tenancy throughout the Great Recession, and ultimately closed in October 2019.
Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say two fishermen died after falling through the ice Saturday morning on Lake Champlain in South Hero. The two men were in an enclosed UTV vehicle out on the ice when they broke through. Police identified the two brothers as John Fleury, 71, of Williamstown, and Wayne Fleury, 88, of East Montpelier.
2 dead in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week
The latest incident, off Grand Isle in Keeler Bay, involved a side-by-side plunging through the ice. Authorities warned members of the public to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain this weekend. Read the story on VTDigger here: 2 dead in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week.
Few People Know About This New Hampshire Backcountry Pond
While New Hampshire is well-known for its mountains, the state is also graced with many beautiful ponds and lakes. These range from the expansive to the tiny and not all of them are easily accessible. In the small town of Weare, one of these smaller ponds makes for a pleasant destination by foot.
Women’s hockey falls to St. Lawrence and Clarkson
After elimination from playoff contention, the Big Green struggled to break the momentum of its recent opponents. On Friday, Feb. 10, women’s hockey fell to St. Lawrence University 7-3 in Thompson Arena. With a quick turnaround, the Big Green also faced off against Clarkson University on Saturday and lost its final Eastern College Athletic Conference home game 4-0.
This Tiny Restaurant In Vermont Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes delving into a tasty meal is worth the wait. So, if you’re craving Thai food and happen to be in Montpelier, Vermont, head to Wilaiwan’s Kitchen for some of the best food around. Once you sit down for your freshly-made meal, you’ll understand why there tends to be a line out the door of this charming family-run restaurant. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn why Wilaiwan’s Kitchen is the place to go to satisfy your craving for Thai food in Vermont.
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
Men’s basketball takes down top-ranked Princeton, keeps Ivy Tournament hopes alive
The Big Green’s 15-point second-half lead, grabbed after a 30-8 scoring run, quickly evaporated to two, but Dartmouth held strong for the win. When you’re up by two on the conference leader, at home, with less than two minutes remaining, silence isn’t something you expect. On Friday night, though, visitors of Leede Arena heard just that.
Driver clocked doing 102 mph on Route 5 in Dummerston
DUMMERSTON — A 34-year-old man from Westminster was cited for excessive speed following an incident in Dummerston last month. Police say they observed a vehicle operating over the speed limit while traveling north on US Route 5 at around 10:10 p.m. on January 27. The vehicle’s speed reached 102...
No signs of foul play in death of man in Concord parking lot, officials say
Investigators now say there are no signs of foul play in the case of a man found dead in a car Sunday night in a Concord parking lot. Concord police and firefighters responded to the parking lot at the Binnie Media building at about 10 p.m. News 603 shot video of the scene on Church Street, showing first responders focusing on an orange Kia Soul with its hazard lights flashing.
3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has been driving opioid deaths in Vermont for close to a decade. Studies have also shown that, nationwide, the number of child deaths linked to fentanyl is growing exponentially. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021.
North Andover Woman Injured on I-93 in NH
A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
Sarducci’s perfectly prepared pasta
A few weeks ago, a friend and I went out to Sarducci’s to celebrate their moving to Seattle, Washington. Sarducci’s was established in Montpelier in 1994 by Carol Paquette and Dorothey Korshak, as they wanted to bring authentic Italian food to the area. The restaurant, originally a railway grain storage building, is located on 3 Main Street in Montpelier, overlooking the Winooski River.
Vermont woman arrested for alleged armed robbery
A Barre, Vermont woman was arrested on Friday in connection to an armed robbery. Cassandra Keyes, 34, faces robbery and drug-related charges.
Short-term rentals: Towns take up regulation, for a variety of reasons
GILFORD — Gilford residents will weigh short-term rental rules proposed by the town’s planning board next month. The proposed regulations, which succeeded to the town warrant at the town deliberative session Tuesday without amendment, create detailed requirements for property owners around capacity, guest curfew, septic management, trash disposal, parking and property manager eligibility.
