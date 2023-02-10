The Big Green’s 15-point second-half lead, grabbed after a 30-8 scoring run, quickly evaporated to two, but Dartmouth held strong for the win. When you’re up by two on the conference leader, at home, with less than two minutes remaining, silence isn’t something you expect. On Friday night, though, visitors of Leede Arena heard just that.

HANOVER, NH ・ 23 HOURS AGO