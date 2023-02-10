ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s hockey falls to St. Lawrence and Clarkson

After elimination from playoff contention, the Big Green struggled to break the momentum of its recent opponents. On Friday, Feb. 10, women’s hockey fell to St. Lawrence University 7-3 in Thompson Arena. With a quick turnaround, the Big Green also faced off against Clarkson University on Saturday and lost its final Eastern College Athletic Conference home game 4-0.
Men’s basketball takes down top-ranked Princeton, keeps Ivy Tournament hopes alive

The Big Green’s 15-point second-half lead, grabbed after a 30-8 scoring run, quickly evaporated to two, but Dartmouth held strong for the win. When you’re up by two on the conference leader, at home, with less than two minutes remaining, silence isn’t something you expect. On Friday night, though, visitors of Leede Arena heard just that.
