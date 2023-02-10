ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Boston Food and Drink Happenings to Check Out This Weekend

Welcome to Eater’s periodic roundup of weekend food and drink events worth checking out around town. Want to let us know about an upcoming Boston-area event? Get in touch at boston@eater.com. Saturday, February 11. Celebrate Rihanna’s Super Bowl show in style. Mexican-leaning Back Bay restaurant Citrus and Salt is...
BOSTON, MA
Dartmouth

Love at Frost Sight: The Magic of Dartmouth’s Skiway

Dartmouth’s Skiway faces the inevitable consequences of climate change and warmer winters but works to cultivate generational connections that shape this venue. This article is featured in the 2023 Winter Carnival special issue. As snow gently settles atop Dartmouth Hall, students scurry across the Green, traipsing in the powder...
HANOVER, NH
wgbh.org

Dave Epstein's forecast: Is winter over? Did it ever really begin?

Winter is officially over in Malden — at least in terms of parking restrictions. Malden Mayor Gary Christenson announced this week that a relative lack of snow and warmer temperatures led him to lift the city’s winter parking regulations. It has, indeed, been a mild winter so far,...
MALDEN, MA
maloriesadventures.com

Lizzie Borden’s Murder House: The Creepiest Bed And Breakfast You Can Stay In

Looking for a weekend getaway? A Bed & Breakfast is always a nice option, isn’t it? These are, for the most part, charming and family-owned establishments with friendly owners and delicious breakfast food. You can relax, explore the surrounding area, and just enjoy a few days of rest. But not all B&Bs are as perfect as they seem on the outside. If you’re a true-crime junkie like I am, you’ll love the idea of staying in Lizzie Borden’s Murder House Bed & Breakfast Museum. And it’s not because of the tasty food, comfortable beds, or stunning nature. Instead, the story is a lot more twisted.
FALL RIVER, MA
MassLive.com

‘Jeopardy!’ question on iconic Boston tower stumps contestants

Wednesday’s “Jeopardy!” contestants were truly stumped as none of them were able to answer this question about one of Boston’s most iconic towers. One of the last questions in the show’s second round was from a category called “The Corporate Structure.” The $400 question asked, “This Boston tower built by a financial company has been officially renamed 200 Claredon – much less patriotic.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Hobby Lobby opening another store in Massachusetts

FOXBORO - Hobby Lobby is expanding its presence in Massachusetts.The Oklahoma City-based arts-and-crafts retailer with nearly 1,000 stores nationwide will open a new location in 2024 at Foxboro's Patriot Place, next to Bed Bath & Beyond.The shopping and entertainment destination by Gillette Stadium says the new Hobby Lobby will offer "a one-stop shopping experience for arts-and-crafts, hobbies, home decor, party and event supplies and everything in between.""First-time shoppers will be pleasantly surprised at the store size and the exceptional service provided by our trained associates," Hobby Lobby advertising executive Kelly Black said in a statement.The retailer pays a minimum wage of $18.50 per hour. Hobby Lobby also has stores in Framingham, Braintree, Attleboro, Seekonk, Athol, Hyannis and Holyoke.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
shutter16.com

Dropkick Murphys Release Compelling Video For “Never Git Drunk No More” Featuring Duet With DKM’s Ken Casey & Nikki Lane

St. Patrick’s Day 2023 Tour Kicks Off March 1 With Full Electric Rock Shows; Nikki Lane To Appear At March 16 Show In Boston. As Dropkick Murphys near the end of a hugely successful European tour and prepare for the March 1 launch of their U.S. St. Patrick’s Day Tour that will feature fully electric rock shows, the band has released a compelling video for “Never Git Drunk No More,” a duet with DKM’s Ken Casey and acclaimed alt country singer-songwriter Nikki Lane. Lane will perform the song live with Dropkick Murphys on March 16 in Boston where she’ll join Dropkick Murphys on the bill.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy