Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
The Time Is Now: Plymouth Residents Can Run For Local OfficeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Pride Committee’s Drag Queen Story Time moves from Fall River Public Library
Fall River’s monthly Drag Queen Story Time has moved to a new location. According to information released by the Fall River Pride Committee, the new location will be on the grounds of the Greater Fall River RE-CREATION. The event will take place on Saturday, February 25th at 11:00 a.m....
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
fallriverreporter.com
As the fifth anniversary of his death approaches, a look back at well-known Fall River performer Frankie James
He was one of a kind and if you met him, you never forgot him. Frank Ventura, known by his stage name Frankie James, was a well-known performer in the Fall River area from the late 1950’s to the 2000’s. He was a city legend who passed away back on March 24th, 2018, at the age of 81.
Eater
Boston Food and Drink Happenings to Check Out This Weekend
Welcome to Eater’s periodic roundup of weekend food and drink events worth checking out around town. Want to let us know about an upcoming Boston-area event? Get in touch at boston@eater.com. Saturday, February 11. Celebrate Rihanna’s Super Bowl show in style. Mexican-leaning Back Bay restaurant Citrus and Salt is...
Dartmouth
Love at Frost Sight: The Magic of Dartmouth’s Skiway
Dartmouth’s Skiway faces the inevitable consequences of climate change and warmer winters but works to cultivate generational connections that shape this venue. This article is featured in the 2023 Winter Carnival special issue. As snow gently settles atop Dartmouth Hall, students scurry across the Green, traipsing in the powder...
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State University
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you require a quick spot to stash your foam from a recent online order or you're an nature lover whose concerned about the environment- if you live in Bridgewater, you now have access to a special collection box that eats only one thing... foam!
fallriverreporter.com
While keeping family together, Fall River residents dealing with tragedy after 5-year-old loses health battle
A young Fall River boy who was dealt a difficult hand from birth and had garnered the love of many city residents has passed away. According to an obituary, 5-year-old Zayvion King Baker passed away Friday at Boston Children’s Hospital while awaiting a heart transplant. Affectionately called King, Zayvion...
wgbh.org
Dave Epstein's forecast: Is winter over? Did it ever really begin?
Winter is officially over in Malden — at least in terms of parking restrictions. Malden Mayor Gary Christenson announced this week that a relative lack of snow and warmer temperatures led him to lift the city’s winter parking regulations. It has, indeed, been a mild winter so far,...
RI native surprises parents as contestant on Wheel of Fortune
The former Warwick resident applied to play on the show two years ago but was unfortunately picked as an alternate.
maloriesadventures.com
Lizzie Borden’s Murder House: The Creepiest Bed And Breakfast You Can Stay In
Looking for a weekend getaway? A Bed & Breakfast is always a nice option, isn’t it? These are, for the most part, charming and family-owned establishments with friendly owners and delicious breakfast food. You can relax, explore the surrounding area, and just enjoy a few days of rest. But not all B&Bs are as perfect as they seem on the outside. If you’re a true-crime junkie like I am, you’ll love the idea of staying in Lizzie Borden’s Murder House Bed & Breakfast Museum. And it’s not because of the tasty food, comfortable beds, or stunning nature. Instead, the story is a lot more twisted.
Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures
By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.
‘Jeopardy!’ question on iconic Boston tower stumps contestants
Wednesday’s “Jeopardy!” contestants were truly stumped as none of them were able to answer this question about one of Boston’s most iconic towers. One of the last questions in the show’s second round was from a category called “The Corporate Structure.” The $400 question asked, “This Boston tower built by a financial company has been officially renamed 200 Claredon – much less patriotic.”
MA Residents Looking for Love Should be Leary of Devastating Romance Scam
It was recently reported in a study published by Bet Massachusetts that the Bay State is the loneliest state. That's right when it comes to lonely people, Massachusetts ranks at number one. Boston in particular is considered a lonely city and is getting lonelier according to the study. You can get more information by going here.
Hobby Lobby opening another store in Massachusetts
FOXBORO - Hobby Lobby is expanding its presence in Massachusetts.The Oklahoma City-based arts-and-crafts retailer with nearly 1,000 stores nationwide will open a new location in 2024 at Foxboro's Patriot Place, next to Bed Bath & Beyond.The shopping and entertainment destination by Gillette Stadium says the new Hobby Lobby will offer "a one-stop shopping experience for arts-and-crafts, hobbies, home decor, party and event supplies and everything in between.""First-time shoppers will be pleasantly surprised at the store size and the exceptional service provided by our trained associates," Hobby Lobby advertising executive Kelly Black said in a statement.The retailer pays a minimum wage of $18.50 per hour. Hobby Lobby also has stores in Framingham, Braintree, Attleboro, Seekonk, Athol, Hyannis and Holyoke.
Three Massachusetts Schools are Among the 20 Most Expensive Colleges in 2023
It was recently revealed by Wallet Hub that Massachusetts is the most educated state in America. That doesn't come as a big surprise since we have schools like Harvard, M.I.T., Tufts, Boston College, Boston University, etc. right here in the Bay State. You'll Have to Pay a Premium to Attend...
shutter16.com
Dropkick Murphys Release Compelling Video For “Never Git Drunk No More” Featuring Duet With DKM’s Ken Casey & Nikki Lane
St. Patrick’s Day 2023 Tour Kicks Off March 1 With Full Electric Rock Shows; Nikki Lane To Appear At March 16 Show In Boston. As Dropkick Murphys near the end of a hugely successful European tour and prepare for the March 1 launch of their U.S. St. Patrick’s Day Tour that will feature fully electric rock shows, the band has released a compelling video for “Never Git Drunk No More,” a duet with DKM’s Ken Casey and acclaimed alt country singer-songwriter Nikki Lane. Lane will perform the song live with Dropkick Murphys on March 16 in Boston where she’ll join Dropkick Murphys on the bill.
This Massachusetts restaurant ranks in the top 100 in the US
Yelp has just released its annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country. and a Massachusetts restaurant made the list.
earnthenecklace.com
Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Social worker reveals the best ways to help someone with a gambling addiction
For the first time ever, people in Massachusetts can legally bet on the big game. Many people will win their bets and many will lose, which can become a problem for some over time - in the form of a gambling addiction.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
