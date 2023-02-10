Looking for a weekend getaway? A Bed & Breakfast is always a nice option, isn’t it? These are, for the most part, charming and family-owned establishments with friendly owners and delicious breakfast food. You can relax, explore the surrounding area, and just enjoy a few days of rest. But not all B&Bs are as perfect as they seem on the outside. If you’re a true-crime junkie like I am, you’ll love the idea of staying in Lizzie Borden’s Murder House Bed & Breakfast Museum. And it’s not because of the tasty food, comfortable beds, or stunning nature. Instead, the story is a lot more twisted.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO