Three Massachusetts Schools are Among the 20 Most Expensive Colleges in 2023
It was recently revealed by Wallet Hub that Massachusetts is the most educated state in America. That doesn't come as a big surprise since we have schools like Harvard, M.I.T., Tufts, Boston College, Boston University, etc. right here in the Bay State. You'll Have to Pay a Premium to Attend...
Two of the Oldest Towns in America Are in New England, but Not Where You Think
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I recently booked a trip to St. Augustine, Florida, for a winter getaway, knowing it is the oldest town in America. This made me question where our New England towns are on the list of oldest in the country.
On the Job: Orthopedics Rhode Island hiring variety of positions
Ortho Rhode Island is hiring a variety of positions, such as call center professionals, e-billing support specialists, front desk managers, medical assistants, surgical technologists, occupational therapists, and a VP of Marketing and Communications.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Top Five Massachusetts Cities with The Worst Drivers in the State
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in...
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State University
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you require a quick spot to stash your foam from a recent online order or you're an nature lover whose concerned about the environment- if you live in Bridgewater, you now have access to a special collection box that eats only one thing... foam!
New Bedford Woman Encourages Others to Listen to the Signs After Surviving Frightening Heart Blockage
In 2017, Melissa Souza of New Bedford underwent a Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD) when a blockage was found in her heart at age 29. Five years later, she is making it her mission to spread awareness about heart health, as she is living proof that even a healthy, young adult needs to be aware of the signs the body might be sending.
‘A nail-biter every single day’: Renting in a post-pandemic Boston
Why Boston experienced bigger rent fluctuations during the pandemic than Worcester and Providence. If you’re a renter, you know all too well that pre-pandemic price tags are a thing of the past. Renters in Boston have seen significant fluctuations in leases since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020...
RI native surprises parents as contestant on Wheel of Fortune
The former Warwick resident applied to play on the show two years ago but was unfortunately picked as an alternate.
This Massachusetts restaurant ranks in the top 100 in the US
Yelp has just released its annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country. and a Massachusetts restaurant made the list.
earnthenecklace.com
Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
Hobby Lobby opening another store in Massachusetts
FOXBORO - Hobby Lobby is expanding its presence in Massachusetts.The Oklahoma City-based arts-and-crafts retailer with nearly 1,000 stores nationwide will open a new location in 2024 at Foxboro's Patriot Place, next to Bed Bath & Beyond.The shopping and entertainment destination by Gillette Stadium says the new Hobby Lobby will offer "a one-stop shopping experience for arts-and-crafts, hobbies, home decor, party and event supplies and everything in between.""First-time shoppers will be pleasantly surprised at the store size and the exceptional service provided by our trained associates," Hobby Lobby advertising executive Kelly Black said in a statement.The retailer pays a minimum wage of $18.50 per hour. Hobby Lobby also has stores in Framingham, Braintree, Attleboro, Seekonk, Athol, Hyannis and Holyoke.
Have Heart-Shaped Pizza Delivered This Valentine’s Day
Trying to keep your Valentine's Day casual but tasty? How about ordering up a heart-shaped pizza to share with the special someone in your life (or eating one all on your own). As a mom of two young kids, I know a Tuesday night Valentine's Day does not mean a...
‘Congestion pricing’ and other traffic mitigation options are back on the table. And this time they could actually pass.
The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022. Legislators say a proposed mobility pricing commission could offer solutions. Boston’s traffic congestion was recently ranked fourth worst in the world, and second worst in the United States. The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022.
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
tourcounsel.com
Providence Place | Shopping mall in Providence, Rhode Island
Providence Place is an American shopping mall in Providence, Rhode Island. With 1,400,000 sq ft (130,000 m2) of gross leasable area, it has been the largest shopping mall in Rhode Island since it opened in 1999. As of 2022, the mall is anchored by Macy's, and Boscov's, and features premier...
Uprise RI
Eviction Lab’s new report on Rhode Island evictions shows alarming trends
The Eviction Lab, a housing research center based in Princeton University, now has eviction filing data, updated monthly, for Rhode Island and the City of Providence. The most recent state data, which is likely an undercount due to processing delays, is 98 evictions filed between January 29 and February 5. The two weeks prior saw 238 and 152 evictions filed.
ABC6.com
How do you wake up? New ‘Good Morning Providence’ anchor’s cold brew order…and more facts about ABC 6’s Taralynn Asack
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — How do you wake up, Southern New England?. For ‘Good Morning Providence’ newest anchor Taralynn Asack it’s an energy cold brew with caramel swirl black at Dunkin’ –and, yes, cold no matter what time of year. Asack joins ABC 6’s...
country1025.com
20 Slangs That Are SO Boston
There are so many words, catch phrases and slang terms that people associate with Boston. Some are tried and true, others have fallen off bank of the river Charles. Have you ever visited friends or family from way out of town who ask you to “talk Boston?” I usually throw in a “wicked” and and a couple of “Yahs” before I sign off with a “I gotta go…I’m dyin’ for a Dunks.”
Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures
By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.
